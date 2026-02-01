'Can the big performances still be there? I'm not sure' - Ruby Walsh and more Irish Gold Cup legends assess Galopin Des Champs

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Galopin Des Champs is chasing a slice of history in attempting to land his fourth Irish Gold Cup , equalling the exploits of Florida Pearl. We've canvassed the views of three winning Irish Gold Cup jockeys on the champion and his chief threats.

Ruby Walsh: 'Eventually the massive performances begin to come downhill'

Irish Gold Cup winner on Neptune Collonges (2009), Quel Esprit (2012), Bellshill (2019)

You're entitled to think Galopin Des Champs will improve from his run at Christmas. The only thing is, I did think he looked very ready in the paddock that day when the rug came off him.

It's not so much his age, as I Am Maximus is a ten-year-old as well, as are Grangeclare West and Champ Kiely.

It's just when you look at Galopin Des Champs and the massive performances he's put up at different times, from when he was a novice chaser throwing out unbelievable performances to the huge displays here and in both of his Cheltenham Gold Cup wins, that eventually the massive performances begin to come downhill a bit.

Can they still be there? I'm not sure. I think he has to be as good a horse as he was last year to win this.

I thought when Fact To File struggled to hold his position at the first bend in the King George that, for me, he was never going. I'm not sure about real heavy ground for him. He got beaten over course and distance twice last season and could come up short again.

Gaelic Warrior: will love the ground Credit: Patrick McCann

The style of the race will suit I Am Maximus. It will suit something from off the pace to get in the money and I could see that being him. Gaelic Warrior is a huge player and the biggest plus for him is the ground. I think testing ground improves him. No-one knows how good Spindleberry is and the trip is the unknown for her.

Richard Johnson: 'He's the one they all have to beat'

Irish Gold Cup winner on Florida Pearl (2001 and 2004)

It's a contest with plenty of depth and strength, and it'll be a tough race in the ground conditions. It's a huge achievement to win this sort of race four times; even to get a horse back to a race four times is very difficult.

Galopin Des Champs: the one to beat Credit: Patrick McCann

Willie Mullins is brilliant at training top-class horses for the big occasion and I'm sure this race and Cheltenham are the main two focus points in Galopin Des Champs' season. Now he's older and more relaxed, he's got every chance, especially on this kind of ground. Stamina is no problem and he'll enjoy this test, so he's definitely the one they all have to beat.

I was very fortunate to ride Florida Pearl a few times. He was an amazing horse, the horse of Ireland really at the time. I felt privileged to be allowed to ride him. He was 12 years old when he won his fourth Irish Gold Cup, which was incredible. All the public that day were behind him and it was an unbelievable feeling coming back into the winner's enclosure.

Andrew McNamara: 'I'm sure there are a few more lengths' improvement in him from Christmas'

Irish Gold Cup winner on Beef Or Salmon (2007)

It's a very open race but, like everyone, I'm a huge fan of Galopin Des Champs. From the word go, I've loved him. He's definitely the best Irish chaser I've seen.

I Am Maximus: dour stayer Credit: Michael Steele

If his age was going to show, it was going to show at Christmas, but he wasn't far off on his seasonal return. He missed his usual reappearance in the John Durkan and always comes on for his first run. Willie Mullins's horses are firing a bit better now and I'm sure there are a few more lengths' improvement in him from Christmas. I'm sure he'll go very close. He'd get an enormous reception if he can do it, and I definitely think he can.

With conditions the way they are, I think they could bring I Am Maximus into it as he's a dour stayer.

Read this next:

2026 Irish Gold Cup: runners, odds and verdict for the Dublin Racing Festival's headline race

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.





