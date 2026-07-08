Charlie Appleby aims for another jubilant day on the July course - we rank his chances in each race on Thursday

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There is nobody better on the July course than Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby and he brings his battalion along on the first day of the July meeting.

Our experts rank the six races with Appleby-trained runners according to how likely they are to be won by the local trainer from least to best.

6. Betway Handicap (3.00)

Appleby's runner: Man Of Vision

This horse represents two of the strongest formlines for three-year-olds over six furlongs. He was beaten a neck by Ten Carat Harry at the Guineas meeting on the Rowley Mile, then ran in York's Charity Sprint. Both times he's looked like this trip is his minimum; at York he looked short of pace.

He can surely run well, but he might have been higher up on this list had he run in Saturday's Bunbury Cup over seven furlongs. This race often takes every bit as much winning as that more storied event.

Man Of Vision 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

5. Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes (4.45)

Appleby's runner: Wild Desert

Turn the clock back 12 months and Wild Desert finished third in the Superlative Stakes at this three-day meeting. He improved to take second in a Grade 1 at Woodbine in September, but that was the last time we saw him. Now the son of Too Darn Hot is back after 299 days off.

So what should we make of him? Appleby won this last year with a genuine Group horse in Opera Ballo and also saddled Group 2 winner Al Suhail to score in 2020. That suggests Wild Desert might be a bit better than this grade in time, but will he be up to the task on his return?

William Buick doesn’t think so and jumps off him to ride the John and Thady Gosden-trained Morris Dancer. That just tempers enthusiasm to have him any higher up the rankings.

Wild Desert 16:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Charlie Appleby

4. Bahrain Trophy Stakes (1.50)

Appleby's runner: Del Maro

Charlie Appleby has won this race three times in the last five years, including with subsequent Breeders’ Cup Turf hero Yibir in 2021, so look out for Del Maro this time.

He might have form figures reading just 1422 this season, but could easily be coming here having won three of his last four. He was beaten just a nose in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood and suffered defeat by the same margin when second to Limestone in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Del Maro (near) was just pipped in the Cocked Hat Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

The question is to what extent might he have been flattered to finish so close at the royal meeting? That race was run at a solid pace, set by third-placed Ranga Tang, and Del Maro appeared to be suited by being held up off the speed. He may have benefited from a particularly patient ride.

He also did his best work at the finish, so dropping a furlong in trip on a sharper track like this sets punters another poser, and it will be fascinating to see whether he is ridden closer up this time. That might be the best way to utilise his stamina.

Del Maro 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

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3. British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4.10)

Appleby's runner: Peaceful Charm

The betting suggests this is the yard’s best chance of the day. Appleby has taken five of the last nine renewals of this fillies’ maiden, including in 2024 with Desert Flower.

Three of those winners have been making their debuts, and this time he’s relying on Peaceful Charm to get the job done first time. This daughter of Dubawi cost €2 million at the Arqana Sales and holds a Moyglare entry. Scommessa Sicura sets a reasonable standard to aim at, so Peaceful Charm may not get away with showing any signs of inexperience.

Peaceful Charm 16:10 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

2. Princess of Wales's Stakes ( 3.35 )

Appleby's runners: Rebel's Romance & Arabian Crown

The yard won this last year and Appleby has two of the five runners for Thursday’s feature race, with the well-travelled Rebel’s Romance receiving top billing.

Unusually for a Charlie Appleby star, he hasn’t been a frequent visitor to HQ down the years, but he did win on his sole previous course appearance back in 2022.

Charlie Appleby and William Buick hug after Rebel's Romance's win in the Breeders' Cup Turf Credit: Edward Whitaker

The 2024 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner was only narrowly denied back-to-back renewals at Del Mar in November, despite racing too close to a strong pace. Having shaped like he retains all of his ability in a Group 2 success at Meydan, the veteran will be a tough nut to crack, even with a penalty, if he’s near his best.

Arabian Crown has yet to prove himself at this level and part of his role may be to help ensure a strong enough pace for his stablemate.

Arabian Crown 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Rebel's Romance 15:35 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

1. Kingdom of Bahrain July Stakes (2.25)

Appleby's runner: Inner City Blues

A lot was made of Charlie Appleby’s comparatively moderate Royal Ascot record with juveniles last month, but the principal reason that he hasn’t enjoyed great success at that meeting is because he appears to target this course with his top-class two-year-olds instead.

Since the start of 2021, Appleby has a 38 per cent strike-rate (41-110) with juveniles on the July course, but he has never won this race. In fact, it’s a rare contest that he hasn’t targeted because Inner City Blues will be his first runner in more than ten years. Can we take the hint?

We would be fools not to. Inner City Blues cost €900,000 as a breeze-up and blew away two subsequent winners on his debut at York after going off 4-9 favourite. If it looks like a top-class horse and is backed like one, it usually is one.

He ran the final two furlongs at York quicker than any other winner on the card, which isn’t bad for a horse making his debut and aged only two, so watch him fly. He should win.

Inner City Blues 14:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Read more Raceday Intel:

'Do we really have them this year?' - Charlie Appleby back in his happy place but still searching for lift-off after worst career run

Beaten 66 lengths at Epsom but ready to hit back - why Convergent's team believe you'll see a different horse against Rebel's Romance

The Bahrain Trophy produced the St Leger winner last year - which leading yards have the best candidate this time?

'We've been waiting for this' - why you should pay attention to this July meeting gem

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