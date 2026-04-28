Can the Willie Mullins brigade stop Cheltenham hero The Mourne Rambler from doubling up at Punchestown?

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The Mourne Rambler will attempt to follow up last month's Cheltenham Festival success and deny a typically powerful challenge from Willie Mullins, who will be bidding for a record-extending 14th victory in Punchestown's Grade 1 bumper.

Jockey Patrick Mullins has won the race five times but was on board only two of the yard's last nine winners, illustrating the challenge in assessing the Closutton bumper crop, even at the end of the campaign.

The leading amateur has opted to partner Gowran Park winner Dromard , who made the smoothest of debuts when shooting 21 lengths clear last month in a bumper Mullins used to launch the careers of Tullyhill and Yorkhill. The form has not been tested and ground conditions will be completely different, but the jockey's vote of confidence has to be encouraging.

"Dromard is a talented animal," he said. "Better ground is the question mark for him, but I’m rolling the dice."

Jody Townend has steered home the last two winners of this race, Redemption Day and Bambino Fever, and The Wager presents her with an good opportunity of completing the hat-trick. A Fairyhouse bumper winner, he was largely unconsidered in the market at Cheltenham at 40-1 but ran well to finish seventh despite the door being shut on him at a crucial time. He should not be far away.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Boycetown finished fourth at Cheltenham, where he stayed on powerfully, and he is proven in the ground having also bolted up on yielding at Down Royal in December. He will benefit from the services of top amateur Derek O'Connor, who guided Kilcruit to victory in 2021.

The Mourne Rambler comes away from his rivals at Cheltenham Credit: Grossick Photography (racingpost.com/photos)

They will all have to improve if the Noel Meade-trained The Mourne Rambler arrives in the same form as last month. The five-year-old landed a strong bumper on his debut at Leopardstown over Christmas, form which is working out nicely, and produced a scintillating turn of foot to come away decisively and score by two and three-quarter lengths in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham under Colin Keane.

He had the race wrapped up as soon as Keane pressed the button and has come a long way in the space of six months having finished second in a point-to-point in October. He will be an extremely tough nut to crack under Declan Lavery with Keane ineligible to ride and the ground should not be a problem

Of the rest, Gordon Elliott saddles two and Low Kick is of particular interest after he bolted up by ten lengths at Naas last time. He handled better ground when third at Aintree last year and should go well.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Boycetown

He ran a big race at Cheltenham but it'll be hard to overturn the form with the winner. He's in good form at home though and worked well last week.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Low Kick and With Nolimit

Low Kick is a lovely horse and you can put a line through his run at Navan as he got very worked up before the race for some reason. That was a nice performance at Naas, much more like it. With Nolimit wasn’t beaten far at all at Cheltenham and should go well again. He’s held his form together well all season.

Noel Meade, trainer of The Mourne Rambler

He's been good since Cheltenham, I couldn't be happier with how he is. I don't see any reason why Punchestown wouldn't suit him fine and there aren't many runners, which is a help as it's a tight track.

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