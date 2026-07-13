Can Britain and Ireland spoil France's Bastille Day party with Grand Prix de Paris success before World Cup semi-final epic against Spain?

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Just 45 minutes before France take on Spain in a blockbuster World Cup semi-final, Longchamp hosts the first act of what the home nation hopes will be a memorable Bastille Day.

Aidan O'Brien, Joseph O'Brien, William Haggas and Charlie Johnston are aiming to ensure celebrations are delayed by saddling a powerful Anglo-Irish challenge led by Causeway and Derby runner-up Maltese Cross in the Group 1 Cygames Grand Prix de Paris.

Aidan O'Brien's dominance in both the European Derbys and the French Classics looks particularly significant, while Causeway has followed a similar path to the speedier former O'Brien-trained Paddington, starting in the Madrid Handicap before moving up rapidly through the Group-race ranks.



Causeway (near side) thwarts Ancient Egypt in the King Edward VII Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Haggas-trained Maltese Cross travelled as well as anything when second in the Derby, making stylish headway from just better than midfield before staying on gamely to hold off James J Braddock and Bay Of Brilliance on ground that he didn't seem to relish.

The third and fourth both appeared to pay for their exertions when turned out again in the Irish and German Derbys, and Haggas will hope that giving Maltese Cross extra time to recover will be rewarded.

William and Sam Haggas and their Derby second Maltese Cross Credit: Megan Rose Photography

"We thought the Derby took something out of him, although we never planned to go to the Irish Derby afterwards," said Haggas. "This race was always in our mind.

"He doesn't show a lot at home, but he's in good condition. He's done very little wrong in his career and we're hopeful he'll run a good race."

Analysis: Are proven Classic horses becoming the norm among Grand Prix winners?

In the years since the Grand Prix moved up in trip to 1m4f and settled on its current Bastille Day slot, the split between winners who made their previous start in a Classic, as opposed to running in a trial, may look like a coin flip at first.

Ten contested either the Derby, the Irish Derby or the Prix du Jockey Club, while eight came via Group or Listed prep races such as the Prix du Lys or the Prix Hocquart – the winners of both line up here – and two won at Royal Ascot.

But a closer look reveals that both Japan and Kew Gardens had run at Epsom before backing up quickly at Ascot, and the last seven winners of the Grand Prix had already run at Group 1 level.

That suggests that Epsom runner-up Maltese Cross and Jockey Club fifth Alam ought to be the starting point.

Alam and Antoine Hamelin ahead of the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club Credit: Racing Post/Burton

Ancient Egypt also ran in the Derby and has been supplemented by Amo Racing (the Grand Prix de Paris rate for late entry is ‘only’ €9,360) after bouncing back to form when beaten a short head by Causeway in the King Edward VII Stakes.

It would be somewhat dogmatic to suggest that Causeway can’t win this race because he didn’t run in a Classic, while the horse who ran him to within a pound can.

But the King Edward looks a difficult race to have a strong view on given the other three runners all looked to have underperformed, while Limestone ’s defeat of Del Maro in the Queen’s Vase took a slight knock at Newmarket last week.

An under-the-radar trends race?

The Prix Juigne for three-year-old newcomers burst into the limelight in 2025 when Daryz went on to conquer Europe after making a winning debut on opening day at Longchamp in April. The race has also been the starting point for Grand Prix winners Zambezi Sun (2007), Montmartre (2008) and Feed The Flame (2023), and is represented this year by Varandir .

Varandir has won both the Prix Hocquart and the Prix Juigne at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post/Burton

What they say

Francis Graffard, trainer of Varandir

This is the race we've had in mind since the Hocquart and I didn't really want to run him again in between. He's in good form and he's won at the track. Does he have the class to win at Group 1 level? We'll find out, but he's fresh and he's well.

Mikel Delzangles, trainer of Alam

He ran very well in the Jockey Club, there was nothing to knock about the run. There's no real reason he won't stay. Although he's by Zelzal, the dam's side of his pedigree has plenty of stamina, and he's a handy horse, so on everything we've seen of him, stepping up in trip won't be an issue.

Charlie Johnston, trainer of Ancient Egypt

This race has been on the radar since Ascot and it looks the obvious place as it's the last Group 1 against his own age group. We've got a small margin to reverse with Causeway and it's a strong field. You can't really rule out any of the seven runners, but we're looking forward to it. I don't see Longchamp being an issue.

Andre Fabre, joint-trainer of Space Waltz

He's in good shape and has no issues, he's easy-going and sound and has a good mind. Is he good enough to win a Group 1? We'll see. That's if he runs. I want to see the state of the racecourse. They've probably saved some better ground, but racing late gives you five or six more hours in the sun, and it dries out.

Dylan Browne McMonagle and Limestone after winning the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Limestone

It's another step up in class and he's coming down in trip, but we're hoping for a good run. He's done nothing wrong all season, and is progressing well.

Read more:

France vs Spain prediction: 8-1 Bet Builder tip, odds, team news | World Cup 2026

Tom Segal fancies an outsider 'firmly on the up' to beat the favourites in the Grand Prix de Paris

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