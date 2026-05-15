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Raceday Inteltomorrow
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Derby flop to star miler? Gosdens' powers of reinvention put to the test with fascinating Lockinge favourite
Dual Group 3 winner Damysus steps up in grade for Newbury showpiece after showing more speed in his work
Damysus: steps up in class and down in trip in Newbury's Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
In this week last year Damysus announced himself as a lively outsider for Derby honours when finishing second to Pride Of Arras in York’s Group 2 Dante Stakes.
Fast forward 12 months and the flashy chestnut with four white socks is likely to start favourite for the Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes over Newbury’s straight mile.
Few would have predicted such a spectacular change in his career path after he finished stone-last of 18 to Lambourn in the Derby, but connections have always had plenty of faith in him.
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more inRaceday Intel
- 2.35 Newbury: 'He's ready to go' - Zeus Olympios targets Group 1 glory against stacked Lockinge field
- 'I think he'll win the Commonwealth Cup so take the 16-1 now' - Johnny and DJ with their weekend wagers, Classic tips and thoughts on VAR
- The London Gold Cup has thrown up Group 1 horses galore - and all our three experts agree on this year's standout
- Two eyecatchers in one race and all the other vital angles on Yorkshire Cup day - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- The mile division is wide open before the Lockinge - what are the strengths and weaknesses of the main players?