End of an era for Harry Cobden and Paul Nicholls - who is their best chance of bowing out together with a winner?

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One of racing’s most successful partnerships officially ends at Sandown on Saturday when Harry Cobden takes his final ride as stable jockey to Paul Nicholls.

Cobden, who replaced Sam Twiston-Davies as the number one at Ditcheat in May 2018, has ridden lots of Grade 1 winners for his boss, arguably highlighted by Bravemansgame in the 2022 King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Cheltenham Festival winners for the pair include Topofthegame in the 2019 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase and Stage Star in the 2023 Turners Novices’ Chase. He was also crowned champion jockey at the end of the 2023-24 season on the back of 87 winners for Nicholls.

Cobden will ride primarily for jump racing's most prominent owner JP McManus next season, but Nicholls still intends to use him when available.

“It’s been a phenomenal partnership,” Nicholls said. “You look back at all those Grade 1 wins; it’s been fantastic.

“Harry might be having his last rides as stable jockey at Sandown, but it won’t be the last time he rides a winner for me. I wish him all the best.”

Nicholls has historically excelled at Sandown’s final jumps card of the campaign. Memorably, he sent out a magnificent five-timer in 2022 courtesy of Knappers Hill, Saint Calvados, Greaneteen, McFabulous and Samarrive, with all bar McFabulous partnered by Cobden.

Paul Nicholls and Harry Cobden combine with three runners at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Who could shine for Nicholls this time?

The 14-time champion trainer has five runners at Sandown, with Cobden set to ride Minella Yoga (1.45), Matterhorn (2.20) and Rubaud (4.02).

Nicholls has long laid out still-unexposed Minella Yoga for the £100,000 bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle and expects a huge run.

“We deliberately missed Cheltenham and Aintree to wait for this race with Minella Yoga,” Nicholls said. “He has won two of his three starts for us, and the only reason he hasn’t got top weight is because he gets the 8lb four-year-old’s allowance. Off his official rating of 132 he is the best horse in the race, and I think he’ll run very well.”

Matterhorn loves fast ground and, not surprisingly, tends to reserve his best performances for the spring and summer. He tackles the £80,000 Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase on the back of a Plumpton second over an inadequate 2m1f.

Nicholls said: “He came back from his winter break with a solid run at Plumpton. He's crying out for this step back up in trip and he should go well.”

Rubaud and Cobden have a fantastic record together, all 11 of the eight-year-old's wins for Nicholls came under the rider.

Cobden will attempt to bring the curtain down on a fabulous era when he partners outsider Rubaud in the £80,000 Grade 2 bet365 Select Hurdle.

Nicholls said: “You can put a line through Rubaud’s Cheltenham run over fences. He’s a hurdler, really, and much better on this sort of ground. He goes there fresh and well.”

Analysis: which of Nicholls' runners has the best chance?

The final day of the season has often provided a victory lap for Paul Nicholls after his many trainers' championship successes, but this year it’s his protege Dan Skelton who is smelling the roses on his way to a first title, and it’s a transitional period for Nicholls regarding riders.

His longtime partnership with Harry Cobden is set to be broken as the former champion jockey takes up his role as number one for JP McManus, so can the pair finish with a winner?

Their best chance surely comes in the 2m novice handicap hurdle (1.45 ) with Minella Yoga. Cobden rode Getaway Trump (2019) and Knappers Hill (2022) to victory in this race for Nicholls, but they were six-year-olds and Minella Yoga has a different profile aged four.

However, his sole defeat came at the hands of Maestro Conti at Cheltenham in January and that rival franked the form when second in the Triumph Hurdle. Four-year-olds also have a good record in this race, having won three of the seven runnings from 19 runners in that time.

Minella Yoga (right) could go well in the valuable novices' handicap hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicholls has won three of the last six runnings of the bet365 Oaksey Chase (2.20 ), including with Cobden aboard Saint Calvados four years ago, and they team up with Matterhorn.

He has earned a lofty rating of 146 largely due to winning weak races in the summer, but that hints at his big advantage here because he loves good ground. His chance probably rests on him improving for going up to 2m6½f for the first time. His best form is over shorter.

Cobden signs off for Nicholls aboard Rubaud in the bet365 Select Hurdle (4.02 ), a race that Nicholls has won five times, including with Cobden on board Blueking D’Oroux last season.

Rubaud is the big outsider of the field and has to give weight to rivals rated superior, while he runs off level terms with Kabral Du Mathan, who is 11lb better. A fairytale finish isn’t likely.

Graeme Rodway

Best of the rest: the key quotes for Sandown

Olly Murphy, trainer of Wilstar and Next Twist (1.45 )

Wilstar has been trained for this race for a long time. He's a progressive horse and I like him. Next Twist is going the right way too. I hope he relaxes well. Both have good each-way chances.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Blow Your Wad and Ventura Highway (2.20 )

Blow Your Wad never ceases to amaze me. We’ve only had him a few months and he’s achieved so much already. We dropped him back in trip at Chepstow last time and he won nicely. He looks suited by the conditions of this race. Ventura Highway is a horse I really like. We haven’t had him long and Sandown is a bit of a fact-finding mission.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Kabral Du Mathan (4.02 )

I think he could end up in an Arkle next year, and we'll certainly start him over two miles over fences. A few people said this year I ran him in the wrong race at Cheltenham, but I don't think we did. We never felt like he was a Champion Hurdler – if we did, we'd have run him in it.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Jingko Blue and Lucky Place (4.02 )

We got the feeling Jingko Blue didn't quite stay three miles at Aintree, so we're coming back to the right trip. He's in good form, but we'd be concerned about the quick ground with him. Lucky Place is doing well. He missed Aintree and seems in good form.

Johnson White, joint-trainer of French Ship (4.02 )

We’ve had a rather frustrating time with him for one reason or another after his Newbury win in November, but he goes there in great form. Conditions will suit him and he's got a good each-way chance.

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