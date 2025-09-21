Can Howd'yadoit secure a hat-trick in Fairyhouse's Listed feature? Key insight for the Blenheim Stakes

Yielding ground could play a significant role in the outcome of this Listed contest, with a couple of the key players unproven in softer conditions.

That is certainly the case for top-rated Johnny Murtagh's Chicago Call , who takes a drop in class having run with credit at Group level but has had good in the going description for all four starts. He was a clear-cut winner against the well-backed Charles Fort over course and distance in a maiden in July, but that Aidan O’Brien-trained rival is given the nod to turn the tables here.

Charles Fort finally got off the mark at the fourth attempt in a Cork maiden last time when running out a comfortable four-length winner and it looks notable that the yielding to soft ground was the softest he had encountered. That race was probably not the strongest, but he was an impressive winner nonetheless.

Howd’yadoit has a high draw but is a big danger. He is going for a hat-trick after following up his maiden Down Royal win by landing a big pot in the Ballyhane Stakes at Naas when stepped back up to six furlongs.

That latest win came on good to yielding but he appeared to have little difficulty with softer conditions when runner-up on his debut in a decent Tipperary maiden. Ger Lyons and Colin Keane have a good record in this race, having teamed up for success in 2021 and 2022.

Slaudeen may get involved following a gutsy neck success on his first run after being gelded at Navan last time when he had the reopposing Fresh Fade back in third.

Going news

Brendan Sheridan, Fairyhouse clerk of the course, said on Sunday: "The going is yielding. It's a dry day, so it could perhaps dry to yielding, good to yielding in places when we look on raceday."

What they say

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Chicago Call and Morehampton

Both of them deserve a chance in a Listed race and they came out of their last races well. We're dropping Morehampton back to six furlongs. If Chicago Call can reproduce his Goodwood run, it should give him a good chance.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Fresh Fade and Dawn Romance

Six furlongs around a bend should suit both of mine and I can't split them. I like Dawn Romance a lot and she came out of her race at Naas well. I think she should be capable of getting a bit of black type. It's her first run in a stakes race and we've put cheekpieces on to sharpen her up in the middle part of the race. Dylan Browne McMonagle thought Fresh Fade didn't handle the track at Navan and felt he was an unlucky loser that day. He probably can improve a little bit more here.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Slaudeen

He toughed it out at Navan and seems to have come on a bit since then. The ground should be okay for him; I don't think it'll be too bad. This is a step up in class but I'm hoping for the best.

