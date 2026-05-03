Aidan O'Brien takes wraps off latest three-year-old star to kick off big week of Derby clues

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Hawk Mountain makes his seasonal return on Monday, but does so across the Channel at Chantilly in the Group 3 Prix de Guiche (3.35 ). We assess what he has achieved so far and what this target could mean.

What has he achieved?

A son of Wootton Bassett out of dual Group 1 winner Hydrangea, Hawk Mountain was a relatively late starter, making his debut in a 7f maiden at the Curragh last August when fifth, three and three-quarter lengths behind Geryon .

Since stepping up to a mile he has gone unbeaten in three starts, claiming a maiden back at the Curragh before moving into better company in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes, when he reversed form with Geryon to win by three and a quarter lengths.

Hawk Mountain winning the Beresford Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann

The colt then went to Doncaster in October and landed the Group 1 Futurity Trophy, beating stablemates Action and Benvenuto Cellini . That success produced a Racing Post Rating of 116.

What price is he for his big-race entries?

Hawk Mountain holds an abundance of entries over a range of distances, including the Dante over 1m2½f and Irish 2,000 Guineas back at a mile. However a Derby campaign appears most likely, with entries for the Epsom Classic and the Irish and French equivalents.

It is the Prix du Jockey Club for which he is shortest in the betting, priced as the 3-1 favourite with Unibet for the Chantilly contest on May 31.

He is 8-1 for the Irish Derby, behind stablemates Christmas Day , Benvenuto Cellini and Pierre Bonnard (3-1 favourite), while he is a bigger 10-1 for the Derby at Epsom with sponsors Betfred.

Record of Prix de Guiche winners in the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby)

The Prix de Guiche is often used as a trial for the Prix du Jockey Club, being run at the same track but over a furlong and a half shorter. However, in the last ten runnings, only two winners have followed up in the Prix du Jockey Club – Almanzor in 2016 and Vadeni in 2022.

Big Rock (2023) and Cualificar (2025) both finished second, suggesting the trial has become a stronger guide in recent years. That compares to a modest record from 2016 to 2022, when the best result from a Guiche winner was Intellogent, who finished fourth in the 2018 Prix du Jockey Club.

O’Brien has won the French Derby twice, with St Mark’s Basilica in 2021 and Camille Pissarro last year. Both ran in the French 2,000 Guineas at Longchamp before winning at Chantilly, although only St Mark’s Basilica completed the double, while Camille Pissarro finished third before his Prix du Jockey Club win.

Aidan O'Brien: won the 1,000 Guineas on Sunday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Unlike those, Hawk Mountain begins his campaign in the Guiche, and O’Brien said: "He’s in good form. It’s his first run of the year. We were going to run in the Craven but decided not to. We’re happy with him. He wintered very well but should come on plenty for the run."

Who is Hawk Mountain taking on?

Aidan O’Brien’s runner is a hot 4-7 favourite for the Group 3 contest and is the only overseas raider in a field of five.

Bookmakers rate the Andre Fabre-trained Parade Bay , who made a winning debut at Saint-Cloud in November on his only start to date, as the principal danger.

Another danger is the more experienced Campacite , who has run six times, winning twice. He has Group 1 form to his name, having been beaten by the O’Brien-trained Puerto Rico in both the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (when fourth) and Criterium International (second).

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