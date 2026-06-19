Clueless about the foreign form in the Jubilee? These are the five key international races to get you quickly up to speed

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Few, if any races in the global calendar attract as wide a pool of runners as the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final day or Royal Ascot. It makes it the strongest candidate of all to be the world's race, although admittedly it is a challenge for form study. These are the five replays from all corners of the world that you need to make sense of this year's race.

Al Quoz Sprint

Meydan, March 28

Who ran: Lugal, Great Wish, Khaadem

All three Jubilee runners who lined up in the Al Quoz Sprint raced in the group of five that contained the winner and runner-up. Lugal was second to Native Approach, the pair managing to overturn odds-on favourite Lazzat, who won this race last year but now misses out through injury.

The Danish-trained Great Wish, whose Dubai campaign included a Listed win, held every chance but could finish only seventh. Khaadem was well beaten, but he has won this race twice and we know he is a better horse at Ascot than anywhere else.

TJ Smith Stakes

Randwick, April 4

Who ran: Joliestar, Overpass

Watch the overhead shot as they leave the gates in the T J Smith and you would think that Overpass was going to lift off the ground, so quickly does he break. You can see why he ran in the King Charles III Stakes and, although he was third, a good Australian sprinter would expect to beat the domestic 5f horses.

Overpass and Joliestar have made the trip over from Australia Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joliestar ran a much more level race, and really stuck her neck out to hold off Giga Kick and Skybird, who both went past Overpass late on. Joliestar has won five Group 1s now, and to do that you either have to be a monster or a warrior. Given her peak Racing Post Rating is 121, we can infer it is the latter.

Chairman's Sprint Prize

Sha Tin, April 26

Who ran: Satono Reve, Comanche Brave

If you like, you can watch this one just for a glimpse of Ka Ying Rising. He could be one of the best sprinters of all time, and this was one of his more breathtaking performances.

The horse that seemed to plod into second was Satono Reve, who is probably best thought of as Excelebration to Ka Ying Rising's Frankel in this comparison. He has twice won the Takamatsunomiya Kinen, one of Japan's premier sprints, and clocked a frightening time of 66.3s over 6f when winning that race this year.

Satono Reve was also second in this race last year. If he goes one better now, remember how easily Ka Ying Rising beat him.

Prix Servanne

Chantilly, May 4

Who ran: Stolen Kiss, Sajir

Just a Listed race, but it follows the French tradition of working through the grades to a major target after three or four runs.

Like many of the good French sprints, it was run at Chantilly which, if you just went by topography, has a very similar layout to Ascot with a long uphill drag that levels out in the last furlong.

Sajir: Andre Fabre's runner Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Sajir was sent off odds-on favourite for the race this year, but seemed to over-race just a little and that allowed Stolen Kiss to get past him in the closing stages.

The winner had beaten Sajir in a similar race at Deauville the previous month and is a big, strapping sort going by how he looks on television, so he may be the coming force among French sprinters. Sajir, for his part, won the Prix Du Gros-Chene back at Chantilly next time, putting up a career-best effort.

Greenlands Stakes

Curragh, May 23

Who ran: Comanche Brave, Powerful Glory

You might have noticed Comanche Brave mentioned above, but we did not deal with Donnacha O'Brien's charge after his run in Hong Kong because this is the race to judge him on.

He is new to sprinting this year and Hong Kong represented his first run over 6f since his juvenile season. He was also third in the Jersey Stakes at this meeting last year.

At the Curragh, he travelled all over the field and put the race to bed when asked. For all the talk of a strong challenge from far abroad ready to put down the British six-furlong sprinters, there is also the prospect of a threat from much closer to home.

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Almeraq and Lake Forest

I'm very happy with Lake Forest. He's more of a seven-furlong horse but I hope they'll go a good pace. It's the draw I'm concerned about; I wouldn't have picked stall one. Almeraq has come forward from Salisbury, which he needed to. He looks great and should run a good race.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Aramram

He’s a course-and-distance winner, which gives him a great advantage over some of his competitors. He'll be taking on proven Group performers but he won a good race at Doncaster in March and his consistency and toughness give him every right to deserve a spot on this stage. He's a lovely horse to train and has solid recent form but I feel he has the ability to outrun his odds. I'm sure he will deliver a performance we can be proud of.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Comanche Brave

He has been very good since the Curragh. His training has gone smoothly and we think the track, trip and ground will be all perfect so we're hoping for a big run.

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Kind Of Blue and Flora Of Bermuda

It’s a track that Kind Of Blue likes. Last year was a bit of a damp squib, but we never really enjoyed a clear run with him. His comeback run at York was very promising. It was great to get Flora Of Bermuda’s head in front at Newmarket. She’s a tough filly who has been placed in a number of races of this type. Andrew Balding is very happy with her.

Flora of Bermuda: one of the Wathnan challengers Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Clive Cox, trainer of Jasour

He's got a nice draw and has been training really well. I still have trust in him.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem

He’s won it twice before and looks fantastic for a ten-year-old. He loves the fast ground and is coming to the end of his career but has been showing his old enthusiasm and comes into his own at this time of year.

Luke Hilton, assistant to Bjorn Baker, trainer of Overpass

He came out of his run in the King Charles III Stakes in great shape so we are going again. Tuesday was the first time he had run over five in a long time and this is his preferred trip. It’s a competitive race and we are taking on Joliestar again, who beat us before we came over here but that was on a wet track.

Overpass follows up Tuesday's run here Credit: Supplied

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Powerful Glory.

He likes the track and trip as he showed when winning the British Champions Sprint last year at 200-1. That was on slower ground than this but if he handles the quicker surface he’s got a chance.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

He’s never been out of the frame in a Group 1 and ran a fantastic race to be third on his comeback at York. He’s been placed over five furlongs here but I said to the owners to go six this year as he seems to be finishing best up the hill. His draw in two is a concern but I hope he can overcome it.

Charlie Duckworth, assistant to Chris Waller, trainer of Joliestar

Her form in Australia is solid. She has won her last three starts, including the TJ Smith Stakes against a really good field. She put them to bed quite well that day on a track that was probably softer than she likes, so I don’t think she has been in as good form. We are going off the fact that Nature Strip won the TJ Smith Stakes and was good enough to come here and do us all proud. Joliestar won the Guineas over a mile as a three-year-old and that gives us confidence that she can see out the stiff six furlongs.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Jaber Abdullah, owner of Sayidah Dariyan

As it stands she has a good draw in 19 of 19 but that may change. She has a bit to find on the ratings but we think she’s better than that.

Reporting by David Milnes

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