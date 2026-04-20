Can Have Secret make all from a good draw down in grade after positive comeback at Doncaster?

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A low draw is often beneficial around Pontefract and the past three winners of this 0-100 handicap were berthed in the three lowest boxes.

Anyone who backed the horses drawn in stalls one, two and three in a combination tricast in the 2025 running would have collected, while the thrown-in Bolster made all from box one in 2024 and trap two beat trap one in 2023.

Stall 11 may be tricky to overcome for interesting course winner Savvy Victory , who drops into a 0-100 handicap for the first time in almost four years.

Savvy Victory is down in grade after finishing fourth to Gethin in a Listed race at Kempton this month, but will need things to fall right.

The returning Insanity (stall nine), another of the class horses lining up, is a winner over a mile and five furlongs and is yet to win over a trip this short.

Marhaba Ghaiyyath (four) went close in top three-year-old handicaps at Newmarket’s July meeting and Glorious Goodwood before he underwent a gelding procedure last term, and he ran okay when sixth on his comeback at Kempton.

He met interference at a key stage after taking a grip early on and is expected to come on from that.

Have Secret's reappearance was even more encouraging. He set decent fractions when attempting to make all while running into a headwind at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting and faded into fifth only inside the final furlong.

The seventh also raced handily before winning next time, and it would be little surprise if Have Secret dominated this from stall three.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going update

Conditions were good, good to soft in places on Monday afternoon, with the chance of a light shower. However, clerk of the course Joe Pogson expects any rain to be countered by a dry day on Tuesday, with highs of 14C.

"It's drying steadily," Pogson said on Monday afternoon. "We're due a drop of rain but, whatever comes, the sun and wind will keep it where it is. For raceday, I wouldn't be surprised if it was good all over."

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Insanity

He's wintered well and seems in good form. The plan was to go to Epsom, but that meeting was rescheduled. A mile and a quarter would be as sharp as he wants, but this seems like a nice starting point.

Sean Woods, trainer of Savvy Victory

He had a lovely first run back at Kempton, a race which was a warm-up for the season. He's all set for this and any ease in the ground will help. This is a realistic target on the way to some other big handicaps, all being well. He's very well and has worked nicely since Kempton.

James Tate, trainer of Flying Frontier

This isn't Sandown, which is his favourite track, but we're hoping there's some similarities with it being an uphill course. He's lightly raced after running only three times last season and he's in very good form. I'm sure he'll improve for the run, but he's been working well.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Romieu

He's in good nick but he'll need the run. The step up to a mile and a quarter is a little bit of an unknown, but we're happy with how he's doing and looking forward to him taking his chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of Parlando

He ran respectably at Newcastle last time, but he's not had things go his way for the last couple of races. This will be his fourth surface in as many starts, as he was in St Moritz before running on the Polytrack and Tapeta. Hopefully he'll fare better back on turf.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

By Chris Cook

1. Glory back on turf



Having kept a low profile for much of his career, Yorkshire Glory is on the run of a lifetime, winning six races in a row since Valentine's Day and being named All-Weather Horse of the Year, his rating rising 20lb from the 53 he was on in mid-February. Can he keep the run going now that he switches to turf for a sprint handicap at Pontefract? The five-year-old is a maiden on grass after nine attempts, but he looks a different horse since we last saw him try it. "He's developing and honing his skills," trainer Ben Haslam said last month, expressing a desire to try turf again before Yorkshire Glory takes a well-earned break.

2. Next step for Crystal



Crystal Island, sure to be favourite for the novice hurdle that opens the Ffos Las card, has the potential to be a rising star. We haven't seen him since he scored by four lengths on his hurdling debut at Ascot's pre-Christmas meeting, when he was a 20-1 shot for the Albert Bartlett and a Grade 2 tilt was being discussed for the following month. But Nicky Henderson made it clear there was no rush, describing him as "a big baby" and "a chaser for the future". An Irish point-to-point winner sold for £205,000 a year ago, the five-year-old continues his racing education today, with Nico de Boinville travelling here for this one ride.

3. Moon off the mark?



In the following handicap hurdle, Fanny Moon looks an interesting contender, making a significant step up in trip. From Mel Rowley's yard, which continues to be among the winners, he went into a few notebooks when staying on into fourth in a 2m Ludlow novice hurdle in February. But, when it came to his handicap debut at Bangor on a much drier surface last month, he appeared to get outpaced at a crucial stage. Stepping up in trip and returning to mainly soft going, he has a fair chance to break his duck.