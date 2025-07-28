Cheat sheet: the killer analysis, going details, quotes and tips you need for day one of Glorious Goodwood

Glorious Goodwood kicks off with the always competitive Chesterfield Cup and continues on long after the ITV cameras go off air following the 5f handicap. The Group action of the Vintage, Lennox and Goodwood Cup are previewed separately, but we've got you covered for the rest of the card, from the opening salvo to the closing 6f handicap, with killer analysis, key trainer quotes and tips for all five non-Group races on the card. This is the Glorious Goodwood cheat sheet.

The killer analysis

Robbie Wilders on the race to focus on from the Goodwood undercard . . .

The Chesterfield Cup (1.20 ) that opens Glorious Goodwood got away from Roger Varian in 2024. That can change this season.

The Varian-trained Enfjaar ran the fastest finishing speed (115.66 per cent) of the week at the five-day festival when motoring home for a close second. He was a Group horse contesting a handicap and Defiance may be that as well.

The pick of Defiance’s juvenile and three-year-old formlines link in with Pattern performers and a stop-start career threatened to get back on track in the 1m2f handicap at the Derby meeting last month.

Being on the pace was essential across those two days at Epsom. Defiance had only two behind rounding the home bend and his fourth-placed finish earned him a strong sectional upgrade.

He was second-fastest in the field from 4f out to 3f out, and again from the 3f marker to the 2f marker before running the quickest final furlong. He is drawn similarly to the past four Chesterfield Cup winners and is handicapped to strike off an unchanged mark of 99 with Varian biding his time to wait for the right ground conditions.

A muddling gallop is the greatest concern for Defiance considering his run style. If such a scenario plays out then prominent racer Jolly Jack Tar is a big danger.

The Too Darn Hot gelding has been brought along steadily by John and Thady Gosden, having made only four starts. He was a ready winner at Chelmsford on his first handicap attempt last month and has untapped potential for his turf debut.

Another runner of note is the classy English Oak , who has slipped to a good mark and is bred to stay middle distances. Last season’s first and third Take Heart and Tony Montana along with 2023 winner Ancient Rome provide further depth in a must-watch curtain-raiser.

Going news

The going is expected to be good for the opening day after 3mm of water was applied to the straight on Monday. There is the possibility of a light shower in the morning.

Runner in focus

Redorange's last two efforts at Ascot have marked him out as winner in waiting and he lines up in the 5f handicap (3.45 ) worth £75,000.

Clive Cox's sprinter was the only runner from a single-figure draw to finish in the first eight in the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the royal meeting when coming third, and the sole runner from a single-figure draw to finish in the first seven in a handicap back at the Berkshire track when fourth this month.

This time he is drawn in stall 18, with Palace of Holyroodhouse winner Adrestia in stall 19 and likely pace setters Mon Na Slieve and Twilight Jet in stalls 21 and 22.

Cox said: "He's in excellent form and I'm hopeful he will handle the track as he's very well balanced. He's in a very good place going into this and in just as good order as he was going into his two Ascot runs."

Key quotes and tips

1.20 Goodwood: Coral Chesterfield Cup Handicap

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Grey Cuban

Any rain would help but the ground should be just about okay. He's drawn wider than we would choose, but he's in good form and it's a valuable race.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Kennet Valley, owners of Sir Busker

There's a lot more unexposed horses in there but he ran well in a conditions race at the meeting last year and has an each-way squeak.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Ancient Rome

He won this race a few years ago. He ran a bit flat at York but we've been happy with him since. He handles this ground well.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Silawi

This will be more up his street. It will be beautiful ground and going back up in trip should suit perfectly. I think he’ll run a big race.

Ed Walker, trainer of English Oak

He ran a much better race at Hamilton and PJ McDonald felt he might be helped by this step up in trip. We're rolling the dice slightly by backing him up so quickly but he seems very well and he's on a good mark.

David Menuisier, trainer of Take Heart

He’s new to us and the owners hope a change of scenery could help him. His last trainer Johnny Murtagh did a great job but I’m happy with him and he went for a racecourse gallop the other day which went well.

William Haggas, trainer of Castle Cove

He'd prefer softer ground but the ground will be like a carpet given it's the first race. We had an issue after his final run last season but he won nicely on his return at Chester. The owners are local so hopefully he runs well.

Spotlight's tip: Castle Cove

This is most likely to fall to one of the less exposed four-year-olds and Castle Cove tops the list after his reappearance win at Chester. [Richard Austen]

Castle Cove 13:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

3.45 Goodwood: Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Imad Al Sagar, owner of Enchanting

She's a three-time course-and distance winner and clearly enjoys the track – the downhill run seems to suit her. There was no real explanation for her below-par run at Ayr but she goes there in good form.

Tom Clover, trainer of Rocking Ends

He ran really well in this race last year and returns off 3lb lower. He won well last time in first-time cheekpieces and it's sometimes good to change things up with a sprinter. He goes there in good order.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Wheels Of Fire

He's run well on both starts at Goodwood and was very unlucky not to win at Catterick last time. I'm not concerned by the drop in trip and he has an each-way chance.

Spotlight's tip: Jakajaro

Redorange is due a change of luck but Jakajaro tanked through an Ascot handicap last time before running into traffic. [Paul Smith]

Jakajaro 15:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

4.20 Goodwood: British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

Richard Hannon, trainer of Bayraq Almuhamadia and Vintage Heat

Vintage Heat is a nice two-year-old, while Bayraq Almuhamadia has started showing up really well at home. He's got quite a high cruising speed and could run really well if he behaves himself.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of High Approval and Naval Light

High Approval has shown a good level of form. Naval Light is a pretty smart colt who shows at home he’s working to a Stakes level. The step up in trip will be a massive help and he’ll be even better over seven furlongs. They're pretty classy colts.

Spotlight's tip: Naval Light

Having caught the eye when keeping on well over 5f on his first two starts, Naval Light can get off the mark now upped to 6f. [Ben Hutton]

Naval Light 16:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

4.55 Goodwood: Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap

Dan Downie, manager of Elite Racing Club, owners of Zapphire

She was unlucky at Beverley and she's a tough and versatile mare who is very consistent. It's an open race but we're hopeful she can run very well.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for Imad Al Sagar, owner of Zgharta

We were really encouraged by her run in the Sandringham. Andrew [Balding] has been pleased with her since and we're hopeful there is more to come.

Spotlight's tip: Zapphire

This could go to the five-year-old Zapphire, who has responded well to cheekpieces lately and was denied a clear run last time. [Ben Hutton]

Zapphire 16:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton Tnr: Julie Camacho

5.30 Goodwood: World Pool With The Tote EBF Fillies' Handicap

Tom Ward, trainer of Woodhay Wonder

She seems to be coming back to herself and I was pleased enough with her last run when the pace held up at Ascot. This is a nice drop in grade, and into fillies-only company, and I'm very hopeful she can run well.

Tom Clover, trainer of Sea Emily Run

She's a course-and-distance winner and we've had this race in mind for a while as she showed a liking for the track last year. It's competitive but she's in good form.

Sam Hoskins, racing manager for Hot To Trot Racing, owners of Easy Peeler

This race has been on our radar and she's had excuses recently with the draw at Thirsk and she ended up a little far back at Chester. She should enjoy a fast pace and downhill track and we feel there's more to come.

Spotlight's tip: Easy Peeler

The pace will be strong and Easy Peeler is taken to recapture form after running a shade flat at Chester. [Emily Weber]

Easy Peeler 17:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

