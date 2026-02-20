Can he emulate Pendil? Katate Dori in 'tip-top' shape in quest to join elite as multiple Ladbrokes Trophy winner

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Dylan Johnston missed Katate Dori's procession in last year's Ladbrokes Trophy (3.35 ). The up-and-coming jockey hopes he can join in on the act this time when his mount bids to become a rare multiple winner of the race.

The Sam Thomas-trained eight-year-old routed his rivals by 15 lengths when partnered by Charlie Deutsch last year, with Johnston third on stablemate Our Power. However, he's on him this time in his attempt to join an elite group.

Only three horses have won the £150,000 contest on multiple occasions, with the great Pendil and Docklands Express the two who have landed back-to-back runnings. Nacarat took the contest in 2009 before following up again three years later.

Katate Dori and Charlie Deutsch jump the last fence in isolation before going on to success in the Ladbrokes Trophy last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Katate Dori has not won since his Kempton heroics 12 months ago and races off an 11lb higher mark. However, he bounced back to form when second at Cheltenham on New Year's Day and his big-race rider believes he's primed for another big run.

Johnston said: "He seems to be in great form. Sam rides him every day and thinks he's in tip-top shape. He won it last year with Charlie on board, when he got an amazing ride. Hopefully I can emulate it this time.

"It's amazing to be riding on these big days, never mind trying to win them with lovely horses. I'm very lucky to ride these good horses for very good connections. Long may it continue as we're thriving this season."

Going update

The ground was good to soft, soft in places on Friday and predominantly dry weather is set, despite a small shower before raceday.

Clerk of the course Barney Clifford said: "It'll be mild and get up to 12C and we're expecting lovely ground. It'll dry a little bit, but it'll help the conditions. Historically, we've been watering for this fixture, but we haven't had to do that this year."

What they say

Ben Pauling, trainer of Henry's Friend and Leader In The Park Henry's Friend is a bit more exposed at this trip, but continues to run very well at this sort of level. Leader In The Park is having his first try over three miles, but we hope it'll bring out more improvement. He's not guaranteed to stay, but there's only one way to find out and it's a good prize to do so in.

Christian Williams, trainer of Deep Cave

He had a bit of a blip at Doncaster last time, but we've put that behind us and fingers crossed he can bounce back. He's done very well in these types of races, so hopefully the track will suit him. The ground should be fine as well.

Alan King, trainer of The Doyen Chief

This has been his target since early in the season. He is two for two at Kempton and seems to love the place. Being only 1lb higher than when he won over the course and distance last month, we're hoping for another big run. This is his perfect trip.

Lookaway: interesting contender for Neil King Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Neil King, trainer of Lookaway

This'll be his first try over three miles under rules for us. He improved when he was stepped back up to two-and-a-half miles last time and I think there's more progression to come. He might be better going right-handed and the ground comes naturally to him.

Anthony Honeyball, trainer of Gustavian and Kdeux Saint Fray

He [Gustavian] suits flat, right-handed tracks as he ran a personal best when winning the Badger Beers Trophy. He's won on ground softer than it'll be so it's not a concern. We've freshened him up after his good run in the veterans' final and he's not without a squeak. Kdeux Saint Fray has run three times at Cheltenham and once at Aintree for us, so he's got experience of the big tracks. We wanted to try him at three miles next season, but wanted to have a runner in this. We hope there will be lots of upsides at this trip and he potentially ticks a lot of boxes.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Chance Another One and Rising Dust

Chance Another One won at Kempton before Christmas so he has that course-and-distance form. Rising Dust has won five of his last six. He keeps improving and we don't know where his ceiling is, but he's still going the right way and is a strong stayer. They'd both appreciate nice ground.

Read more of Saturday's raceday intel:

2.43 Newcastle: The Eider is more like a conditions race because of Mr Vango - and this is the horse I'm backing against him

3.15 Fairyhouse: Is Grangeclare West the pick for Willie Mullins as he bids to land the Bobbyjo for the fourth year running?

Our in-depth trends guide has found the big-race winner at 13-2 and 100-30 in the last two weeks - so who has the perfect profile this Saturday?

'He hasn't missed a beat recently' - race in focus, three horses to note and the best quotes for Kempton

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.