Can previous winners Kinross and Audience land another Lennox for the older brigade - or will a Classic runner-up spoil the party?

Three-year-old winners were commonplace in the Lennox Stakes when the race was first introduced in 2000, but runners from that age group have largely struggled in recent years.

The Classic generation landed five of the first ten runnings of the 7f Group 2, but they have picked up just three of the last 15. That’s below the expected winners of 4.15.

However, Andrew Balding landed this in 2022 with three-year-old Sandrine, who was dropping in class after tackling Group 1s, and the trainer's Jonquil brings even stronger form to the table.

The comfortable winner of the Greenham on his last start at this trip, he ran Henri Matisse to a neck in the French 2,000 Guineas in May – a race that was won in a fast time and has received plenty of form boosts since – before a return to sprinting backfired when down the field in the Commonwealth Cup.

Jonquil recorded a high-class Racing Post Rating of 119 in the French Guineas – 9lb higher than Sandrine had come into this with in 2021 and good enough to win nine of the last ten runnings – and should be suited by going back up in trip.

Previous winners Kinross (2021 and 2023) and Audience (2024) hold the advantage on adjusted RPRs, but at eight and six they are older than your typical winner. Since 2010, there have been just two winners aged six or older from 41 runners (impact value of just 0.45).

Audience is yet to show the same level of form he did last year and the new cheekpieces aren’t guaranteed to change that – John and Thady Gosden are 1-24 when applying that headgear for the first time – but Kinross produced his highest RPR of any reappearance run when going down narrowly behind Ten Bob Tony in the John of Gaunt in May.

That makes him a big player here after a break – connections did the same when winning in 2021 – but there is a suspicion he may find an improver like Jonquil too good.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

'I get a bit choked up thinking about what Kinross continues to do'

Kinross returns to Glorious Goodwood bidding for a shot at history by becoming the first three-time winner of the Lennox Stakes.

Marc Chan's legendary performer won here in 2021 and 2023 and has placed on his other two appearances in the Group 2, beaten five lengths into third when Audience dominated from the front 12 months ago, and going down by a neck when second to Sandrine in 2022.

The eight-year-old arrives after posting an RPR of119 when second on his comeback run at Haydock, suggesting that the 11-time winner could remain the force of old, while a top-two finish would also raise his career earnings above £2 million.

Kinross (left) wins the 2023 Lennox Stakes under Frankie Dettori Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to Chan, said: "He's such an amazing horse to be involved with, it's quite remarkable we're back at Glorious Goodwood for a fourth year with a live chance. It's such a privilege.

"It's a cliche, but he's eight and every race is a bonus with him – I actually get a bit choked up thinking about what Kinross continues to do.

"He ran well at Haydock last time and was only just beaten. The ground will be fine and there's some rain on the cards. It looks as competitive a Lennox as ever."

What they say

Thady Gosden, co-trainer of Audience

He ran to a mark of 124 in this race last year. Things haven’t quite gone his way since then and we’ve applied cheekpieces tomorrow, which should help him focus. His work has been pleasing.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Iberian

I've been delighted with him in the last few weeks. I'm looking forward to going back over seven furlongs with him, and he ran well over the course and distance when second in the Vintage Stakes a couple of years ago. The ground and draw look perfect.

William Haggas, trainer of Lake Forest

It looks a good Lennox. He seems well but he's drawn wide. Seven furlongs should be all right for him, and there seems to be lots of pace in the race, which will suit.

William Haggas: trainer of Lake Forest Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stuart Williams, trainer of Quinault

We're aiming him at the City of York, but he's in good form and this looked the right race to target beforehand. He's drawn a little wide, but the track shouldn't be a problem as he's straightforward.

Ed Walker, trainer of Ten Bob Tony and Noble Champion

I'm unlikely to run both. Noble Champion wants fast ground, Ten Bob Tony wants it slow. Ten Bob Tony goes well fresh and has had another good break since his career-best win at Haydock. He's in cracking form. Noble Champion is also in great form and hasn't missed a beat since Ascot. This is a step up. We're taking on older horses and we'll see where we are with him.

Jamie Insole, joint-trainer of Witness Stand

He's got course form having won a handicap at the start of last year. It looks pretty open and this race can suit front-runners, so hopefully it'll work out well. He's in great order.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Jonquil

We tried him over six furlongs in the Commonwealth Cup and that was the wrong call. He didn't run too badly though and Christophe Soumillon said he was finishing well. The return to seven furlongs should help and it's a good stepping stone to going back over a mile. We haven't got the kindest draw in stall 11, but Oisin Murphy is the right man on board.

Reporting by James Stevens

