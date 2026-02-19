- More
Expert analysis: the Racing Post Ratings and Smart View teams give their view on what to expect from Constitution Hill at Southwell
We'd expect a horse as good over jumps as they are on the Flat to be capable of achieving a hurdle figure about 50lb superior to the figure they achieve on the Flat.
Hurdlers of Constitution Hill's talent who run on the Flat are few and far between, but the 1995 Champion Hurdle hero Alderbrook was probably as good an example as you're going to find.
A Group 2 winner on the Flat, Alderbrook achieved a Racing Post Rating of 119, compared to a peak hurdle figure of 175. While not in the same class, more recently, the 157-rated Nicky Henderson-trained hurdler Buzz earned a figure of 108 when landing the 2021 Cesarewitch.
- Constitution Hill runs at Southwell: runners, odds and verdict for the £40,000 Friday Night Live feature race
- Constitution Hill runs at Southwell: runners, odds and verdict for the £40,000 Friday Night Live feature race
- WATCH: James Hill and Robbie Wilders assess the weekend's racing and Constitution Hill's prospects at Southwell and beyond
- 3.45 Exeter: 'We've got him in good nick' - can Welsh Grand National favourite Jubilee Express bounce back in Devon marathon?
- What comes next for Constitution Hill? Graeme Rodway on how the future might pan out for the former champion
