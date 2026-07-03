Globetrotting mare returns home on a fascinating day at Newmarket - your cheat sheet for the Saturday action

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Race in focus: Group 2 Betway Lancashire Oaks ( 2.40 )

Haydock’s whole card may have relocated to Newmarket’s July course, but the Lancashire Oaks has been staged in Cambridgeshire before, when it formed part of the July meeting after a cancellation in 2007

The stage may be different this year, but there is a familiar face in the line-up in the guise of favourite Tiffany, who was runner-up in the contest in 2024.

At the age of six, the Sir Mark Prescott-trained mare is the senior runner in the line-up, and she is due a change of luck having finished runner-up six times, most recently at Chantilly last month.

Prescott said: “She deserves to win as she’s been second the last four times and three of those were in Group 1 company. She’s been kept in training to win a Group 1. I did look at Sunday’s Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud but, with Calandagan and company in there, this looks the better option.”

Tiffany had her first run of the season as recently as Oaks day at Chantilly on June 14, when going down by a short neck to Rabbit’s Foot in a Listed contest.

Prescott added: “She just got collared in France in one of those typical races over there where it all happened late, but she's come out of that in good shape.”

David Milnes

Runners to note

With Haydock undergoing maintenance, the Lancashire Oaks card switches to Newmarket’s July course, which provides an entirely different test to the north-west venue.

I think of the July course as a mini Rowley Mile. While not quite as undulating and with the finish a little less demanding, those factors are certainly still in play when trying to find winners. The long straights are another course characteristic on the Newmarket tracks, with pace often playing a key role in the middle to long-distance races.

These factors lend themselves to both Newmarket tracks producing their fair share of course specialists, and there are three horses to note on Saturday with Newmarket form in the book.

Claymore was successful on his only previous course-and-distance outing, and he is the one who is likely to put pace into this year’s Old Newton Cup (3.15).

Claymore: could put pace to the race in the Old Newton Cup

He showed how effective he can be when granted an uncontested lead at Windsor last time, and Silvestre de Sousa, who excels on front-runners, is back on board having ridden him to success in a Hungarian local Group 1 last term.

The 6f handicap (3.50) could be the most competitive race on the card, but Dashing Dick is a dual course-and-distance winner who is worth a second look.

The veteran had been struggling for form before his recent return to the July course, when beaten less than a length over seven furlongs. A return to this trip is fine and he is dangerously well treated.

The penultimate contest (4.25) is another tricky handicap and a few of these have shown they are effective on the July course, perhaps most notably Royal Zabeel .

He had a tough task in the Wokingham when drawn on the wrong side, but previously ran with credit in the Victoria Cup and he is one from one over this course and distance.

Phill Anderson

Best of the quotes

Alex Elliott, adviser to Jayar Investments, owners of Lopeo and Hard To Believe

They’re two progressive types and it’s a small field for the prize-money, so hopefully they can get some of it. Lopeo seems to be on an upward curve. We did think he would be better on slower ground, but he has handled a quick surface the last twice. Hard To Believe has also been very progressive, apart from a blip at York, and won well at the track last time. He’s in the July sales, but we’ll take a view about that after we see how he runs here.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Crepe Suzette

Obviously, there is a very clear favourite in the race in Tiffany, but she deserves to take her chance. She handles top of the ground and can hopefully run a nice race.

George Boughey, trainer of Sharpen and Lady Dora Mae

Hopefully, both fillies can pick up some black type. Sharpen is having her first start for us, but we’ve had her for a while waiting for the weather to break. They do a good job with the watering at Newmarket and it’s just down the road, so it makes sense to get her out. It’s no surprise that Lady Dora Mae has improved for going up in trip as her dam won over a mile and a half. We think the race will suit her.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Tattycoram and Lady Roisia

Tattycoram has done well for the time off since she won the Daisy Warwick at Goodwood, and the race should set up well for her. Lady Roisia unseated at Royal Ascot, but she’s fine to go again.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Plage De Havre

He won the race last year when it was at Haydock. Switching to the July course is a bit of an unknown, but there’s no reason why he shouldn’t handle it.

Plage De Havre saunters home in the Old Newton Cup in 2025: this time he tries to win it at Newmarket Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Iain Jardine, trainer of Paddy The Squire

His target is the Ebor and we think this looks the right race along the way. He ran well in first time cheekpieces at Royal Ascot to be third in the Copper Horse Stakes and, although he’s back in trip, we expect another big run.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Claymore

He did very well to win at Windsor last time and the race is only two miles down the road now, rather than a trek to Haydock. He’s won at the track before and we expect him to run a big race.

William Haggas, trainer of Klassleader

We’d have preferred Haydock to Newmarket, but at least the meeting is on and it’s just down the road. He’s been in good shape at home since York and we expect him to run a good race.

Ian Williams, trainer of Enemy and Night Breeze

Enemy is dropping back a couple of furlongs and hopefully they'll swing along at a nice pace. He's proven time and again that he's more than capable at a mile and a half. Off his mark, he's certainly in there with a little outside chance. Hopefully, a return to a faster surface will see Night Breeze to better effect, but it's a very competitive race. He's in there off a nice weight and he has a decent lad on board in Eddy Greatrex.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Jonny Concrete

He’s been a bit unlucky not to get his head in front this season, but we expect the track to suit him and we’ve got Tom Marquand booked, so there’s plenty to like about his chances.

Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer of Crown Board

It’s his first run back since Dubai and we're using this as a stepping stone to a Group 3 race at Ascot at the end of the month. He’s well, but he’ll improve for the run.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Saeed Suhail, owner of Golden Redemption

You can put a line through his last run as that wasn’t his true running. He’s been freshened up after a break.

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