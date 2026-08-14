Can Coppull crack seven furlongs? July Cup fourth steps up in distance for open Hungerford Stakes

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More Thunder gave owner Saeed Suhail a second Hungerford success in six seasons when winning last year and Never So Brave will be his representative this time.



The five-year-old gelding gained a breakthrough Group 1 success in the City of York Stakes last season but has struggled to match that level of form in four runs this campaign and while he is probably the right favourite, he has an air of vulnerability about him, despite this drop in class.



Any chinks in his armour could be exploited by Symbol Of Honour , who shaped like he may be ready for a step back up in distance when winning the Hackwood Stakes here last month. The Godolphin gelding ran on well to hold off Mitbaahy who did the form no harm in the Stewards' Cup subsequently and if Symbol Of Honour is going to gain a first win at seven furlongs, it is probably going to be on fast ground at a speed track like Newbury (where he is two from two).



Others to consider include last year's runner-up Witness Stand , who also seems to love this track. He is a seven-furlong specialist who bounced back to form with a length defeat in the Lennox and another uncontested lead could be on the cards in a race that lacks pace.

William Haggas has a strong record in the Hungerford and will attempt to land a fifth renewal (and a third on the spin) with Extremely Zain . The three-year-old still seems to be learning on the job and he paid the price late on for racing too keenly in the International Handicap at Ascot a couple of weeks ago but he has a better chance of getting away with over-racing on this less demanding track.



There is a suspicion we are yet to see the best of Coppull . He seems a bit short in the market for a horse that has not really been screaming out for a step up in distance but there is hope in his pedigree that the new distance could suit and he is less exposed than most.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

Can Coppull crack seven furlongs?

Never So Brave may be dropping down in grade but he is a tried-and-tested class act over seven furlongs, and it may take something special to stop him succeeding in the Hungerford Stakes.

A Group 1 winner at last year's Ebor festival, Never So Brave's connections have opted for this easier route over the City of York Stakes. That was the message from owner Saeed Suhail's racing manager Philip Robinson, who said: "It was either this or go back to York, but that looks a very hot race, and we think this will be ideal for him."

His credentials over this distance are unmatched in this field, but Coppull is an unknown quantity over seven furlongs and could be the danger as the July Cup fourth steps up in distance for the first time under Hector Crouch.

Coppull (centre, red) steps up in distance at Newbury Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He's in great form," said his trainer Clive Cox. "He ran a blinder in the July Cup without the best of runs inside the last 100 yards. He's stepping up to seven furlongs, but I'm hopeful he'll show promise at that trip and I'm looking forward to it."

It is worth noting that Cox's most recent Hungerford Stakes winner Lethal Force shared Coppull's profile as an accomplished sprinter. He went on to win two Group 1 races back down in distance after landing this Group 2 in 2012.

What they say

James Fanshawe, trainer of Back In Black

He's got a bit to find but he's done well on the track. I think seven furlongs is ideal for him, so we're having a go at a good race. At home he looks like a horse with plenty of class and we've just been banging our head against the wall in handicaps. It's a step up in class but he's got a good record at Newbury and hopefully he'll run well.

Marco Botti, trainer of Prince Of India

It was a solid run in the July Cup and he was probably a bit unlucky. He loved the July course and he's always at his best at that meeting, but I don't think the extra furlong at Newbury would be an issue. He ran well with the blinkers, so we've kept them on as it keeps him more focused on his job. It's a tough race but he likes the ground and hopefully we have better luck.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Symbol Of Honour

It was good to see Symbol Of Honour get his head back in front in the Hackwood Stakes and he enjoys the track at Newbury. I think he will stay the seven furlongs, although it’s a question of whether he can be as effective over the distance against some decent opposition.

Richard Newland, trainer of Witness Stand

He did a nice piece of work on Wednesday morning. We were thrilled with Goodwood; he's got a great record of running well there and just got collared by two very good horses. This was always the plan. I don't see why he shouldn't run a big race.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Extremely Zain

He ran well last time to be fourth in a hot handicap at Ascot and we've always thought he was a Group horse.

Jack Channon, trainer of Sukanya

I'm really happy with her. We experimented over a mile and she hasn't run poorly, but she certainly hasn't been able to replicate the form she had over seven furlongs at Newbury in the spring. We're going back to the course-and-distance she won at, so if she can reproduce that form she could be there with an each-way chance.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

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