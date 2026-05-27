Can Ombudsman join the Gosden greats in a season that is certain to define his legacy?

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Turn the clock back 12 months and Ombudsman was a beaten 5-4 favourite in this race under a 3lb penalty for winning a Group 3. Now he returns and is likely to go off a shorter price under a 7lb penalty after his Group 1 heroics, so what should we expect this time around?

Sandown certainly hasn't been his lucky track to date. He was a beaten 6-4 favourite the only other time he ran here in the Eclipse last year, while it’s also worth noting his last defeat was in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, which is stiff and right-handed – not unlike Sandown.

However, let’s not forget that he won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, when he recorded the highest Racing Post Rating of his career (130), and one look at the horses who have beaten him is further evidence that track preference probably played no part.