Expert analysis: the Racing Post Ratings and Smart View teams give their view on what to expect from Constitution Hill at Southwell

We'd expect a horse as good over jumps as they are on the Flat to be capable of achieving a hurdle figure about 50lb superior to the figure they achieve on the Flat.

Hurdlers of Constitution Hill 's talent who run on the Flat are few and far between, but the 1995 Champion Hurdle hero Alderbrook was probably as good an example as you're going to find.

A Group 2 winner on the Flat, Alderbrook achieved a Racing Post Rating of 119, compared to a peak hurdle figure of 175. While not in the same class, more recently, the 157-rated Nicky Henderson-trained hurdler Buzz earned a figure of 108 when landing the 2021 Cesarewitch .