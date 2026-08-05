Everything you need to know about the Shergar Cup: teams, jockeys, format, how the points work and who to watch

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The Dubai Shergar Cup is a unique raceday held annually at Ascot, with top jockeys from around the world competing in teams bidding to win the competition. The cup is named after Shergar, the legendary middle-distance horse who won the Derby by a record ten lengths but was kidnapped after retiring to stud in 1983 and never found.

In a move introduced last year, there will again be no ladies' team while this year the competition joins the World Pool for the first time.

Ascot usually enjoys crowds in excess of 20,000 for the event, with the racing beginning at 1.35 and ending at 4.30 with entertainment afterwards.

This year boyband Blue and JLS star and DJ Marvin Humes are among the acts performing. On the track, a cast of star jockeys from around the world will battle it out, including Ryan Moore, who will make his first Shergar Cup appearance since 2006.

Ryan Moore returns to the Shergar Cup this year Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

How does the racing work?

Four teams of three jockeys will compete across six races. Each race is capped at ten runners, with the first five horses home awarded points (15, 10, 7, 5, 3).

In the event of a non-runner who cannot be replaced, four points are awarded to the team and the jockey who was meant to ride. If there is a dead-heat, the winner and runner-up points are added up, divided by two and shared between the two teams and jockeys.

The team with the highest total after the last race lifts the cup and the jockey with the most individual points wins £3,000 and the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle trophy.

Shergar Cup action returns to Ascot this Saturday Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

If there is a tie in either of those two competitions, there will be a countback on the number of winners each team/jockey had and the one with the most will be adjudged the winner.

Should they still be level the second places will be counted, if necessary the third, and if required even the fourth places. If, in the extraordinarily unlikely scenario they remain level, they will be deemed joint-winners.

The teams

Hong Kong

Competing for the first time in the competition this year and have Vincent Ho, who won the 2019 Shergar Cup as part of the Rest of the World team, as their captain.

Vincent Ho

Rode his first Ascot winner aboard Power Of Darkness in the 2019 Shergar Cup Mile. In March 2023, he became the second homegrown jockey to ride more than 500 winners in Hong Kong. He is best known for his association with the legendary Golden Sixty , a 26-time winner from 31 starts.

Vincent Ho (left): captains the Hong Kong team Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Jerry Chau

Makes his British racing debut. The 26-year-old posted 58 wins in his first full Hong Kong season, setting a record for the most apprentice wins in a campaign.

Luke Ferraris

The South African-born jockey has enjoyed six Group 1 victories. In 2021 he was the second-youngest expat jockey to be given a contract to ride in Hong Kong at the age of 19.

Rest of the World

The most successful team in the competition with seven wins. Their last victory was in 2019.

Jamie Melham

The 31-year-old Australian rider became the first woman to win the Caulfield Cup and the second to win the Melbourne Cup. In October 2020 she was ranked the leading female jockey in the world.

Jamie Melham: rode Half Yours to victory in last year's Lexus Melbourne Cup Credit: Getty Images

Suraj Narredu

Won the Shergar Cup with Team Asia last year and became the first Indian jockey to ride a winner at the event. He is one of the country's most decorated riders and became the quickest to partner 1,000 winners in India. His tally has now surpassed 2,500.

Suraj Narredu: a winner at last year's event Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Yutaka Take

The world-renowned Japanese jockey, aged 57, is making his ninth Shergar Cup appearance and has the most points accrued across this year's riders.

Europe

The European team has not been successful since claiming back-to-back wins in 2013 and 2014.

Christophe Lemaire

French-born jockey who is an eight-time champion in Japan and has won both the 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas in Britain. Two Royal Ascot winners and a Melbourne Cup success also feature on his CV.

Christophe Lemaire: hoping to guide Europe to Shergar Cup victory Credit: Edward Whitaker

Marie Velon

Contributed 22 points on her debut at the competition in 2024 for the winning Ladies team. The 27-year-old was the first woman to win a Group 1 race in France in the 2022 Prix Royal-Oak.

Frida Valle Skar

The Norwegian rider makes her Shergar Cup debut. She gained her first Group success aboard Matilda in the German 2,000 Guineas last year.

Great Britain & Ireland

The home team have won four times, most recently in 2022 when they landed five of the eight races.

Saffie Osborne

One of Britain's leading female jockeys who rode two winners when the ladies team scored in 2023. The Lambourn-based rider arrives on the back of two handicap victories at Glorious Goodwood last week.

Saffie Osborne: a rider in form Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dylan Browne McMonagle



Makes his Shergar Cup debut. Ireland's current champion jockey is a Breeders' Cup-winning rider and has the Oaks and Irish Oaks among his big-race victories this season.

Ryan Moore



Returns to the competition 20 years on from being part of the winning Great Britain & Ireland team and claiming the top rider title. Moore, one of the best jockeys in the world, has ridden 99 winners at Royal Ascot, including a memorable Gold Cup success for the Queen on Estimate in 2013.

Read more . . .

Shergar Cup receives huge boost with Ryan Moore and Dylan Browne McMonagle to feature in international event

Saffie Osborne set for starring role at Shergar Cup - but for once there’s a fascinating horse to share top billing with jockeys

Young riders Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris join Vincent Ho in Team Hong Kong's squad for 25th Shergar Cup

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