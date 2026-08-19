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Raceday Intel

Favourite backers will be looking to get off to a flyer - so who are the best and worst market leaders on day one at York?

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With Ombudsman, Maltese Cross and Haffner all well fancied, favourite backers will be looking to kick off the Ebor festival in style. We take a look at the market leaders on day one and rank them from worst to best. 

7. Corolla Point

Race: 1.50 (5½f handicap)

Odds: 11-2f

This lightly raced four-year-old won at this time of year last season after being transferred to Ed Bethell and had continued to run to a good level this season without winning. However, he got off the mark for 2026 at Hamilton and has a solid chance for his in-form trainer. This is a highly competitive 22-runner handicap though, and only one favourite has won this race in the last ten years.

Silk
Corolla Point13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

6. Dubai Champion

Race: 5.20 (6f nursery)

Odds: 9-2f

Dubai Champion was well fancied at Glorious Goodwood after catching the eye in novice company, with Ryan Moore taking the ride, and he ran a good race when just nabbed late by Revels.

This Persian Force colt is 4lb higher in the handicap and faces a bigger field here, so he will have no easy task. A low draw has tended to be advantageous in this race, with only one winner in the last ten years coming from higher than stall 12. Dubai Champion is drawn in 20.

Silk
Dubai Champion17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ben Haslam

5. Naana's Shadow

Race: 4.45 (5f handicap)

Odds: 4-1f

One of Katie Scott's flag-bearers looks set to tackle this 5f handicap before potentially stepping up to Group 1 company. If this three-year-old filly is to have a say in future contests at that level, she should be the one to beat here.

This daughter of Havana Grey has won big handicaps at Epsom, Glorious Goodwood and over the course-and-distance at York this season, and she holds a clear class edge over these rivals.

She will have to defy another rise in the weights, but she is the Spotlight selection and sets the standard in this field.

Silk
Naana's Shadow16:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Katie Scott

4. Small Fry

Race: 4.10 (2m½f handicap)

Odds: 5-2f

Small Fry was a staying-on second at Glorious Goodwood at the start of the month and had earlier been unlucky not to get a run, going down by just three-quarters of a length. He steps back up in distance here, with slightly slower ground also likely to suit.

There has been a spread of winners in this race over the last ten years, with three favourites prevailing. If this son of Harzand is good enough, this looks a good opportunity to get a first win for the potent combination of Dylan Browne McMonagle and Joseph O'Brien.

Silk
Small Fry16:10 York
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

3. Maltese Cross

Race: 3.00 (1m4f Group 2)

Odds: 2-1f

Maltese Cross finished a good second in the Derby before going one better in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris for William Haggas. He is widely regarded as a better long-term prospect and is expected by many to confirm his superiority over Christmas Day now back on better ground.

He does, however, have to shoulder a Group 1 penalty and still has something to prove against Christmas Day, having just under three lengths to make up on that rival on their Epsom meeting.

Silk
Maltese Cross15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

2. Ombudsman

Race: 3.35 (1m2½f Group 1)

Odds: 5-4f

Ombudsman produced one of the performances of the year in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and skipped the Coral-Eclipse to be primed for this contest, which he won spectacularly last season.

The five-year-old is one of the best horses in the world but faces a formidable rival in the Aidan O'Brien-trained Constitution River, who Ryan Moore has labelled one of the best he has ridden. The three-year-old also receives the 7lb weight-for-age allowance, while O'Brien's last three winners of the contest have all been three-year-olds.

This promises to be a clash of the generations. Ombudsman, though, is still the horse to beat.

Silk
Ombudsman15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

1. Haffner

Race: 2.25 (7f Group 3)

Odds: 7-4f

This Aidan O'Brien-trained two-year-old looks to have a gilt-edged opportunity to land this Group 3 contest with Ryan Moore aboard. Since finishing second to his well-regarded stablemate Abraham Lincoln, Haffner has won a maiden at Newmarket before finishing runner-up again in what looks a strong Group 2.

This represents an easier assignment for the son of Justify and he can continue his progression for his trainer, who last won this race in 2024.

No favourite has won this contest in the last ten years, however.

Silk
Haffner14:25 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Read more day one Intel here

2026 Juddmonte International tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict 

Juddmonte International set to thrill us again as Ombudsman and Constitution River head star-studded line-up for racing's world championship 

The Great Voltigeur has become a standout trial for the St Leger - but who will come out on top as O'Brien, Haggas and Gosden clash? 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all inone place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more

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