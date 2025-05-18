Can York third Toca Madera reproduce that run on quick reappearance? Analysis and key quotes for Windsor feature

If Toca Madera turns up in the same form as when third to likely future Group-race performer American Affair at York last Thursday, he will take plenty of beating.

The Brian Meehan-trained four-year-old emerged with considerable credit from that red-hot Class 2 handicap, notably strong at the finish against a winner and runner-up, Jm Jungle, who had both demonstrated a conspicuously high cruising speed.

Toca Madera is 5lb better off with Regal Envoy, who beat him a length on his seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last month, remains relatively lightly raced, and loves fast ground.

The three-years older Existent is more exposed but also arrives in top form after placed efforts at Goodwood and Epsom. He had both Rhythm N Hooves and Toca Madera behind him at Goodwood, and his trainer Stuart Williams has a 50 per cent strike-rate at Windsor this year with three winners from six runners.

Jumbeau , one place behind Existent at Epsom in the Class 3 handicap won by Spartan Arrow, is 11lb better off with Woolhampton for a length-and-a-quarter defeat at this track by the Rod Millman-trained five-year-old last June.

She has Windsor form figures of 12 and looks to have more to offer at the riverside track this summer.

Paddy’s Day has rocketed in the weights since his Newcastle four-timer at the start of the year, but still looks highly competitive based on a last-time-out third at Musselburgh behind Mon Na Slieve off 89. The first of those four Newcastle wins was gained off 76.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

The going was good to firm on Sunday and it is due to be bright and around 22C with a gentle breeze for racing.

What they say

Rod Millman, trainer of Woolhampton

She had a great season last year but she's paying the penalty for that now.

Nigel Tinkler, trainer of Paddy's Day

We're very happy with him. The track will suit him and we're coming because it's good prize-money and the top-rated is only 96. He's got a decent draw, which will help, and we're looking forward to it.

William Knight, trainer of Regal Envoy

We're rolling him out again. He ran a blinder last time, he was just run out of it in the last half-furlong. I think the drop back to five furlongs will be better for him, it's just whether he'll bounce. He'll like the fast ground. We'd have probably liked a slightly lower draw but I still think he'll run a big race with Oisin [Murphy] back on.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent

Every time we enter him in a race now we tend to look at the second-place prize-money rather than what you get for winning. He's in great form and he's been running well, I'd just like to get him up the handicap a bit so he can get into the Dash at Epsom. He was second in the Palace House a few years ago and he's still not won now he's down to 83, so he's frustrating, but he's paying his way.

Robert Cowell, trainer of Rhythm N Hooves and Ziggy's Missile

Rhythm N Hooves is in good order and has been very consistent on the turf and all-weather this year, but his mark is creeping up as a result. He's drawn a little wider than I would've liked but he should run his race. Ziggy's Missile is better drawn and is in a rich vein of form. He likes to race prominently, which suits this track. I'd expect a bold bid from him, but it's a trappy race and several of the runners have a good chance.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

