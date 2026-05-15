Derby flop to star miler? Gosdens' powers of reinvention put to the test with fascinating Lockinge favourite

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In this week last year Damysus announced himself as a lively outsider for Derby honours when finishing second to Pride Of Arras in York’s Group 2 Dante Stakes.

Fast forward 12 months and the flashy chestnut with four white socks is likely to start favourite for the Group 1 Boyle Sports Lockinge Stakes over Newbury’s straight mile.

Few would have predicted such a spectacular change in his career path after he finished stone-last of 18 to Lambourn in the Derby, but connections have always had plenty of faith in him.