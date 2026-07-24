Could we see another Rosallion at Ascot? The key races to watch on a stellar Friday at three of Britain's best tracks

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Three of Britain's flagship tracks stage racing on a busy Friday, and Racing Post tipster Robbie Wilders examines three must-see races from the cards at Ascot, Sandown and York.

Ascot’s Pat Eddery Stakes always produces at least one top-tier juvenile and was even considered one of the two-year-old races of the 2023 season despite its Listed status.

The dominant Rosallion landed three Group 1s. Ancient Wisdom (third) and Sunway (sixth) were others to win Group 1s at two.

Dancing Gemini (fifth) was sent off favourite for the Lockinge two seasons later, while Al Musmak (second) and Alyanaabi (fourth) were rated in the 110s before long.

This season’s contest has an open feel. Alfred Wallace and Silver Dominion are the standard-setters after showing up well in the Superlative Stakes, but once-raced maiden winners Firehorse , Gymbaazy and Sonny Parvenue may be of greater interest.

Sonny Parvenue’s debut victory over 6f at Salisbury is worth the most given three next-time-out winners have emerged, but this son of Blackbeard is bred for sprinting and may find it tougher to dominate over Ascot’s stiff 7f.

Siyouni colt Gymbaazy has a stouter pedigree and did well to win a historically strong Sandown maiden run at a steady pace after being left with a bit to do, edging out a Godolphin odds-on shot.

Owen Burrows’ juveniles tend to take a big step forward from their debuts and this colt will know more with that run behind him.

It is difficult to think of a more progressive miler in training than Indalo, who used this mile race on Sandown’s evening card a year ago as the launchpad to top handicaps.

Indalo's final three runs that season comprised a Glorious Goodwood placing, a Racing League win and a nose second in the Cambridgeshire.

He has gone on again this term as favouritism for next week’s Golden Mile at the Glorious meeting attests.

Perhaps the two three-year-olds in this season’s contest possess similar long-term potential, and the King and Queen’s handicap debutant Lorca’s Waltz catches the eye for William Haggas.

The son of Lope Vega, whose dam was a Group 1 winner, found significant improvement for a gelding operation, tongue-tie and a 150-day break when landing a Beverley maiden last month.

Ralph Beckett saddled last season’s runner-up Man Of La Mancha (rated 10lb higher now), and it is easy to see the trainer's Swiped continuing on an upward trajectory for the yard.

Swiped hasn’t looked back since entering handicaps (form figures of 2121) and has been campaigned similarly to Man Of La Mancha. He is another with the pedigree to do better.

The Lyric Fillies’ Stakes headlines York’s evening meeting, and we have a Group 1 horse dropping into Listed company in Diamond Rain.

A head second in the E.P. Taylor Stakes last June, Diamond Rain signed off her season with a gallant third-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

However, Diamond Rain’s two performances this season have resulted in her lowest Racing Post Ratings since 2024 and she may be a nervous watch for those who accept skimpy odds. She is often held up in her races and this may get tactical.

That approach can spell trouble on the Knavesmire, and Miss Justice is worth a look against her at a big price.

Miss Justice needed her stable debut for Brian Meehan in the Dahlia Stakes, but has produced two good efforts since, latterly when sitting close to a strong pace before fading into fourth in the rearranged Lancashire Oaks at Newmarket.

The track record fell in that Group 2, and this daughter of Justify won’t mind a return to middle distances. She has the ability to win a decent prize and may get her own way up front.

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