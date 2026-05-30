Constitution River faces date with destiny as Aidan O'Brien unleashes three-pronged attack in French Derby

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Constitution River heads arguably the most powerful team yet for Aidan O'Brien in the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (3.30 ), with excitement levels around the son of Wootton Bassett greater than any of the colts Ballydoyle will send to Epsom on Saturday for the Betfred Derby.

Enthusiasm was briefly tempered by Thursday's draw, but even stall 15 of 16 has not been enough to dissuade many of the true believers in Constitution River's potential star status.

Before St Mark's Basilica broke the trainer's Chantilly hoodoo, O'Brien had saddled 42 beaten horses in the Jockey Club, with only two of those hitting the frame.

The fact that 2021's success was followed last season by that of Camille Pissarro might suggest O'Brien has belatedly worked out the secret to France's version of the Derby.

St Mark's Basilica and Camille Pissarro were stepping up two and a half furlongs from the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, but ever the innovator, O'Brien sends a wide-margin Dee Stakes winner in Constitution River as well as two colts who were specifically prepped in key trials at Chantilly – Prix de Guiche winner Hawk Mountain and Montreal , who was narrowly beaten by Dolmalan in the Prix de Suresnes.

Ryan Moore: will need all his skill to navigate a passage from stall 15 Credit: Getty Images

"We were trying to have the proper preparation, as good as we could have," said O'Brien. "That’s why Constitution River went to Chester, [so] we’d have an option [of Epsom or Chantilly]. We didn’t have a right-handed bend [for him] like the other two horses ran over.

"We just felt they were lovely races and they would be lovely preps for the French Derby for the other two horses. We’re always trying to tweak things and change things and to try to improve, to see what would and wouldn’t work for us."

Of how the trio have progressed since their last runs, O'Brien said: "Constitution River looked like he got the mile and a quarter at Chester, but it’s very flat and level, turning all the time. The Jockey Club would be another step forward and a little bit more demanding at a mile and a quarter.

"We think the race Hawk Mountain ran in was a lovely one with a view to running in this. He’s a very straightforward, honest horse and we always felt this race would suit him.

"Montreal was just ready to start and we were delighted to get the run into him around Chantilly, which was brilliant for him. We always thought he was this type of horse."

Analysis: dangers to Constitution River come from more than just a wide draw

The French Derby has produced its fair share of stars, both on the track and in the breeding shed, with Peintre Celebre, Montjeu and Dalakhani triumphing in the latter years of its 1m4f guise, while since the 2005 switch to 1m2½f, there has been Shamardal, Lope De Vega, Vadeni, Ace Impact and more.

The way those close to Constitution River speak of him, should we expect a performance to rank with some of those great champions of the past?

Perhaps the more germane question is, will he need to produce something of that calibre to overcome a wide draw in stall 15?

The statistics don't lie, with only four winners having come from a stall 11 or higher since 2005, and none in the last decade.

Moreover, this will be a quick-ground Jockey Club and is likely to be run comfortably sub 2min 05sec, conditions which will give even more of a chance to the horse who can work out the best (ie the shortest) trip.

Danger lurked even before the draw in the shape of the two colts who are within hailing distance of the 116-rated Constitution River and Hawk Mountain on the figures – step forward Komorebi and Hankelow , second and third in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

When the French Guineas has not been the source of the Jockey Club winner, recently it has been the Chantilly trials that have tended to hold sway, which suggests that, in addition to Hawk Mountain, the well-drawn Dolmalan should be taken seriously. And then there is the huge unknown quantity that is Daryzan , who is bred to be a champion and looked very good on debut but who bids to become a vanishingly rare Classic winner with only one previous start to his name.

Daryzan: jumps straight into Group 1 company after his impressive debut

The Prix Noailles has been a near irrelevance in terms of the Classic in recent years – Planteur in 2010 was the last winner to be placed in the Jockey Club – but there was something really taking about Pearled Majesty's win last month, and Mauricio Delcher Sanchez knew immediately where he was going next with the son of Persian King, with no detours.

However, any amount of progress from the pretenders might not be enough if Constitution River really is that bit special. But he too has only won a Listed race – albeit one which is beginning to work out well – and also needs to improve again from a draw which puts Ryan Moore on the back foot from the start.

There has to be a decent chance he ends up as this year’s version of Modern Games or Persian King, favourites who came up short from a wide draw but who went on to win again at Group 1 level under more propitious circumstances.

What they say

Francis Graffard, trainer of Daryzan

He surprised us the way he won, in a way. His reaction when he came under pressure and the acceleration he produced was incredible. He has the physical attributes, the pedigree and the acceleration as well as the mentality to take his chance in the Jockey Club. He came out of his race really well and we couldn’t be happier with the horse in the mornings, so it’s worth a try.

Mikel Delzangles, trainer of Alam and Dolmalan

Dolmolan showed something pretty impressive in his trial because he had to come from last in a race with no pace, showing real acceleration. We held up Alam in his first couple of races in order to teach him to settle, but he's become a lot more tractable this year. He'll like the good ground and has come on again from his last win.

Karl Burke, trainer of Hankelow

There's a lot of stamina on the dam's side, while Night Of Thunder seems to have no problem getting horses that stay a mile and a quarter, and the way this horse gallops he's always looked as though he'd improve for a step up in trip. He's got form on good to firm, but I'd just hate to run him on really fast ground. The draw is okay and, while I would rather have been a couple out from stall one, it's much better than 15 or 16. He's travelled over really well and has improved since the French Guineas, his work has been sharper.

Joakim Brandt, joint-trainer of Gusto

I think the Jockey Club could suit him, as he should stay, he loves a good pace to run at and has a turn of foot.

Billy Loughnane: has been called up to ride the unbeaten German-trained challenger Gostam Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Andreas Wohler, trainer of Gostam

We've had this in mind since his last win as a two-year-old and his comeback win in Munich confirmed everything. He won hands and heels and only did what he had to do in a race he needed to bring him on.

Andre Fabre, trainer of Segall and Komorebi

It’s probably the limit for Komorebi, but he should get the distance. He’s a reliable, consistent and courageous horse. Whether he’s good enough is another question, but he’s going to run well. I think he will enjoy better ground. It’s a challenge for Segall, who is drawn a bit wide. But I will ask the jockey to try and get as close as possible to the rail and he has good acceleration, so he might be closing at the end.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Oxagon

Oxagon ran a very good race in the 2,000 Guineas to be sixth and has taken another step forward from that at home. The step up to a mile and a quarter should suit him well and he looks to be well drawn in stall three.

Pearled Majesty will be a first Jockey Club runner for trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez Credit: France Galop

Mauricio Delcher Sanchez, trainer of Pearled Majesty

I don't believe infighting against a horse's nature and he is a long-striding colt who is best left to do his own thing. He doesn't need to lead but he likes to go forward. He's really taken a big step forward from two to three and continues to progress.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of A Boy Named Susie

He still has a bit of developing to do, but he's working like he's as good a colt as I've had, so we're very excited about him. Whether he's streetwise to show his best in a French Derby, I'm not sure, but he's going to be a very good horse. He probably should have won at Leopardstown as he was unlucky.

Read more here:

These draw statistics highlight the huge challenge Constitution River must overcome to win the French Derby

Classic clues: a look at the leading contenders for the Prix du Jockey Club

'Ryan will have to make a lot of quick decisions' - Aidan O'Brien voices concerns about high draw for Constitution River in Prix du Jockey Club

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