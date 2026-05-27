- More
Can Ombudsman join the Gosden greats in a season that is certain to define his legacy?
Graeme Rodway on what we can expect from one of last year's stars
Turn the clock back 12 months and Ombudsman was a beaten 5-4 favourite in this race under a 3lb penalty for winning a Group 3. Now he returns and is likely to go off a shorter price under a 7lb penalty after his Group 1 heroics, so what should we expect this time around?
Sandown certainly hasn't been his lucky track to date. He was a beaten 6-4 favourite the only other time he ran here in the Eclipse last year, while it’s also worth noting his last defeat was in the Champion Stakes at Ascot, which is stiff and right-handed – not unlike Sandown.
However, let’s not forget that he won the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last year, when he recorded the highest Racing Post Rating of his career (130), and one look at the horses who have beaten him is further evidence that track preference probably played no part.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRaceday Intel
Last updated
- 7.12 Sandown: 'He's one of the best horses in the world' - can anyone upset Ombudsman in a fascinating Brigadier Gerard Stakes?
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Kempton calling for once touted Derby prospect who now has Royal Ascot on the agenda
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
- Ryan Moore in action, a half-sister to Kalpana and a young rider in flying form - three things to note on Tuesday
- 7.12 Sandown: 'He's one of the best horses in the world' - can anyone upset Ombudsman in a fascinating Brigadier Gerard Stakes?
- A couple of big market movers and a red-hot combination to note - all the key Wednesday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Kempton calling for once touted Derby prospect who now has Royal Ascot on the agenda
- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
- Ryan Moore in action, a half-sister to Kalpana and a young rider in flying form - three things to note on Tuesday