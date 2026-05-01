Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas this decade - but has William Buick chosen right this time?

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This decade Charlie Appleby has become Mr 2,000 Guineas. In 2020 he was third with Pinatubo. The following year he had the second with Master Of The Seas, and in 2022 he finally won it with Coroebus.

In 2023 Appleby had his worst result this decade when Noble Style finished best of his two runners in sixth, but Notable Speech won in 2024 and the following year Ruling Court made it three wins in four years.

His record in the 2020s reads three wins, two seconds and two thirds from 12 runners, for a profit of £165 to a £10 stake. His runners in the Classic are +13.50 to level stakes over his entire training career.

What is arguably more interesting is what the decision of his stable jockey William Buick, who has usually – but not always – got it right, says of the strength of this year's challenge.

In 2020 his decision was as easy as it was correct. He opted for Dewhurst winner and 5-6 favourite Pinatubo (third) over 14-1 chance Al Suhail (14th). The following year he went for the 6-1 Craven winner Master Of The Seas (second) over 10-1 chance One Ruler (sixth) and 50-1 outsider Naval Crown (fourth). Two from two for Buick.

In 2022 he was understandably aboard Dewhurst and Craven winner Native Trail, who was the 5-4 favourite, but James Doyle was successful aboard the Autumn Stakes-winning 5-1 shot Coroebus. A year later the market, and even whoever decides the Godolphin cap colours, thought Buick had got it wrong as he partnered 14-1 chance Silver Knott to 11th in the white cap – which denotes the operation's second string – and James Doyle finished sixth in the Godolphin blue cap on Noble Style at 10-1. That took Buick's score to 2-2.

In 2024 he didn't have a choice. Notable Speech, who had come through a trio of Kempton runs in the winter and spring, was Appleby's only runner – but Buick did guide him to victory at 16-1.

Last year, though, Buick had arguably the toughest decision. Shadow Of Light was the blue cap-wearing Dewhurst winner and the better fancied of the pair in ante-post markets through the winter months. But Buick opted for the white-capped late springer in UAE 2,000 Guineas winner Ruling Court.

Buick's presence meant Ruling Court went off the shorter of the two at 9-2, and he was proved correct as he led home a 1-3 for the yard to take his overall record to 3-2 – but importantly in terms of this year's decision proving he can be swayed from the more recognised European trials by the right horse if he thinks there's a legitimate shot of glory.

William Buick salutes the crowd after winning the 2,000 Guineas on Ruling Court Credit: Edward Whitaker

This year Distant Storm wears the blue cap, is a 9-2 chance and has come the Dewhurst route trodden by Pinatubo, Native Trail and Shadow Of Light. All three won a Dewhurst but lost in the Guineas, whereas Buick is hoping last year's Dewhurst third can do things the other way around and lose there but win here.

The shunned King's Trail wears the Godolphin third cap of red (Roger Varian's Godolphin-owned 16-1 chance Avicenna wears the white) and has come the Kempton route, and even won the same conditions race last time as Notable Speech did in 2024.

Appleby's remarkable record deserves strong consideration and Buick's proven he's willing to make the difficult call, so his favouring of Distant Storm's form in the book – even if that form suggests he is not quite as good as other horses who have been brought the same route to all get beaten here – has to be viewed positively.

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