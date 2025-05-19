Can Amo Racing's progressive Manara continue her fine form in fillies' handicap? Analysis and key quotes

This trappy handicap is delicately poised. We have two older fillies who contested Listed races when last seen, and four three-year-olds bidding to capitalise on the 14lb weight-for-age allowance they receive from them.

This time last year stakes races would have been a pipe dream for the now five-year-olds Ciara Pearl and Mrs Twig . Ciara Pearl began her 2024 season rated only 66, while Mrs Twig also had a mark in the 60s. They won nine races between them after climbing through the grades.

The concern is whether Nottinghamshire Oaks fifth Ciara Pearl and Mrs Twig are now in the grip of the handicapper. Mrs Twig also lacks a run against race-fit fillies.

The three-year-old challenge is a strong one. Castro Aurum won a Brighton maiden on her return and her handicap mark is unchanged. Manara brings form figures of 11122 to the table for Kevin Philippart de Foy. Bowerchalke , a daughter of New Bay whose dam won over 1m2f, gets the extra three furlongs she craves.

Perhaps North Star is the most interesting runner of all. The Sea The Stars filly was sent off a 5-6 shot to defy a penalty on her comeback in a Southwell novice after a smooth victory at Newcastle in the autumn, but an excuse came to light for her disappointing performance.

George Boughey stated in his Racing Post stable tour that North Star was “heavily in season” that day. Given two months off, North Star enters middle-distance handicaps off a good opening mark if back in the groove.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

Going details

Course officials have watered to achieve ground described as good to firm, good in places. Clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "We've had 6mm of rain during the whole of May and we've continued to stay dry. We've watered and we're forecast a sunny day and 19-20C."

What they say

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Ciara Pearl

She's probably better with cut in the ground, that said she's got plenty of good form on fast ground and is fairly versatile. She ran perfectly respectably in a Listed race over course and distance last time and this is a drop in grade. A repeat of that performance would set the standard. The dangers would be the lightly raced three-year-olds, but she's been a bit of a star, winning five handicaps last year.

William Muir, joint-trainer of Mrs Twig

She's done really well for her break and is ready to go. The others have match fitness and we haven't, but she did win first time out last year. She's kept going up in the handicap and her record is great.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Manara

She has some very solid form this year and we're very happy with her. She ran a good race at Brighton last time behind William Haggas's filly [Santorini Star] and she's in similar form. She'll enjoy the ground and should run a decent race.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

