- More
Can York third Toca Madera reproduce that run on quick reappearance? Analysis and key quotes for Windsor feature
If Toca Madera turns up in the same form as when third to likely future Group-race performer American Affair at York last Thursday, he will take plenty of beating.
The Brian Meehan-trained four-year-old emerged with considerable credit from that red-hot Class 2 handicap, notably strong at the finish against a winner and runner-up, Jm Jungle, who had both demonstrated a conspicuously high cruising speed.
Toca Madera is 5lb better off with Regal Envoy, who beat him a length on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last month, remains relatively lightly raced, and loves fast ground.
The three-years older Existent is more exposed but also arrives in top form after placed efforts at Goodwood and Epsom. He had both Rhythm N Hooves and Toca Madera behind him at Goodwood, and his trainer Stuart Williams has a 50 per cent strike-rate at Windsor this year with three winners from six runners.
Jumbeau, one place behind Existent at Epsom in the Class 3 handicap won by Spartan Arrow, is 11lb better off with Woolhampton for a length-and-a-quarter defeat at this track by the Rod Millman-trained five-year-old last June.
She has Windsor form figures of 12 and looks to have more to offer at the riverside track this summer.
Paddy’s Day has rocketed in the weights since his Newcastle four-timer at the start of the year, but still looks highly competitive based on a last-time-out third at Musselburgh behind Mon Na Slieve off 89. The first of those four Newcastle wins was gained off 76.
Race analysis by Richard Birch
Going update
The going was good to firm on Sunday and it is due to be bright and around 22C with a gentle breeze for racing.
What they say
Rod Millman, trainer of Woolhampton
She had a great season last year but she's paying the penalty for that now.
Nigel Tinkler, trainer of Paddy's Day
We're very happy with him. The track will suit him and we're coming because it's good prize-money and the top-rated is only 96. He's got a decent draw, which will help, and we're looking forward to it.
William Knight, trainer of Regal Envoy
We're rolling him out again. He ran a blinder last time, he was just run out of it in the last half-furlong. I think the drop back to five furlongs will be better for him, it's just whether he'll bounce. He'll like the fast ground. We'd have probably liked a slightly lower draw but I still think he'll run a big race with Oisin [Murphy] back on.
Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent
Every time we enter him in a race now we tend to look at the second-place prize-money rather than what you get for winning. He's in great form and he's been running well, I'd just like to get him up the handicap a bit so he can get into the Dash at Epsom. He was second in the Palace House a few years ago and he's still not won now he's down to 83, so he's frustrating, but he's paying his way.
Robert Cowell, trainer of Rhythm N Hooves and Ziggy's Missile
Rhythm N Hooves is in good order and has been very consistent on the turf and all-weather this year, but his mark is creeping up as a result. He's drawn a little wider than I would've liked but he should run his race. Ziggy's Missile is better drawn and is in a rich vein of form. He likes to race prominently, which suits this track. I'd expect a bold bid from him, but it's a trappy race and several of the runners have a good chance.
Reporting by Maddy Playle
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- Amo and Al Shaqab join forces with big-money buy set for debut having already been gelded
- Harry Wilson has tipped three winners already as he tackles every race on ITV4
- Naas: Breeders' Cup winner and Norfolk favourite add intrigue to sparkling card
- Ed Bethell's sole runner bids for hat-trick at Ripon and red-hot Warren Greatrex attempts to continue top form at Stratford
- 5.45 Newmarket: 'I always felt he would progress from two to three' - £50,000 Newmarket feature looks right option for improver
- Amo and Al Shaqab join forces with big-money buy set for debut having already been gelded
- Harry Wilson has tipped three winners already as he tackles every race on ITV4
- Naas: Breeders' Cup winner and Norfolk favourite add intrigue to sparkling card
- Ed Bethell's sole runner bids for hat-trick at Ripon and red-hot Warren Greatrex attempts to continue top form at Stratford
- 5.45 Newmarket: 'I always felt he would progress from two to three' - £50,000 Newmarket feature looks right option for improver