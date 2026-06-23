Could it be yet another Bell for David O'Meara or will a wide draw scupper his big hope?

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If there is one trainer who knows what it takes to win the Carlisle Bell it is David O’Meara . He saddled Waarif to win it in 2018 and Orbaan to victory two years ago, so it looks significant that he sends only one runner to contest the race this season with Rajapour .

He has won only once since joining the yard from Jean-Claude Rouget, but has a string of consistently good runs in defeat to his name and many of them have come in a combination of cheekpieces and tongue-tie. He sports both here and shaped well at Wetherby this month.

Rajapour went off 11-8 favourite that day and beat only one home, but he finished less than three lengths behind the winner and was denied a clear run at a crucial stage. It is possible he would have finished a lot closer with a bit more luck and he runs here off the same mark.

His draw in stall 17 poses a question, though, and while supporters will no doubt point to the fact that last year’s winner On The River scored from stall 16 of 16, it has generally been advantageous to be drawn in single figures. Six of the last nine winners fit into that category.

That is worth keeping in mind because several of the better-fancied runners are in double-figure stalls, including Altareq (drawn 12) and Leadenhall (13). It’s not a factor that would put me off anything, but some won’t like it and if you are looking for lower-drawn runners, maybe Naples (two) and Mr Lincoln (five) will be on your radar. Both are in form.

The other drawn low and at the head of the market is Canvas , who is in stall one and looks certain to improve on his fourth at Newmarket last month. That was his first start since last October and Canvas is a pace angle so has a good berth on the inside provided he gets away.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

David Barron, joint-trainer of Persuasion , Degale and Swift Salian

The worry with Persuasion is the trip will stretch him, but the ground will be fine. Swift Salian is bound to run well. In an ideal world I’d love for it to rain all night. Degale will be fine on the ground, but I have a little suspicion he's better going left-handed.

David Barron: runs three in the Carlisle Bell

Craig Lidster, trainer of Billyb

He's drawn out in the car park a bit, but that's not a problem to him. He's in good nick at home, but just hasn't had the rub of the green this year. He's a few pounds higher than when he was second in this last year, but you'd like to think he'll give a good account of himself.

Phillip Makin, trainer of Priapos

He seems in good form. He won up there a week ago and came out of the race well. The stiff finish suited him.

Michael Dods, trainer of Glenfinnan

He's fine. We're putting a hood on him as we're just trying to get him to drop his head earlier in the race. He can be quite aggressive with the jockey in the early stages and end up overdoing it, and a strong pace should help him too.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Leadenhall

He's in amazing form. He ran well the other day, and Jack [Dickson] gets along with him, so he should go well.

Reporting by Sadie Iddenden

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