Richard Hannon's clever plan and a Clive Cox rarity: analysis and key quotes for the Great St Wilfrid Handicap

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The Great St Wilfrid is, in effect, two races in one as every year there is a near-side group and a far-side one. Identifying where the pace will be is important, for all it is worth noting seven of the ten winners over the past decade have raced on the near side.

There is a higher concentration of pace on the far side this season. It Just Takes Time (stall two), Brighton Boy (four), Royal Zabeel (five), Lord Roxby (six) and Khafiz (seven) have either led or made all on their past two starts.

Of the near-side bunch, I’m Next (stall ten) likes to force the pace, albeit over the minimum trip. Dark Cloud Rising (15) was a front-running winner at this track three starts ago, but was unable to dominate in his prep over course and distance this month, with Lord Roxby managing to assert.

This is a level up for those horses, but you sense the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid has been more of a long-term plan for Dark Cloud Rising. Lord Roxby has been rising in the weights throughout the summer and will be 5lb worse off with his old foe.

There is a wide range of abilities on show this year, hence nothing being balloted out as the maximum field of 20 failed to fill and six sprinters will line up wrong at the weights. That is due to the presence of class-dropper Aramram (stall three).

The Richard Hannon-trained five-year-old is back from an eight-week break after contesting the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Aramram’s BHA mark of 109 is arguably not stiff enough based on his comeback victory in the Cammidge Trophy. He backed up that performance when finishing best for second behind Newmarket specialist Run To Freedom in the Abernant Stakes, the winner having placed in two runnings of the July Cup.

This is Aramram’s first handicap start since October and his record following breaks of 54 days or more reads 1421. Perhaps this is a cleverly cultivated plan by Wiltshire-based Hannon, whose 27 per cent return at Ripon over the past five seasons is impressive.

We should also note the two high-class handicappers dipping into calmer waters. Both are also based at yards a fair way south of Ripon.

Mick Appleby and astute owners The Horse Watchers landed the 2025 Great St Wilfrid with Intervention, who was returning to sprinting, just as Royal Zabeel (stall five) is.

Royal Zabeel will find this simpler than the Bunbury Cup, a race in which he found himself racing away from the main action when beating the only other horse on his side.

Amazing Journey: boosted Fast Track Harry's recent second when winning the International Handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker

Fast Track Harry (stall eight), whose apprentice rider Jack Nicholls has the option to latch on to the far-side group, is only the second Ripon runner over the last five seasons for Clive Cox.

Fast Track Harry is fresh from a career best on turf when finishing second to subsequent International Handicap winner Amazing Journey off the same mark. The time was decent and it is unlikely there are any unexposed young handicappers of Amazing Journey’s ilk in this race.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Charity partnership hoping to hit £500,000

Like last year, Ripon’s feature summer race is staged as the William Hill/MND Association Great St Wilfrid Handicap as the bookmakers look to break the £500,000 mark for their partner charity.

William Hill will be giving all profits from the Silver Cup and the Great St Wilfrid to the MND Association as they move toward their overall goal to raise £1 million for the charity.

The second race on the card, the Racing For Tamara Ripon Hornblower EBF Novice Stakes, continues to be dedicated to Tamara, a former William Hill colleague living with MND, whose family will be present on the day to award the trophy.

The sponsors and charity also team up with the William Hill Supporting MND Silver Cup Handicap, William Hill World Free From MND Handicap and Ashley Smith Memorial William Hill Fillies' Handicap.

The 2026 edition follows the success of last year’s sponsored raceday, which featured bespoke number seven saddlecloths to mark the legacy of MND Association patron and Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

What they say

Roger Fell, trainer of Khafiz

He’s been running over seven furlongs and a mile since we got him and been clocking some quick fractions, so we’re experimenting in dropping to six. He’s drawn seven, which is in the middle, so he can go either side, but I reckon they’ll come up the stands' side.

John Quinn, joint-trainer of Eye Of Dubai

He’s in good nick but we don’t know about his draw in stall one. Ideally he would appreciate a bit of rain. I’ve seen stronger renewals of the race, though, so hopefully he can overcome it all.

John (right) and Sean Quinn: joint-trainers of Eye Of Dubai Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Mark Walford, trainer of Kodiac Thriller and It Just Takes Time

We’re happy with the draws as Kodiac Thriller will enjoy coming stands’ side out of 14, while It Just Takes Time will suit being over the other side out of two, and they have course-and-distance-winning form.

Brian Ellison, trainer of Fortification

We've freshened him up with this in mind. Hopefully he can get a clear run as he likes being dropped in, and he has course form.

Kevin Frost, joint-trainer of Flight Control

He’s 4lb out of the handicap and is running here because the Great St Wilfrid is owner Mark Atkinson’s favourite race and Ripon is his favourite track. He goes there in good form but I’m not sure the drop back to six furlongs is his bag.

Reporting by David Milnes

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