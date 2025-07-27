Comfort Zone the one to beat with Derek O'Connor booked for day one feature at Galway

It is now 22 years since Derek O'Connor, then a 7lb claimer, celebrated his sole success in Galway's opening-night showpiece as he rode the Pat Hughes-trained Rapid Deployment to an emphatic victory over Raise A Storm, but the evergreen amateur has a huge chance to double his account on Comfort Zone .

A premier handicap at Naas last October could be the key piece of form for punters to focus on. Comfort Zone was hammered into 4-1 favourite on that occasion and justified the market hype by a length and three-quarters from Toll Stone , who was very keen in the early stages.

The Emmet Mullins-trained runner-up is 5lb better off here, and you would imagine connections have been working back from this race for some time given Toll Stone was a winner at this meeting last year.

The flip side of that argument is that Comfort Zone looks a better horse now than he was last October. A close third in the Ascot Stakes last month was the best Flat run of his career according to Racing Post Ratings, and perhaps an official mark of 94 might still underestimate him.

Granted, there are only two pieces of evidence, but both of his runs at Galway have been encouraging, especially his fine third behind The Wallpark in a valuable 2m6½f handicap hurdle at this meeting last year. Stall seven seems ideal and it would come as no surprise were Comfort Zone to confirm that Naas form with Toll Stone.

Patrick Mullins: rides Too Bossy For Us Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Mullins, who won the race for the Mee family in 2023 with Teed Up, has added a hood to Toll Stone, a move which should be marked down as a positive given how enthusiastic he was early on in his last tussle with Comfort Zone.

Just one winner in the last decade has carried more than 11st, and that was 2022 scorer Echoes In Rain, who provided Patrick Mullins with a belated first success in the race. This time around he is on Too Bossy For Us .

The Triumph Hurdle seventh wears a hood for the first time and arrives on the back of a cracking run behind stablemate Lot Of Joy in a hot handicap at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend. He's just 3lb higher now and thoroughly unexposed for Willie Mullins, who has won this race five times since 2017.

The jumps powerhouse has a habit of winning it with an outsider – most notably Sirius at 50-1 last year – so it would be foolish to completely overlook the Jody Townend-ridden Plontier .

Gordon Elliott has never won the race. Familiar Dreams is his only representative this year and she brings a touch of class to proceedings, having contested Grade 1s on her last two outings over hurdles. If Josh Williamson with his vital 7lb claim can get her into a handy position early, she's very dangerous.

We are always told a low draw is paramount around Ballybrit, but this is one race in which that is not the case. The last seven winners have been drawn 16-11-21-13-15-13-13.

Going latest

Lorcan Wyer, Galway clerk of the course, said on Sunday evening: "The Flat track is yielding at the moment, while the National Hunt one is good. We're watering.

"The forecast is generally dry with occasional light rain or drizzle up to and including Wednesday. There is the potential for six millimetres of rain on Thursday.

"The track is in good shape and well presented. Hopefully the week will go well."



What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dawn Rising and Comfort Zone

Dawn Rising needs to get back on track after a few disappointing efforts, but we hope he takes a step back in the right direction here. Comfort Zone comes here in good form and fresh from a decent run at Ascot. I'm happy with his draw.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Familiar Dreams

She's a classy mare who didn't disgrace herself in Grade 1s at the spring festivals. We've had this in mind for a while. She has a good draw and I'm expecting a good run as I think the race will be right up her street.

Patrick Mullins, rider of Too Bossy For Us

I've been a fan since he arrived in the yard and is a great ride in the race, but statistically he has too much weight. There has been just one winner in the last 20 years or so who has carried more than 11 stone and that was Echoes In Rain. That said, he should run very well.

