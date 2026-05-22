'He's a top-class sprinter' - five Royal Ascot prospects running on Haydock's stacked card - plus key trainer insight

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Haydock's card forms the cornerstone of ITV's coverage on Saturday and should offer plenty of clues for next month's Royal Ascot. Our tipsters pick out names to note for the midsummer highlight

The Silver Bowl is one of Britain's stronger three-year-old handicaps. The past five winners achieved an average Racing Post Rating 14lb above their BHA mark and the well-bred Princling can exploit a lenient opening assessment of 87.

William Haggas trained Princling's dam to finish second in the Musidora and sixth in the Oaks and this Kingman colt brings big potential to handicaps.

After a narrow defeat at Kempton on his debut in October, Princling finished first in his group when second in a hot 7f maiden at Newmarket won by the Group 1-entered Yazin later that month. On his return, he won a Wetherby novice by a margin that did not fully reflect his superiority.

Everything points toward Princling being suited to 1m2f, but he can land a decent mile handicap before finding extra for middle distances. He tops my shortlist for Royal Ascot's Golden Gates Stakes over that trip. A BHA mark in the low 90s would ensure he gets in.

Robbie Wilders

Clive Cox knows a Commonwealth Cup horse when he sees one. He sent out Golden Horde to win the Group 1 in 2020, Harry Angel to finish runner-up to Caravaggio in 2017 and Jasour to take third behind Inisherin and Lake Forest in 2024.

Coppull, comfortable winner of the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last summer, was only fifth of six behind Venetian Sun in Deauville’s Group 1 Prix Morny, but put that disappointment behind him when third to Wise Approach in the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Reported to have thrived over the winter and got a lot stronger, you couldn’t fail to be impressed by his Ascot reappearance win in the Group 3 Commonwealth Cup Trial Stakes, and he looks a natural for the big Royal Ascot sprint.

Richard Birch

The way in which Venetian Sun was backed for the 1,000 Guineas ahead of her return to action this spring strongly suggests connections believe she has trained on particularly well from two to three.

Sent off 9-2 second-favourite behind Precise, the daughter of Starman palpably failed to stay the mile trip – there was an element of doubt on breeding beforehand – and Karl Burke immediately advocated a sprint programme centred around the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup.

Karl Burke: trainer of Venetian Sun Credit: Tattersalls

Winner of the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville last August, Venetian Sun has all the tools to develop into a leading sprinter, and the Sandy Lane will tell us plenty.

She oozes class, and possesses a scorching turn of foot when on song.

Richard Birch

Off the track since landing the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot by a neck from Frost At Dawn last June, it was no surprise that American Affair needed his return over 6f at York.

Although he stays that trip, American Affair is all pace and comes into his own when he can use his high cruising speed and potent turn of foot over 5f.

Having progressed rapidly through the handicap ranks in 2024, Jim Goldie’s star was recording a career-best by some way at Royal Ascot.

He is open to further progress this season, and odds of 16-1 for the King Charles III will look huge if he turns on the style in the Haydock heat. Goldie believes him to have come on significantly since York.

Richard Birch

Plenty of good horses have run in this race in recent years, most notably last year's winner Caballo De Mar, who won a Group 1 in France this week.

There is lots of evidence that points towards Pole Star being another in the same mould. For a start he is a Charlie Johnston-trained stayer, of the type his yard regularly turned into smart performers over the years. He also ran in all the right races last year. After winning a novice and a £100,000 handicap here, he won a Racing League race, finished sixth in the Melrose and fifth in another big race back here.

Pole Star wound up going off 10-1 for the Cesarewitch, which was a bump in the road, but he has returned with a couple of promising efforts. In another heritage handicap at Newmarket's Guineas festival, he did something of a solo down the middle but stayed on stoutly at the finish to take third.

Royal Ascot is well served with staying handicaps and Pole Star can be expected to turn up in one of those. Whether it is the Copper Horse over 1m6f, or the Ascot Stakes over the extreme 2m4f, probably depends on how he shapes over 2m at a course where he is two from three.

Keith Melrose

Horse in focus

Australian star Asfoora is expected to be closer to her best this time when she lines up in the William Hill Temple Stakes – and she has shown in the last two seasons that her best is very good indeed.

The top-class sprinter, winner of the King Charles III Stakes, Nunthorpe and Prix de l'Abbaye in Europe, could manage only tenth in the Palace House at Newmarket three weeks ago.

Asfoora: Aussie ace "will need to be at her best to win" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

But Lemos de Souza, in whose name she is currently racing, said: "We're looking forward to it. She's grand, I'm very pleased with her and she should be much fitter this time. I hope the ground will dry a bit more. She won in France on soft but the drier the better for her.

"It won't be easy, she'll need to be close to her best to win as she has to carry a penalty. But she should run better than at Newmarket – she doesn't quite have the stamina for the last half-furlong up the hill there and this faster track will suit her."

