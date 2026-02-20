- More
Constitution Hill runs at Southwell: runners, odds and verdict for the £40,000 Friday Night Live feature race
Get the full lowdown on Friday's feature contest at Southwell (7.30) and Constitution Hill's competition with our runner-by-runner guide.
1 Gambino (stall 13)
Spotlight comment: Made a promising start for Noel Meade, winning a 9.5f maiden before finishing second in 1m4f handicap (both on turf); joined Dan Skelton to go hurdling (withdrawn ahead of intended debut last month) but with his Flat experience and low mileage, he can't be dismissed.
Trainer: Dan Skelton
Jockey: Hollie Doyle
Odds: 9-1
2 Square Necker (5)
Spotlight comment: €160,000 yearling; two runs in these silks for two different trainers; highly encouraging close third (favourite) in a 1m2f Doncaster maiden last March that's worked out exceptionally well and he then won easily at Dundalk in December (1m4f; odds-on; had been gelded) at the expense of a Listed-placed rival; unexposed and with Group-race potential, he's a massive player.
Trainer: Kevin Philippart De Foy
Jockey: David Egan
Odds: 15-8
3 Constitution Hill (12)
Spotlight comment: Last jumps campaign started well but ended badly, as he took back-to-back falls at Cheltenham andAintree and then laboured when he did complete at Punchestown before suffering another tumble on his reappearance in the Fighting Fifth in November. That has prompted this switch to the Flat in the hope of restoring confidence levels ahead of a possible bid to regain the Champion Hurdle crown he won in 2023.
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Oisin Murphy
Odds: 7-4
4 Daddy Long Legs (1)
Spotlight comment: Not as good a hurdler as Constitution Hill but he's smart, finishing a flattering second to State Man in last year's Irish Champion Hurdle and then competitive in two strong handicaps; last seen beaten at odds-on in a 1m5f maiden at Ballinrobe but that's turned out to be a strong race and he reportedly finished lame; ability much respected on this all-weather debut.
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Odds: 4-1
5 Grazeon Sunshine (4)
Spotlight comment: It's been a bright start in bumpers, winning second time out at Sedgefield and second to a good horse at Aintree on Boxing Day; however, up against a very different calibre of opposition here and would be a surprise winner.
Trainer: John and Sean Quinn
Jockey: Jason Hart
Odds: 28-1
6 Mr McLoughlan (3)
Spotlight comment: This jumps season is going well, with three wins (at about 2m) already but he was down the field in a Musselburgh handicap on latest start and there are a few in here who would comfortably have his measure over hurdles.
Trainer: Jack Jones
Jockey: Hector Crouch
Odds: 40-1
7 Nardaran (10)
Spotlight comment: Placed in his sole Flat start when trained in France (1m4f); 3-8 over hurdles in Britain but has failed to show his true form on last two outings and this is no easy race in which to bounce back, returned to the Flat.
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Cieren Fallon
Odds: 40-1
8 Roadlesstravelled (6)
Spotlight comment: Lightly raced hurdler with Grade 2-winning honours in late 2024; signed off that campaign with two non-completions and this winning pointer makes Flat debut after nearly a year off; looks very vulnerable.
Trainer: Jonjo and AJ O'Neill
Jockey: PJ McDonald
Odds: 40-1
9 Star Artist (8)
Spotlight comment: Lightly raced winning hurdler but not in the same league as some of these in that scene; Flat and all-weather debut.
Trainer: Hughie Morrison
Jockey: Rob Hornby
Odds: 80-1
10 Tripoli Flyer (14)
Spotlight comment:
Never took to fences during opening half of the jumps season but it was a notable effort to finish second under a big weight in an Ascot handicap hurdle a month ago (2m3f) and he has winning form on the AW, having won a Lingfield bumper just over two years ago; the widest draw isn't ideal but he has each-way hopes.
Trainer: Fergal O'Brien
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Odds: 15-2
11 Noble Way (7 - non-runner)
12 Masked Mistress (9)
Spotlight comment: The winner of two bumpers but beaten on both starts over hurdles (tailed off latest) and only last week she was a remote last of four in a 1m2f novice on the AW.
Trainer: Jim and Suzi Best
Jockey: Finley Marsh
Odds: 80-1
13 Miracles Do Happen (2)
Spotlight comment: Three defeats over hurdles, including in a claimer, and she'd be aptly named if winning this.
Trainer: Tom Lacey
Jockey: Luke Morris
Odds: 125-1
14 Tres Bien (11)
Spotlight comment: Placed in a bumper but now exposed as a limited hurdler and this is her third trainer after seven starts.
Trainer: Hayley Burton
Jockey: Darragh Keenan
Odds: 200-1
Tipster verdict
By Alistair Jones
All eyes are on former Champion Hurdle winner Constitution Hill who is on a confidence-restoring mission after suffering three falls in his last four races. While his sheer class should see him prove very competitive, in the unexposed SQUARE NECKER he's up against a horse with Flat experience and Group-race potential given the level of form he has achieved in just two starts. Of the remainder, Gambino can prove better served by this test than most of the jumpers in attendance, though Daddy Long Legs is likely to make his presence felt with Willie Mullins and Ryan Moore a formidable partnership.
