Can Princling live up to his mighty pedigree for William Haggas or will the Silver Bowl go to the Gosdens again?

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Pedigrees don’t come much more regal than Princling, who is by Kingman and out of the Group-placed mare Frankellina. Group 1 winner Rebecca Sharp is also further down the generations, so Princling is certainly bred to do damage in handicaps off a mark of just 87.

In terms of form the colt is still quite some way from where he should be judging purely on his relations, but he could beat only what was in front of him when he went off 1-4 favourite at Wetherby last month and a Racing Post Rating of 80 for that performance tells you a lot about the opposition.

He went into that race with an RPR of 91 for his second behind subsequent winner Yazin at Newmarket last year and evidently didn’t need to improve to win. He will need to do that if he is to make a successful handicap debut but he has scope.

His trainer William Haggas has never won this race, though, and it has gone to the Gosden stable twice in the last six runnings. It therefore looks significant that the Gosdens saddle Archer Royal, who has bumped into some smart sorts since his debut victory at Chelmsford last year.

He was behind Distant Storm and Hankelow in Group company twice last season and then bumped into Dante fourth King’s Trail when dropped into a conditions race last time. It’s possible that this will be an easier task and William Buick takes the ride for the first time.

The Gosden team have often struggled for winners when applying first-time cheekpieces, but broke their losing run with the aid when Oxagon landed the Craven Stakes at Newmarket last month and that gives hope that Archer Royal can improve on his recent disappointing efforts.

The fly in the ointment could be Langstone, who is unbeaten in two this season and recorded a career best when beating Makerstoun at Kempton last month. That rival was beaten in another Kempton novice on Wednesday, but that was behind a smart performer in Erudition.

Langstone comfortably beat Makerstoun anyway and is equally effective on turf, having won at Doncaster in March. That was on good to soft going, though, so maybe cut would be ideal. He made his debut on soft conditions at Leicester last season, which also points towards that.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Cox takes aim at £100,000 pot with 'exciting prospect' leading the line

Clive Cox has described Langstone as an "exciting prospect" as he bids to complete a quick-fire hat-trick in the £100,000 Betway Silver Bowl Handicap.

The Lambourn trainer had hoped to run the son of Mayson, as well as stablemate Blue Courvoisier, at Haydock last weekend, but the pair were among many horses forced to miss that engagement due to a hole being found at the track during its ITV fixture.

It means they both make the long 560-mile round trip for this contest, and Cox is excited to send Langstone back out in the hope of following up his victories at Doncaster and Kempton in recent months.

Clive Cox: saddles two runners in the Silver Bowl Credit: Edward Whitaker

He said: "They’ve had a bit of travelling this week due to going to Haydock and back and not running, but they’re in great form. Langstone is an exciting prospect, winning well with a penalty at Kempton last time. He was carried wide in the process, and I hope the ground is not too quick for him."

Langstone is 4-1 second favourite behind the Princling, while Blue Courvoisier, who holds a good level of form, is a general 12-1 shot.

Cox, who has won this race twice in the past seven years with Crack On Crack On (2018) and The Best Peach (2022), said: "Blue Courvoisier ran really well at Newmarket. He took a sideways step at Ascot afterwards, but he feels in great form at home and will appreciate the ground. I am hopeful the track will suit as well."

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Laureate Crown

The ground would’ve suited him better at Haydock, so I’m a tiny bit nervous for him. If you’re going to get away with the ground anywhere, it’s here. He wants lovely, good ground. It’s a £100,000 race, and he has to go there with a chance.

Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Inishbeg

He won his maiden at Thirsk quite impressively and had a terrible draw at York last time out, so let's hope we see a lot better from him as he seems a progressive three-year-old.

Karl Burke, trainer of Delinquent

He's on an upward curve. We could have raced him in the lesser race at the meeting, but I thought if he is getting into the £100,000 race, we'll have a crack at it. It's a big step up in class from his last win, but he's in good form and can keep progressing.

Reporting by Liam Headd