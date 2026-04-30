Can King Rasko Grey cement his credentials as Willie Mullins top novice hurdler and lay down a marker for next season?

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It is rare to see Willie Mullins and Paul Townend represented at double-figure odds at the Cheltenham Festival, rarer still when that runner emerges as the stable’s sole triumph in the novice hurdle division. Yet King Rasko Grey achieved exactly that, landing the Turners at 11-1 and standing alone among the 18 Closutton-trained novice hurdlers in graded contests in March.

Now set for Punchestown, he arrives with a growing reputation and a chance to cement it. An impressive victory here would go a long way in justifying his trainer’s view that he is a potential force in next year’s Champion Hurdle division, but nagging doubts remain regarding the depth of his credentials.

Progress with every run is apparent in the form figures of the Audrey Turley-owned six-year-old. Still a maiden at the beginning of the season after two unsuccessful Punchestown festival bumper starts, he made a bright start to his hurdling career when successful at Limerick over Christmas. Odds of 16-5, and joining Ciel De Neige as the only other Mullins-trained winner of the race in the past ten years, suggest King Rasko Grey was yet to be seen at his best around the Closutton gallops.

With Paul Townend on his back for his first Grade 1 assignment at the Dublin Racing Festival, things were clearly on the up, and it was an impressive performance to take third at Leopardstown despite his handler’s colourful description of his condition as like a "mare in foal".

King Rasko Grey: sublime at Cheltenham Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Galiway returned to winning ways at Cheltenham, and the Aintree form of those in his wake has since strengthened his effort considerably, with both Zeus Power and Bossman Jack winning next time out. His winning Racing Post Rating of 148 is the lowest in the race for over 20 years, but on just his fourth start over hurdles, further improvement looks probable.

Paul Townend told Betway: "King Rasko Grey has been in great order at home since Cheltenham, and he sets the standard for me in this race. He’s not flashy, but he’s a rock-solid horse who always gives his running, and this looks a nice opportunity for him to follow up that Cheltenham win.

"The ground was fairly quick over there that day, but he handled it absolutely fine after encountering really testing ground at Leopardstown the time before. I’d say he’s just a very good horse who handles most types of ground.

"The ease with which he won at the festival impressed me most, because he put it to bed pretty early, before just doing enough at the line. The form of the race is working out too, and I’d be disappointed if he couldn’t follow up here."

King Rasko Grey and Paul Townend after winning the Turners Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

That improvement may well be needed if he is to harbour any genuine Champion Hurdle ambitions, but it is unlikely to be a prerequisite for more immediate success. The opposition looks thin, and the question is not whether King Rasko Grey can win, but whether he can do it with swagger.

Take the favourite out of the race and it's a wide-open contest.

Echoing Silence , a £410,000 purchase running in the colours of Kenny Alexander, had put some nice performances together before an underwhelming effort at Cheltenham in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle. She goes back up in trip now and could grab second if she resumes progression.

Jalon D'Oudairies showed high-class bumper form and is close on official ratings to King Rasko Grey after he destroyed the field by 27 lengths in a Naas maiden hurdle. However, his tailed-off effort at Cheltenham raises huge doubts as to his ability to be involved.

What they say

Patrick Mullins, assistant trainer of Bon Viveur, Kiely's Place, Saint Baco and You Proof

Kiely's Place was far too keen in Fairyhouse. We've put a hood on him in the hope it can help him show his true ability. Saint Baco has been a bit disappointing this year. We're hoping he's over his fall at Cheltenham and can return to his Navan winning form. Bon Viveur won well in Thurles the last day, but this is a big step up in class, so he would need to put in a career best. You Proof got a setback after his debut, and we're hoping that he'll have come forward from his run at Fairyhouse, which was on very heavy ground, and we'd be expecting a good run from him.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Jalon D'Oudairies and Kalypso'chance

I’ve always thought Jalon D’Oudairies was a classy horse, and hopefully he can go well down in trip after trying three miles in the Albert Bartlett. He hasn’t been able to show what we think he's capable of this season yet. Kalypso'chance looks to have a bit to find, but he seems in good form and hopefully he can pick up some prize-money.

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