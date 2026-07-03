Constitution River's biggest danger has had his form emphatically franked - and his trainer is sure there's 'plenty more to come'

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Owen Burrows believes there could be "plenty more to come" from Gethin as he enters Group 1 company for the first time following a narrow defeat to Ombudsman.

The Wathnan Racing-owned four-year-old, whose sire Ghaiyyath won the Coral-Eclipse in 2020, got within a neck of Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over the same course and distance in May.

With the winner now considered the best horse in the world by the British handicapper after impressively following up in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, confidence has been buoyed that Gethin can handle his biggest test.

"It's his first Group 1 and he has plenty to learn, but it was a big run last time against Ombudsman and, fingers crossed, he can step forward and be competitive," Burrows said.

Gethin (left) gets within a neck of Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown Credit: Getty Images

"I know Ombudsman had a seven-pound penalty and might not have been fully tuned up, but I'd like to think we'll take a step forward because he hadn't run since early April. It was good to see what Ombudsman did at Ascot as he franked the form in a big way.

"I'd be very hopeful there's plenty more to come from him. He's lightly raced and has run well at Sandown, so he ticks quite a few boxes."

Wathnan paid the £50,000 supplementary fee to add the Harry Charlton-trained King's Gambit to the field in a likely role as pacemaker for Gethin, who has not finished out of the first two in his six starts and won a Listed race at Kempton before his career-best effort last time.

The race could develop into a tactical affair as Flushing Meadows is also a possible pacemaker for Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemates Constitution River and Hawk Mountain.

"We just want a nice honest gallop and no hard luck stories," Burrows said.

Varian plays down Sandown factor for Saddadd

Roger Varian does not view Saddadd's perfect Sandown record as a major factor in the Coral-Eclipse, with the trainer more preoccupied by the opposition as the progressive four-year-old bids for a Group 1 breakthrough.

Saddadd is two from two at the track after returning this season with an impressive success at Group 3 level before finishing third in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on his first attempt at the highest level.

Saddadd wins the Gordon Richards at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"He ran a good race last time, when the form looks strong, and it came off the back of winning the Gordon Richards nicely," said Varian. "I'm not sure how meaningful his Sandown record is; it's certainly not a negative but it's more about the opposition. It's nice to know he's won both his starts there, but he's run well everywhere he's gone. He's in very good form and he's uncomplicated."

Assessing Saddadd's rivals, Varian said: "It's not a big field but I don't buy into it not being a strong race. Certainly two of Aidan's [O'Brien] look very good, with Constitution River and Hawk Mountain being Group 1 winners, Gethin is still on the upgrade and Donnacha's horse [A Boy Named Susie] looks solid. It's a tight, tough race."

While there is no question mark over the track, Varian admits he would prefer a softer surface for Saddadd.

"The ground will be as fast as he's encountered and if I had my wish I'd have good to soft over good to firm, but he's won a London Gold Cup on good to firm and the times at the Curragh were quick," he said.

O'Brien hoping for change of luck for A Boy Named Susie

Donnacha O'Brien attempts to break his father Aidan's Coral-Eclipse stranglehold by saddling his first runner in the race, A Boy Named Susie .

Ballydoyle target a fifth win in the last six years with a strong team led by Prix du Jockey Club winner Constitution River, who A Boy Named Susie finished an unlucky fourth behind at Chantilly.

The Starspangledbanner colt suffered in-running trouble that day and it was not the first time things have not gone his way.

"I think he's been unlucky in a few of his runs, and he's certainly very unlucky not to be a stakes winner somewhere along the way," said O'Brien.

"He's in good form, his work has been good and he looks great. I guess the question is whether he was unlucky in France or not, and that's kind of a thing we'll figure out.

"It's hard to know whether he has improved since France. He's a big, tall horse, who's going to improve throughout the year and even into next year, so I'd be hoping he has improved to some degree."

A Boy Named Susie (far side) is his trainer's first runner in the Eclipse Credit: Caroline Norris

Oisin Murphy returns to the saddle having ridden A Boy Named Susie to finish third on his penultimate start in the Ballysax Stakes when just a length behind subsequent Derby winner Christmas Day.

"He's a little bit of a funny horse with his mouth," O'Brien said. "You have to have a soft pair of hands with him. If you put him into gear, it's hard to get him out of it.

"Oisin's a great rider who knows the English tracks very well and whenever he's available, we're happy to use him."

Analysis: the Eclipse's older brigade profiled

By Keith Melrose, betting editor

The Eclipse is often billed as the first clash of the generations, and that tends to depend on the older horses being of an established level. We do not have that this year, as the three older horses have only two previous runs in Group 1 races between them.

This is not quite the same as saying the three-year-olds have nothing to beat, but it does mean we need to work harder to contextualise what they must do.

5yo

16 runs, two wins

Best Racing Post Rating 119

Prices north of 50-1 tell the story here. His peak RPR would give him a better chance than that lets on, but it was recorded nearly two years ago now and he has not won since the London Gold Cup in the spring of the same year.

He was supplemented into this race, and you might have said he is here as a pacemaker for Gethin in the same colours, apart from the fact that King's Gambit tends to be held up.

4yo

Eight runs, four wins

Best RPR 119

Unlike King's Gambit, whose peak is just as high, Saddadd is visibly going the right way. He first achieved 119 when winning the Gordon Richards Stakes over this course and distance in April, then finished third on his Group 1 debut in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

Like King's Gambit, he also won the London Gold Cup, which has produced plenty of Group 1 horses down the years. Saddadd has been campaigned with typical patience since by Roger Varian, which explains why the breakthrough has taken so long.

He surely has more to offer even after the Curragh, where he went widest of the whole field and was still last until shortly before the two-furlong pole. He is the sort of horse you would expect Varian to at least take abroad to win a weakish Group 1 at some point, but he could be even better than that after just eight runs.

4yo

Six runs, three wins

RPR 119

Every time Gethin has made the track, he has improved. Even when he has not won, he has been second. The last time we saw him, he ran Ombudsman to a neck over this course and distance. We all know what that horse did at Royal Ascot; and in case you don't, he put up the second-best performance in Europe since Frankel.

Such is Gethin's promise that he is in the top dozen in the Arc betting, before he has run in a Group 1 or over a mile and a half. He is on trial for the major autumn prizes every bit as much as Constitution River and Hawk Mountain are.

While Gethin does have a bit of a form bridge to cross, and he will be on a turnaround shorter than seven weeks for the first time in his career, if all goes to plan he seems bound to ensure a Group 1 standard of test to the three-year-olds. Should they beat him handsomely, every set of connections from Ombudsman's down ought to take note.

Read more:

'A potential superstar' - why this horse can win the Coral-Eclipse this weekend

Modern icons and undisputed champions: seven great stallions to have won the Eclipse

Who will win the Coral-Eclipse based on previous trends?

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