Pick of the trainer quotes

2.20 Haydock William Hill Silver Bowl Handicap

Marco Botti, trainer of Sovereign Ocean

He's in good form and we gave him a bit of time off since he won at Wolverhampton. The mile wouldn't be a problem and the ground should be good, but we've got a bad draw in stall 15, and that makes it really tough. It's not ideal, but he's very lightly raced, although I'm not sure how it'll pan out from that draw.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Laureate Crown and Penny Time

We've been waiting for this race for both of them. Penny Time probably wants give in the ground, which is what his pedigree says, and it's his first run on turf. He's drawn out a little bit in stall ten and is very much a work in progress. Laureate Crown is the opposite. He's done so well over the winter, and he's two from two this year. I don't think he's done off his mark yet, so we're hopeful he'll run well, but the market has it right on which one is our strongest chance in the race.

Hugo Palmer: saddles two runners in the Silver Bowl Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Bell, trainer of Suspended Sentence

He's stripped fitter for his run at Sandown. He's still high enough in the handicap having been clobbered for his good run in France at the end of last season, but he'll still be competitive off his mark.

William Haggas, trainer of Princling

I took him out of the London Gold Cup at Newbury last week and he might be better at a mile and a quarter. He has a nice draw in stall two and has trained well into the race.

Clive Cox, trainer of Langstone and Blue Courvoisier

Langstone has been very pleasing in his maiden and novice races, and I'm pleased he's got a good draw in stall one. He'll appreciate the ground and he's promising. Blue Courvoisier started the season off well, but took a bit of a sideways step at Ascot last time, I'm not sure why. He gets in here off a really lightweight with a promising claimer.

Jack Channon, trainer of Crest Of Fire

He's in great form and this has been the plan since he won at Southwell about eight weeks ago. He's in outstanding form and his work is a very high level, and I think he's very well handicapped.

Ed Walker, trainer of Astrazar

He was decidedly unfortunate on his first run back at Newbury, where he was denied a run at a crucial time, and could be a progressive handicapper. He should stay a mile.

2.58 Haydock William Hill Sandy Lane Stakes

Clive Cox, trainer of Coppull

I'm delighted with him and was really impressed with his success at Ascot. He's trained very pleasingly since then, and I hope conditions continue to dry with the very hot forecast.

William Haggas, trainer of Division

He ran well to be third at Ascot first time out and he has come out of that in good shape. He ought to run well again.

Spicy Marg: runs in the Sandy Lane for Michael Bell Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Bell, trainer of Spicy Marg

She's training very well. We just hope the forecast is correct and the ground improves rather than deteriorates. Let's hope she can run well and then she can show up at Ascot.

Karl Burke, trainer of Venetian Sun

She seems in great form, I couldn't be happier with her and I expect her to run a big race. Coming back down in distance was the obvious step and I hope she can pick up where she left off over six furlongs last season

3.30 Haydock William Hill Temple Stakes

Jim Goldie, trainer of American Affair

He's fine after his run at York. The ground will be interesting because my granddaughter who rides him all the time has always said he'd be better with cut, his dam and granddam loved soft ground. Five furlongs is his trip.

Jack Channon, trainer of Getreadytorumble

I've been absolutely chuffed with him. He was very unlucky not to win at Naas, even with the draw bias, but the form of the race has worked out well with Mission Central winning again. It was a great first run of the season and I think he's stepped forward in his work at home. He's a top-class sprinter who can make his presence felt in the big races this year.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Jakajaro

It's an open race and I'm excited to see how he'll fare. He seems bubbly so I hope running again so quickly after York won't be an issue. I might have preferred to wait a week for the Achilles Stakes but the ground may have dried up by then and he doesn't want it fast.

Jakajaro (Jamie Spencer) wins the 5f handicap at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sean Quinn, joint-trainer of Jm Jungle

He ran very well in a good race at Newmarket, he's never won first time up and we hope he'll improve on that run. The ground isn't a concern, he can act on soft.

Karl Burke, trainer of Night Raider and Beautiful Diamond

I hope it will dry out enough for Night Raider to take his chance, I wouldn't want to run him on really soft ground. He's shown that when he puts it together he's a very good horse and he's in good form. Beautiful Diamond wants slow ground. She lost her hind legs coming out of the stalls last time, banged herself and was pretty sore so it was a bit of a non-event. She'd run well on her seasonal debut and will like the track.

Clive Cox, trainer of Shagraan

He's in excellent form and there are no ground concerns. I was pleased with his seasonal debut for us at Newmarket and he's been in excellent form since. I'm happy he's going there with a live chance.

William Haggas, trainer of First Instinct

She was very good in this race 12 months ago, coming from behind to win readily, and is a high-class sprinter. But she was disappointing on her reappearance in France and nothing has come to light since, although she wasn't helped by the draw there and the ground was quick.

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