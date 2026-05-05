Champion jockey Oisin Murphy heads to Wolverhampton for just one ride and a runner to note in the final race of the day

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Chris Cook unearths a few names and stories to note among Tuesday's five meetings in Britain and Ireland

The Gypsy king of Hereford

The Gypsy Davey returns to Hereford for the opening race on their evening card, a staying handicap chase (5.42).

It's interesting because the Cath Williams-trained eight-year-old has a perfect record around the sharp, tight circuit, winning on all three of his previous visits, the most recent of which was a year ago. He scored off a rating of 111 that day, his second win in a row, but lost his form thereafter and is now on 104.

He was pulled up last time but would have needed that spin after a five-month absence and was stepping up into Class 2 company. Now he's back in Class 4 and reunited with the last jockey to win on him.

Debutante to note under Murphy

Now that the jockeys' title race is under way, there surely won't be many days when Oisin Murphy makes his way to a distant track for a single ride, but that's what he's doing on Tuesday night at Wolverhampton.

His retainer with Prince Faisal means he will be aboard Wosta when she makes her debut in a winnable-looking novice contest (7.00) against six rivals with experience. A Make Believe half-sister to a Listed winner, she represents the in-form Gosden stable, which has a 60 per cent record when using Murphy at this track.

McBride runner worth second look

It's interesting to see Newmarket trainer Charlie McBride get a couple of big-priced maiden winners from his handful of recent runners, and it seems worth examining the claims of his sole runner today, Skellig Isle in the sprint handicap for fillies that closes the Wolverhampton card (9.00).

The four-year-old scored at Chelmsford in March on her first start for McBride and then lacked the pace to get involved when switched to turf at Yarmouth. She's still 11lb below the peak rating she had for her previous yard, so another big run is possible on this return to the all-weather, with an extra furlong likely to suit.

Read more on Tuesday's action:

The key horses on Tuesday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 5 at Ayr, Ffos Las, Gowran and Wolverhampton

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Ayr

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