Fergal O'Brien fields strong hand in competitive mares' final switched from Cheltenham

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Siog Geal and Greyval give in-form Fergal O'Brien a strong hand in this Challenger Series Final, one of two transferred to Warwick following the abandonment of Cheltenham's spring fixture.

Neither has won this season, but Greyval is back on the same mark as when taking this last term and she has her conditions over hurdles for the first time since running a fine fifth off 7lb higher in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow.

Two chase runs followed that, while the distance was too far on her first run back over hurdles and the ground too soft last time. She is fitted with first-time cheekpieces now, too.

Siog Geal is 0-4 this season, but her form, including two seconds and a fifth in an 18-runner Listed handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival, is rock-solid and she comes here on a career-high mark. Her two wins last season, including the big EBF mares' novice final at Newbury, are her only two hurdles runs on good ground.

The Lucy Wadham-trained Pretending won this in 2024 and finished third last year (same mark now), and she bounced back to form with a soft-ground success at Market Rasen last time when she led throughout the final circuit.

She made all the running when taking this two years ago, and with no definite front-runner in the field (a couple have occasionally made it), that option could be open for her.

It's a competitive heat, as it should be for the money though, and others to consider include Crazierthandaisy , who is one of Nicky Henderson's lesser lights but is 2-2 at Warwick, and Service Minimum , a winner last time whose form figures for Dan Skelton in good-ground hurdles are 212141.

Hard Dealt has been second on four of her last five outings, while Pismo Beach was placed in the EBF novice final for the second year running last month, although she tends to adopt exaggerated waiting tactics, which may not work so well given the make-up of this contest.

Race analysis by Paul Kealy

Going update

The ground was described as good on Wednesday following watering, with a sunny and breezy forecast for Thursday.

What they say

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Siog Geal and Greyval

Siog Geal has got top weight and we'll have to have a look at the ground as all her good form is on good to soft or even soft. Greyval will run and we're popping cheekpieces on her. We schooled her in them the other day and she was very good. Hopefully they'll help her, especially on this better ground.

Lucy Wadham, trainer of Pretending

She was third in the race last year at Cheltenham. She's on a mark she has not won off before which makes life difficult, but she's in great form and we've been waiting for this race.

Henry Daly, trainer of Hard Dealt and Keep On Cobbling

Hard Dealt keeps creeping up the handicap and has gone up a stone without winning. If she runs like she has all season, she'll run another solid race. Sod's law suggests she'll be second, but she's due a victory. Good, fast ground should suit Keep On Cobbling and she's got a nice light weight after creeping into the race.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Pismo Beach

She's in great form. She was pulled up on her penultimate start at Ludlow but was sore behind afterwards and then she ran very well when second in the EBF final at Newbury. The only negative is she has never won over this trip and I'm not totally convinced she gets it. I just hope the ground is juicy enough for all my runners there.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

By Dan Hill

1. Old allies go head to head at Perth



The sight of Harry Cobden riding against Paul Nicholls in his new role as JP McManus's number one jockey might take some getting used to, but that's what will happen in Perth's 2m4f handicap chase (3.10) . Cobden dons the McManus silks on Slanagaibhgoleir, who is down in trip after finishing well beaten in the Ulster National last time. Gordon Elliott's runners must always be respected at Perth and the eight-year-old's official rating of 128 is potentially lenient judged on his half-length second to Raglan Road in a novice chase at Down Royal on his penultimate start. One of his main rivals is the Nicholls-trained Toothless, a consistent sort who would appreciate the ground drying. Freddie Gingell takes the ride.

2. Andrews out to make hay at Warwick



Amateur Darren Andrews has had a successful spring, and victory on Ede'iffs Rock in the £50,000 Sporting Agenda Challenger Series Mares' Chase Final at Warwick (3.00) would be the icing on the cake. The full-time farmer, a regular on the point-to-point circuit, reached a landmark 100 winners at Charlton Horethorne in March and then rode a five-timer at Trebudannon the same month. Ede'iffs Rock has been the stable star for Somerset-based Kathy Turner, and Andrews rode the progressive mare to victory at Taunton four weeks ago. Confidence should be high given the jockey's recent exploits and Ede'iffs Rock could give Turner her biggest payday as a trainer.

3. Put your faith in Raspoutine at Southwell



It's a low-key day on the Flat, but Raspoutine could be a good thing in the mile handicap at Southwell (7.00) . The son of Time Test showed nothing at two but found plenty of improvement on his handicap debut at Lingfield nine days ago, winning easily. When you take into account his 6lb penalty, he is still 6lb well in compared to his future mark. Raspoutine's trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, can boast a 23 per cent strike-rate this month (three winners from 13 runners).

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