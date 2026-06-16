Could Limestone be the next staying star for Joseph O'Brien? Our comprehensive summary of this year's Queen's Vase contenders

A second British Classic courtesy of Thundering On in the Oaks this month was another major addition to the ever-growing training CV of Joseph O'Brien and Limestone is one of his standout contenders of the week at Royal Ascot.

Having been placed behind Benvenuto Cellini and Endorsement on his first two starts, the New Bay colt got off the mark at Listowel in September and has really thrived as he has gone up in distance this season.

The stable are incredibly successful with all types of horses, both on the Flat and over jumps, but particularly so with staying horses in Flat races, illustrated by an Irish St Leger success last year, as well as a Chester Cup, two Irish Cesarewitches and two Melbourne Cups.

O'Brien said: "Limestone is coming in off the back of a nice Listed win at Navan last time and has been in good form since. We think he should handle the extra bit of distance well."

A Group 2 contest over 1m6f for three-year-olds, the Queen’s Vase has a fine record of producing top-class stayers. Horses that contest the race often go on to become St Leger contenders before developing into Cup horses. This trend has accelerated since the race was reduced in distance from 2m just less than a decade ago.

Four of the first five home last year have been declared for Thursday’s Gold Cup. The fifth home, Scandinavia, has done the best of them, winning the Goodwood Cup and St Leger, and is set to go off a warm order in the Gold Cup. The third, Rahiebb, was narrowly denied by Scandinavia in the Leger and last month won the Yorkshire Cup. The runner-up, Furthur, will need to step up on this year’s form, but the winner of the 2025 edition, Carmers, heads there with an interesting chance at a bigger price.

That ought to serve as a reminder that it is still early days for these three-year-olds over longer distances, and the best prospects may not necessarily be the best horses on Wednesday.

The post-declarations favourite for the race, Galiyan , is especially unexposed. He only made his debut in April, then took a sizeable step forward while still looking a work in progress to get off the mark in a maiden at Chester's May meeting. He responded well to pressure and looks the type to stay this far.

Galiyan: a danger for Andrew Balding? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There are a handful of other contenders who are nearly as unexposed, or inexperienced depending on your stance. Ravenspire and Point Of Law have both had two runs, too, and come here straight out of maidens and novices. Likewise the thrice-raced Wareeth , although he had a run in the Listed Feilden Stakes on his second start.

Asakir went into a Listed race on his third run last time, when he finished second to the much more experienced Limestone in the 1m5f Yeats Stakes at Navan. He travelled the better, only to be outlasted by the winner, and the question is whether that was down to stamina or inexperience.

Limestone's performance that day is the best form on offer in this race, and that is the balance that needs to be struck in a race like this. See also the sole Aidan O'Brien-trained runner, Port Of Spain , who is up there on what has been achieved but he has run seven times and gets his Racing Post Rating from finishing fifth in the London Gold Cup under a big weight. Both of these horses should at least be better over 1m6f, going by their racing style and pedigrees.

Whether achievement or potential comes out on top on the day, the depth to this year's Queen's Vase field means it should fire the starting gun on the race to this year's St Leger.

Analysis by Henry Thorner

What they say

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Asakir

He came out of Navan really well. The ground is a question mark but he's a good mover and a very sound horse. I think stepping up to a mile and six will definitely be an advantage.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Del Maro

Del Maro has a decent draw in three as he is a horse who wants plenty of cover. I am hoping that the extra distance will see some improvement as he is bred to get this sort of trip and has shaped as though it will suit with his style of running.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Port Of Spain

He was fifth in the London Gold Cup at Newbury last month, but we think he's better than that. He's stepping up in trip and we think that could bring out the best in him.

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