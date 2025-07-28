- More
Can Group 1 'nearly horse' Illinois find his niche in the staying division?
Our expert crunches the Goodwood Cup numbers
It’s often the case that ‘nearly horses’ in middle-distance Group 1s find their niche in the staying ranks. Even the great Yeats, who did win a Coronation Cup, was beaten three times over 1m4f at the top level, and Stradivarius was also twice eclipsed in Group 1s over that trip.
So what to make of Illinois? He is definitely a Group 1 ‘nearly horse’, having finished third in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at two and second in the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp, and the St Leger at Doncaster, at three. He had a golden opportunity for a first Group 1 victory in the Gold Cup at Ascot last time and still couldn’t take it, again finishing second.
Maybe he was unlucky because he ran into Trawlerman at the peak of his form and, although seven lengths adrift of that rival, Illinois was a further seven lengths in front of the reopposing third Dubai Future. He would have been a good winner without Trawlerman.
