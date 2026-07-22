Six-length maiden winner already as short as 8-1 for two Classics: the daughter of royalty ready to announce herself at Leopardstown

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The favourite for next year's 1,000 Guineas and Oaks returns to action on a star-studded evening of Classic clues at Leopardstown on Thursday, with Alpha aiming to enhance her already massive reputation in the Group 3 Saudi Cup Silver Flash Stakes (6.08 ).

The beautifully bred daughter of Sea The Stars and Alpha Centauri was a real eyecatcher on her debut, and confirmed the promise with an explosive performance in a Curragh maiden on Irish Derby weekend , winning by six lengths.

She was instantly installed as ante-post market leader for two of next year's Classics, and is now no bigger than 8-1 for either the 1,000 Guineas or Oaks.

O'Brien has won this Leopardstown Group 3 on 15 occasions, including with star fillies like Maybe, Love and Bedtime Story, and he is excited about what the future has in store for Alpha.

"She's a big filly who's coming along just lovely, and this is the next step for her," he said. "We're bringing her along gently and you'd have to be delighted with everything she's done so far. She looks a nice filly for the future."

Alpha will face six rivals and half of them are trained by Aidan's son Joseph, with stable jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle aboard Green Empress.

Aidan O'Brien on Alpha: "She's a big filly who's coming along just lovely" Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

Smart colt Aix La Chapelle returns after Ascot mishap

Aidan O'Brien's record in the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes (6.43 ) is even better than the Silver Flash as he has sent out the winner 16 times.

Among that stellar cast to feature on the roll of honour are King Of Kings (1997), Rip Van Winkle (2008), Cape Blanco (2009), Zoffany (2010), Gleneagles (2014), Churchill (2016) and Anthony Van Dyck (2018).

Aix La Chapelle was withdrawn from the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last month after getting upset in the stalls, and the Curragh maiden winner returns to the track under Ryan Moore.

O'Brien said: "We have to be careful with Aix La Chapelle, and he'll probably be loaded late. He's a nice colt and, thank God, was none the worse for what happened at Ascot. He's been perfect since. He seems to be progressing nicely."

On his other representative, Florida Bay , O'Brien said: "We think he's better than he showed at Naas as they probably went a bit quick up front that day and set it up for those coming from behind. We hope he'll leave that run behind him here."

Joseph O'Brien won last year's Tyros Stakes with North Coast and he has a strong hand again this time, with wide-margin Gowran Park winner Folsom Blues and Fairyhouse maiden victor Nail House.

Aix La Chapelle posted a Racing Post Rating of 86 when winning on his first start at the Curragh, but Folsom Blues bettered that by 1lb when putting seven and a half lengths between himself and the pack at Gowran.

Read more:

Japan's Masquerade Ball 'still hiding another gear' says confident trainer before epic King George showdown

He's had only five winners from his last 55 runners and hasn't won the King George in ten years - can Aidan O'Brien end the drought?

Conor Fennelly is taking on Aidan O'Brien's potential future star at Leopardstown on Thursday

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