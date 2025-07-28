Dorset has come from the Curragh maiden that has produced multiple champions - but is he up against it in the Vintage?

You would expect a Group 2 two-year-old race at Glorious Goodwood to throw up more Group 1 performers than the Vintage Stakes has in recent years. Hopefully that changes as this looks the deepest running for some time.

We have an unbeaten Chesham Stakes winner (Humidity ), the first two from the July Stakes (Zavateri and Do Or Do Not ), the Coventry Stakes fourth (Andab ), three once-raced maiden winners (Gharma Sutra , Goodwood Galaxy and Laureate Crown ) and winning novices owned by Godolphin and Amo Racing among the outsiders (Morris Dancer and Vicenzo Peruggia ). That is before even mentioning early favourite Dorset .

Dorset ran to a Racing Post Rating of 100 when beating two subsequent maiden-winning stablemates at the Curragh last month, putting his experience to good use after an encouraging debut a few weeks earlier.

That RPR has been exceeded by only 16 juveniles this season, but seven of them are stablemates. Where Dorset slots in among Aidan O’Brien’s exceptional team of two-year-olds is anyone’s guess.

Dorset (right): runs in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

It remains to be seen how Dorset will take to this sharper track. Considering the breadth of opposition and field size, seeking an each-way alternative makes sense.

Do Or Do Not and the penalised Zavateri are dangerous to overlook. They hit the line hard at Newmarket and give the impression an extra furlong will suit.

Humidity is already looking like a difficult horse to pass after his two game victories and Andab is another in the mix.

Andab was three-quarters of a length off Do Or Do Not in the Coventry, but raced on the other side of the track and was quicker than that rival through three of the final four furlongs.

It would be little surprise if this brother to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Victoria Road benefited for departing the sprinting ranks.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Is Dorset the next Ballydoyle superstar?

City Of Troy. Anthony Van Dyck. Gleneagles. Australia. Rip Van Winkle. Duke Of Marmalade. Is Dorset next on the route to stardom?

The Curragh maiden Dorset won on Irish Derby weekend has a rich history of producing future Ballydoyle champions and his mere presence in that race means he is one to keep an eye on.

A smart performance from the son of Wootton Bassett only added fuel to the fire, form which was franked by runner-up and stablemate Benvenuto Cellini at Killarney this month.

O'Brien has another mighty generation on his hands. Charles Darwin looked "like a four-year-old racing against two-year-olds" when winning the Norfolk, according to O'Brien. Coventry winner Gstaad is "a lovely horse", while Albert Einstein missed the royal meeting but was evidently the apple of his trainer's eye – "the most different horse we've ever seen".

So where does Dorset fit in the pecking order? The master of Ballydoyle does not yet know that answer, but events at Goodwood may provide some much needed clarity.

O'Brien said: "He's a lovely colt who won nicely at the Curragh. We think he's come forward nicely since then and this will tell us where he slots in with our other two-year-olds. The ground will be lovely for him and we think this race will suit him."

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Zavateri

He's in great form and he's done nothing wrong. He's got a 3lb penalty, but we think he'll improve for the trip and he's a lovely horse. This looks like the right next step for him.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Andab

He's trained well since Ascot and seven furlongs around Goodwood should suit him well. It looks a strong race, but we're hoping for a good run.

Ed Walker, trainer of Do Or Do Not

He's in great form and has done nothing wrong apart from not winning a race. His recent form suggests he'll run a big race. The step up in trip should definitely suit him.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Gharma Sutra

He surprised me a lot first time out at Ffos Las, but he's in the Goffs Million at the Curragh in September and that's his main target. This race comes at the right time and it's well worth having a go. He's a very nice horse and hopefully he'll run very well, but it's a step up.

David Menuisier: runs Goodwood Galaxy, a debut winner at Salisbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

David Menuisier, trainer of Goodwood Galaxy

He won really well at Salisbury and his Racing Post Rating of 92 is quite high for a debutant. I’d like to hope we’d see some improvement and that’d give him every chance. Looking at his name and owners [Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group], I’ll have to run away fast if he does not perform well!

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Humidity

The Chesham form has taken a couple of knocks and this renewal looks well up to standard. He has untapped potential, he’s done it twice off the front and pricking his ears. Andrew [Balding] reports him to be in great form.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Laureate Crown

He was only really just about ready to run on his debut, but he won very nicely at Ascot and he was given a perfect Jamie Spencer ride. This is a big step up, but we like him a lot. I do think he can make his mark at a decent level.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Morris Dancer

He won well at Haydock last time and his sire Palace Pier has made a fantastic start to his career. This is a big jump but he’s improved in his homework.

Reporting by Liam Headd

