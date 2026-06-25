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'Expect him to be dangerous' - assessing Ryan Moore's rides at Newmarket on Thursday including a well-handicapped runner
Ryan Moore will be back riding in Britain on Thursday for the first time since Royal Ascot. We assess his three mounts on the July course at Newmarket, with racing getting under way at 10.45am due to the scorching weather.
Siddal
11.15: 7f fillies' novice
Moore will take over from Rhys Clutterbuck for the first time on this filly, who took a considerable step forward on her previous two efforts when second over this trip at Salisbury last time.
She was sent off a 400-1 chance that day, but kept on smartly in the closing stages to get within half a length of the winner Lucky Luna and record a Racing Post Rating of 73.
More will be needed here as she comes up against the Ralph Beckett-trained Shamalza, who won a race for Dermot Weld last September and has been given an opening rating of 85, and Afraj, who won on her debut before finishing third at Goodwood for John and Thady Gosden.
It will be just Moore's second ride for his father and brother Gary and Josh this year, with the first finishing third.
Sierra Sands
11.45: 6f handicap
Moore regularly teams up with Ed Dunlop after their success together with Snow Fairy, but he has been luckless in his six mounts for the trainer this year.
Two of those defeats came on Sierra Sands on the Rowley Mile this season, but there was plenty of encouragement to take from the pair's opening effort when they were beaten only a length into fourth by Startled.
However, Sierra Sands beat just one horse home on his next run when reportedly losing his action. His third at Hamilton last time was a better effort, but it remains to be seen how much he has in hand from the handicapper off a mark of 78.
Aalto
12.45: 7f handicap
Moore has had just one ride for Ian Williams this year and will hope to make his second one count aboard the 2024 Bunbury Cup winner, who was beaten just a nose by More Thunder in the same race last year.
The jockey is familiar with the six-year-old having partnered him twice before, including last time when he finished 14th of 19 to the promising Extremely Zain in a 7f handicap at York.
The pair were luckless there as Aalto broke slowly and was then repeatedly blocked for a run from over two furlongs out, meaning he had no chance when finally in the clear. This race represents his ideal conditions and he is off a career-low mark of 85, so expect him to be dangerous.
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