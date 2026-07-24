Extremely Zain 'has the profile of a Group horse' and is a big handicap gamble - but will he deliver for punters?

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Unbeaten in three starts, Extremely Zain faces his toughest assignment yet as he bids to maintain his perfect record in the Moet & Chandon International Handicap at Ascot.

The William Haggas-trained three-year-old, who receives 7lb from his older rivals, is set to start favourite after making a mockery of his mark of 93 on his handicap debut at York, where he eye-catchingly quickened clear to win by two lengths.

He had been under consideration for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, but connections have opted to test him in handicap company once more before stepping into Pattern class. He will be ridden by Tom Marquand for the first time, taking over from Cieren Fallon.

Philip Robinson, racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: "We're hopeful. It looks a tough, competitive race, but we're hoping he's well up to it.

"I was very pleased with his win at York. To me, he looked like an up-and-coming Group horse and hopefully after tomorrow we'll know one way or another if that's the case."

An 8lb rise for that victory has not deterred punters, as the colt has been well supported through the week and is expected to go off a clear favourite, in a race not won by the market leader since 2021.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: "Extremely Zain appears to be taking on fairly exposed handicappers and, given his own unexposed profile, it's likely he'll improve again. He has the profile of a Group horse. Our traders think he'll probably start somewhere between 9-4 and 6-4, but they'd be surprised if he went off shorter than the latter."

Win not guaranteed even if Extremely Zain does prove to be Group class

By Harry Wilson, tipster

The phrase Group horse in a handicap is thrown about a lot. Extremely Zain has been talked up as such and is certainly priced like one in the International, but does he deserve to be?

The biggest thing Extremely Zain has going for him is that he’s unbeaten, and therefore it’s always hard to gauge the ceiling of his ability. He certainly went through his handicap debut win at York last time in the manner of one with more to come.

How good was that race, though? The time was nothing special – he comes out bottom of the pack on adjusted Topspeed figures in this field – and the form isn’t working out, with the form figures of those behind to have run since reading 204056500429007821020815.

Extremely Zain: won his debut by seven lengths at Newcastle Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Extremely Zain was hit with an 8lb rise for that win, which could still be workable judged on the Racing Post Rating of 105 he recorded that day, but this will require another huge chunk of improvement off a mark of 101.

Looking at the last ten runnings, horses needed to have on average 10.7lb in hand to land the International Handicap. That means Extremely Zain would need to run to an RPR of around 112 to win, which is higher than the ten-year average (108.7) for an International winner.

William Haggas is 0-7 in this race in the last decade, including defeats for Fanaar (2019) and Aldaary (2021), who were also three-year-olds and similarly rated (100 and 104 respectively) to Extremely Zain.

Aldaary went on to win a Listed race the following year and subsequently placed in Group 2 company, so even if Extremely Zain proves to be of that standard in the future there is no guarantee he will take this en route.

All of that makes odds of 2-1 or shorter look rather skimpy, especially with the likes of Amazing Journey, who is 5lb well in and could relish this distance, and Back In Black, who is 2lb well in following his narrow Bunbury Cup defeat, in opposition.

What they say

Richard Spencer, trainer of Two Tribes

He's come out of the Bunbury well but I'm not played with the greatest of draws. Hopefully David [Egan] can make it work. It's going to be tougher to win than last year but he's in good form and the Bunbury didn't go to plan as he got bumped coming out of the stalls and was too far back.

Jack Channon, trainer of Mezcala

He seems in great form and has been training really well since Ascot. He's got a decent draw [13] and we think he's got a great chance. We're very excited to run him. That was only his eighth career start, so he's improving all the time. We think there's still plenty more improvement to come and hopefully he can keep progressing. Everything should suit him tomorrow.

Mezcala (Tom Marquand) winning the Buckingham Palace Stakes for Jack Channon Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

James Fanshawe, trainer of Back In Black and Philanthropist

Back In Black ran really well in the Bunbury when he just missed out and he also ran a very good race in the Spring Cup. He's very consistent and if he's in the same sort of form, he should be thereabouts. I think a lot depends on the draw. One of ours is drawn low and the other is drawn high, so I'm not sure where is the best place to be. Philanthropist is an outsider, but he's won this year and has been running really well. I think the pace of the race will suit him.

David O'Meara, trainer of Akkadian Thunder and Leadman

Akkadian Thunder has been a tricky horse to win with and he should've at Doncaster last time but got the most horrendous luck in running with nowhere to go. He has some good form with the second last year to Never So Brave. He travels well and just needs things to go right for him. Leadman ran well last time and Ascot should suit him.

James Horton, trainer of Saytarr

He likes having his races spaced out, which we've tried to do all year. He's never won on turf, but he ran well over a mile at Ascot a couple of starts ago, and I thought dropping back to seven furlongs here would suit him. I think the tempo of the race will suit him. It looks like there's plenty of pace on and Ascot suits a closer, which is how he likes to be ridden. It's a big step up from what he's been competing against but he's a few pounds well in, which helps.

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