Five-time Group 1 winner makes return at Haydock - plus three more things to note across Saturday's cards

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The long wait for rain has kept Fallen Angel out of the spotlight all summer but the five-time Group 1 winner is set to make her return in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Dick Hern Stakes (3.00 ) at Haydock.

The Wathnan Racing-owned mare disappointed on her sole start this year when last of four at York in May, and she drops down into Listed company for the first time in three years on her return under James Doyle.

The five-year-old is odds-on to bounce back for Karl Burke but the trainer will be paying close attention to conditions in the build-up to the mile contest.

"We've been waiting a long time for some good ground," Burke said. "Hopefully it'll still be suitable in the morning and I'll be out looking at the track before we make a final decision.

"She's been ready to run for about two months, we just don't want conditions to be too quick. She's fit and well and fingers crossed this run will just set her well for the autumn."

Conditions will be no concern for her chief rival Alobayyah , who makes her first start since landing the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot for William Haggas.

He said: "The favourite will be very hard to beat if she runs anywhere near her form, but Alobayyah is in really good form and should run a good race."

Appleby and Loughnane hunt for more Newmarket riches

The winners are coming thick and fast for Charlie Appleby and the trainer teams up with Billy Loughnane once more in the hunt for success at Newmarket.

It has been tough going for the yard this year but things look to be on the up at Moulton Paddocks and the operation will seek to capitalise on the momentum in the Newsells Park Stud Sweet Solera Stakes (1.55 ).

With William Buick serving a suspension, Appleby teams up with Loughnane for four rides and the jockey leading the championship race has a hot favourite in the opener in Graceful Song , who made a winning debut over course and distance last month.

Billy Loughnane: back in the Godolphin colours to ride Graceful Song Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"Graceful Song has mentally come forward since winning her maiden over this course and trip," said Appleby. "She is coming up against a couple of more experienced fillies this time but this looks a good spot to test her at this level. We are hopeful she can continue to progress."

The most experienced of those rivals is Harlequin Sky , who has already contested this grade when sixth in the Princess Margaret Stakes and now makes her fifth start for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

"She's trained well," Chapple-Hyam said. "It's a funny race this year as I thought it'd be deeper than it is, so hopefully we can get black type and finish in the first three.

"I didn't think she finished well at Ascot and her jockey said she got into trouble and didn't get a clear run, so let's hope she gets a good run here."

Can Sallaal live up to his promise in Haydock feature?

Roger Varian believes Sallaal can take the step up to Group level in his stride at Haydock when he aims to justify favouritism in the Betway Rose of Lancaster Stakes (2.25 ).

The four-year-old has hit a new gear this season and bids to complete a hat-trick under Ray Dawson in the track's feature contest, where he faces just four rivals headed by John and Thady Gosden's Listed winner Nahraan .

"Sallaal's had a good season so far and seems to be progressing nicely," Varian said. "He ran in some good races last year as a three-year-old, so we've always thought he was up to this level. I think he's just taken a while to mature, certainly mentally and maybe physically too.

"He seems to be putting it together more consistently this year, so I hope he can keep improving."

Sallaal: steps into Group company at Haydock Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Sallaal is far from the only notable runner for Varian on Saturday as he also fields an interesting newcomer in Newmarket's 7f fillies' maiden (3.05 ).

Watch Party makes her debut in silks which may be unfamiliar to British racegoers but are unmistakable to US fans as the blue and orange colours of Mike Repole, a billionaire entrepreneur and outspoken Classic-winning owner.

"We've got two horses in the yard for Mike and Repole Stable, and it's great to have him as an owner," Varian said. "I'm hopeful both fillies can do well through the rest of the season, and we're looking forward to seeing Watch Party make her debut."

Grade 1 honours up for grabs in New York

US owners may be in action at Newmarket but there is British interest in the States as well where Title Role and Glacius line up in the Grade 1 Saratoga Derby (10.52 ) in New York.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Title Role sets the standard out of the international duo after victory in the Belmont Derby last month, but Hugo Palmer is optimistic that Glacius can also enter considerations on his first trip abroad.

Glacius: makes his first trip abroad to Saratoga

"Title Role is the line in the race and he's the likely favourite," Palmer said. "He won the Belmont Derby at Saratoga over slightly shorter, and he's rated 2lb higher than us by the British handicappers, so that gives us a steer that we're in the right ballpark.

"It's really exciting. It'll be fast ground, which is what Glacius wants. He was frustrating at the start of the year but the owners allowed me to be very patient and just let him come to himself.

"Luis Saez is a first-class jockey and rides the American turf very well, so there are lots of reasons to be hopeful. I think if he goes out there and runs to his rating of 109 then he'll be very competitive, and he could step forward. Every race he's run, we feel has been better than the last, so if he improves again he could have a winning chance."

Glacius's and Title Role's chances are improved by the absence of Appleby's Pacific Avenue after he was scratched on Wednesday. West End Kid , who was denied just a nose by Title Role in the Belmont Derby, heads the home defence.

Read more Saturday previews:

'Easily the most appealing bet of the day' - Paul Kealy with four Saturday picks for Shergar Cup day at Ascot

Harry Wilson fired in 16-1 and 8-1 winners in his last column - don't miss his tips for every race on Shergar Cup day

Five trainers worth keeping on side at the Shergar Cup - including the stable operating at an eye-catching 75 per cent strike-rate

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