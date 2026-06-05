Coolmore executed a perfect plan in the Prix du Jockey Club - now can they find a way to beat the world's best racehorse again?

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Coolmore were lauded for their strategic tour de force in the Prix du Jockey Club and a similar blueprint will be fermenting in an attempt to unsettle Calandagan in the Coronation Cup.

Calandagan is the best middle-distance older horse in the world, but the essence of sport means great champions can be beaten. Just look how close Arsenal came to defeating PSG in the Champions League Final a week ago.

So racing’s top breeding operation is gunning for the finest thoroughbred on planet earth. It is tantalising that Francis Graffard’s superstar, a once renowned tricky customer who was gelded in his two-year-old season, is seeking a Group 1 six-timer at the scene of his last defeat.

This time last year Jan Brueghel ground Calandagan into the scrap he was thought not to want in the 2025 Coronation.

Assertive pacesetting from Jan Brueghel’s stablemate Continuous ensured a sufficient test of stamina, although the race produced a fast closing sectional.

Calandagan probably paid the price for running quicker than Jan Brueghel did for six of the last seven furlongs, but crucially not the final one.

It will be fascinating to see how the Ballydoyle jockeys work together. Illinois set the fractions for Jan Brueghel in the Ormonde Stakes the day before Lambourn , a pillar-to-post Derby winner, made all in the Huxley at Chester’s May meeting.

Lambourn: winner of the Huxley Stakes on seasonal return Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

We can expect these two strong stayers at the trip to be handy from the outset, but will they go hard to make it an end-to-end grind? Or could Ronan Whelan (Illinois) and Wayne Lordan (Lambourn) steady things and stack them up in behind?

Perhaps the latter scenario increases the chance of a rogue outcome, as Mickael Barzalona is known for riding Calandagan cold.

Only a select few will know how the Coronation Cup will take shape. Yet the feeling is Coolmore could get everything right and still fail to deny this reformed character in his Epsom redemption bid.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

'I'm a little concerned about the ground, but no more than that'

The Coronation Cup is back in its old slot on Derby day and has some old faces renewing their rivalry, namely Calandagan and the horse who had his measure a year ago, Jan Brueghel.

Much has been made of the ground preference for Calandagan at Epsom this weekend, but it may pay to note that last year’s titanic battle took place on good to soft ground as it was staged on Oaks day, and it had dried out to good by the second afternoon.

However, there is rain in the forecast for Saturday as Calandagan seeks to become the first French-trained winner of the race since Cirrus Des Aigles in 2014.

Francis Graffard: trainer of Calandagan Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Despite his reversal in this event, Calandagan went on to a remarkable run of four Group 1 wins in 2025, taking in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Champion Stakes before he became the first European runner for 20 years to win the Japan Cup.

Just like a year ago, Francis Graffard sent his flagbearer to Dubai to kickstart his campaign in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic where he went one better than a year ago, when accounting for the gallant West Wind Blows with something in hand, and he is on a very similar trajectory.

His trainer said: “This is the plan we settled on after Dubai and he needs to run. He’s a horse who has already suffered defeats in his career and he’s in training to race."

He added: "This race fits in well in terms of timing and it’s not like he’s never run in soft ground, while he’s a much stronger horse than he was this time last year. All of that means I am a little concerned [about the ground], but no more than that. "

What they say

George Scott, trainer of Bay City Roller

He’s an exceptionally hardy horse and loves training and racing and he’s rather dragged me into this race rather than the other way round. We're looking forward to it and are hoping we are driving to Epsom with the rain beating down on the windscreen. There’s a weather front coming through which would drag him into the conversation if it went soft. I know we are taking on two of the best around but he has earned the right to be there.

Karl Burke, trainer of Convergent

He’s a lovely horse and we think he’s a Group 1 contender, that’s for sure. He probably should have won a Group 1 by now as he was a bit unlucky in the German Derby last year. I think he got stopped twice in the run late on at Newbury on his return which is hard to recover from at such a late stage of a mile and a half race, but he had that nice turn of foot to overcome it. It looks as if there will be a strong gallop on which will suit us and we’ll see how good we are.

Karl Burke: "He’s a lovely horse and we think he’s a Group 1 contender" Credit: Getty Images

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Jan Brueghel, Lambourn and Illinois

Jan Brueghel is a solid, hardy horse and we were delighted with him at Chester. He stays very well, he's a hardy customer, has had his prep and we couldn't be happier with him. Lambourn had a very good run at Chester and we were surprised he was able to win over a mile and a quarter, so he's obviously improved again since last year. He's come out of the race well. Illinois gets this trip well and we think he has come forward since his run at Chester.

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