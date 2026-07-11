Clash of the Classic winners as True Love and Rayif face off in red-hot Prix Jean Prat

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True Love bids to add the Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat to her Group 1 victories in last season's Cheveley Park Stakes and the 1,000 Guineas this May.

Standing in her way is Rayif , who won the Poule d'Essai des Poulains (French 2,000 Guineas) around a bend at Longchamp but who has excellent credentials over this trip and track.

The French handicapper cannot split the two Classic winners, with True Love's fillies' allowance cancelling out the differential with Rayif to the pound, and much will depend on who gets the best draft into the race on a straight track which seems certain to ride fast following the return of heatwave conditions this week.

Drawn on the stands' side in stall two (next to Jersey Stakes winner Thesecretadversary in stall one), True Love has been ridden for a turn of foot over a mile, so it will be interesting to see if Ryan Moore is more positive back at seven furlongs.

Aidan O'Brien said: "We're dropping her back to seven furlongs, which we thought would suit her. We wanted to split her and Precise and this looked the obvious race for True Love. She still seems to be in good form, although you can never be sure until you run them."

True Love drops down to 7f for the Haras de Fresnay-le-Buffard Prix Jean Prat at Deauville Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Rayif is also coming back in trip for what is, in many ways, plan B, having been forced to miss Royal Ascot when suffering a very minor issue on the eve of the St James's Palace Stakes.

As a son of Sea The Moon he is a strong stayer at a mile, although the brother to King Charles III Stakes runner-up Rayevka has plenty of speed and produced arguably his most impressive performance as a two-year-old over this course and distance in the Prix Francois Boutin.

"He had a small hold-up the day he was supposed to travel," said trainer Francis Graffard. "He's in great form and he loves the track.

"He's a very laid-back horse who showed enormous willingness in ground much softer than he likes in the Poule d'Essai."

Rayif returns to the same course and distance as his Prix Francois Boutin victory Credit: Scott Burton (racingpost.com/photos)

Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team also run Samangan , who tracked Venetian Sun through the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs but could not go with the winner late on, finishing sixth.

"He didn't run badly in the Commonwealth Cup without quite having the level to challenge the principals," said Graffard. "He loves fast ground and he's run over the course and distance in the Djebel, so we're giving him his chance in the last Group 1 where he's in against his own age group."

When the Prix Jean Prat was cut to seven furlongs in 2019 and moved from Chantilly to the Deauville straight, the visitors dominated initially, with the O'Brien-trained Tenebrism – like True Love a Guineas filly dropping back in trip – capping a sequence of four straight successes for Irish and British-trained horses.

But the last three editions have featured French-trained one-twos, and the Prix Paul de Moussac principals Nighttime and Go Man add further depth to the home defence.

What they say

Fozzy Stack, trainer of Thesecretadversary

He seems well since Ascot. We’re happy with him and hopefully he’ll run his race. It’s a quick enough turnaround but he’s in good order. It’s a very straightforward flat track so it should suit him. I don’t think Christophe [Soumillon] has ridden for me before but he’s been around Deauville a lot of times.

Thesecretadversary on his way to winning the Jersey Stakes at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Chotard, trainer of Go Man

He's in very good form. I would have preferred more cut in the ground. He handles fast conditions but softer ground would help him and perhaps disadvantage some of the others. It's a proper Group 1 but if you give Nighttime a chance, you have to give him one as well. He got lit up by another horse taking him wide in the Paul de Moussac and if he could have got in Nighttime's slipstream earlier, he might have got even closer.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Time To Turn

Time To Turn has come forward since Sandown, when he ran a creditable race behind Talk Of New York. This is a competitive contest and we would prefer good ground or slower, so we will be keeping half an eye on the weather. He will need to put up a career best to be in the mix, but he has improved from his first run of the season and heads to France in good order.

Alicja Karkosa, trainer of Imperior

He's better than he was able to show in the Paul de Moussac because 400 metres from the finish he collided with the rail, and that took away his momentum. Without that he would have been better than fifth. I think he's improved again and I expect him to show it.

Christopher Head, trainer of Nighttime

He has that seven-furlong profile, the same as [Prix de la Foret winner] Maranoa Charlie. He's going to be in the mix and I'm really hoping he'll go well. He ran a good time in the Paul de Moussac and that makes him competitive. We need to respect his opposition and I'm not worried about him on a straight track. It's a question mark but I think he'll answer that question in a positive way.

Read more...

'This is not expected for me, it's fantastic' - rampant Rayif shows how Aga Khan Studs is in the safest of hands

Aidan O'Brien finally decides to split up Precise and True Love - but which one is heading to Newmarket for the Falmouth Stakes?

Aidan and Joseph O'Brien are becoming more and more dominant - this is the secret weapon powering them

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