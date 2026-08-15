A Group 1 performer who surely can't be beaten is among David Jennings' horses to follow at the Curragh on Sunday

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The Summer Series continues at the Curragh with the second of four weekend fixtures in August featuring the Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes.

The action will feature on ITV4 and deputy Ireland editor David Jennings has picked out four exciting horses to keep an eye on during the afternoon

Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes (4.25)

It is something of an anomaly that A Boy Named Susie only has a debut success at Killarney on his CV. There cannot have been too many 118-rated horses over the years with just a sole success to their name but surely the top-class colt will double his account in the Newbridge Silverware Royal Whip Stakes.

Donnacha O'Brien appears to have found a good opportunity for the strapping son of Starspangledbanner, who produced the best performance of his career when chasing home Constitution River in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

That effort earned him a Racing Post rating of 121 and puts him head and shoulders above his four rivals in this Group 3. On official ratings he has at least 12lb in hand on everything with Omni Man closest to him with a mark of 106.

A Boy Named Susie (centre): chases home Constitution River in the Eclipse Credit: Getty Images

A Boy Named Susie has big entries this autumn, not least the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on September 12, as well as the English equivalent at Ascot the following month.

Victory here would be the perfect confidence booster although O'Brien expects him to benefit from the blowout and said: "He seems in good form and everything has gone to plan since the last day at Sandown. We gave him a little break after the Eclipse so he will probably come forward for this run but the trip looks right for him and he should have a big chance."

Listed William Hill Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes (4.55 )

Paddy Twomey appears to hold the aces in the Listed William Hill Irish EBF Juvenile Sprint Stakes as he is represented by Concorde Landed and New Bond Street, both owned by Bond Thoroughbreds.

With Billy Lee not on duty, it is hard to be sure who the number one is, but Concorde Landed created a huge impression on her debut when winning at Naas and probably deserves another chance after being a beaten 6-5 favourite in a hot sprint back at that venue last time.

Concorde Landed: bids to bounce back under Wayne Lordan Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Wayne Lordan has been booked to ride the Sioux Nation filly and if she is able to step up on her debut RPR of 88, it would put her right in the mix here.

Twomey said of his pair: "Concorde Landed won very nicely first time up at Naas and it was a big ask against more experienced rivals next time. That experience won't be lost on her, while New Bond Street is a filly we particularly like and she is progressing very nicely."

Velo "Official Coffee At The Curragh" Irish EBF Maiden (3.20)

With Ryan Moore on duty in France on Precise, Wayne Lordan will team up with Thomas Chippendale in the 1m1f maiden where experience could count for a lot.

He was only third of four on his debut at Galway but that looked quite a tasty affair despite the small field and Aidan O'Brien is expecting a much improved showing.

Thomas Chippendale has to reverse form with the runner-up that day, Zarak Pasha.

Aidan O'Brien: has three runners in the 1m1f maiden Credit: Sportsfile via Getty Images

The master trainer said of his three runners in the race: "Thomas Chippendale ran a lovely race at Galway and we think he has come forward nicely since then. Albany County and Palazzo Serristori are two nice colts, too. They are just about ready to start off and will come forward for the run."

Bet With Tote On Racing & Sports Handicap (5.25)

Danny McLoughlin is Ireland's youngest trainer at the tender age of 24 and he could be celebrating after the concluding 5f handicap where Bold Optimist looks to have big claims.

The six-year-old sprinter is a three-time winner but the most recent of those victories is more than two years ago, so McLoughlin will be getting edgy and craving another.

This looks an ideal chance to end the drought as Bold Optimist shaped with real promise on his return to action at Naas 43 days ago. The speedy front-runner Mary Shoelaces is drawn next to him in stall one so she should give him a lovely tow into the race.

Ben Coen is booked and everything points to a huge run.

Read more here

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