Can a course specialist cash in now dropped down in class? Plus three things to watch out for during Friday's racing

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The Racing Post+ Subscription Go North Sea Pigeon Hurdle Series Final may be a Class 2 handicap and carry a nice prize pot but it’s effectively just a 0-121, which means this is a significant drop in class for Star Of Guiting .

The five-year-old followed his comfortable win at Musselburgh on New Year's Day with victory in the Scottish County Hurdle back there later in January, winning with a bit in hand despite being 4lb out of the handicap.

He couldn’t back that up in the Imperial Cup at Sandown last time, but the soft ground may have been unsuitable and this task will be easier. He has form figures of 211 at Musselburgh and likely has more to offer.

Other class droppers include Morebattle runners City Of Diamonds , who is 10lb better off of with Star Of Guiting than when beating him at this course in November, and Heart Above . Both have a bit to prove on recent form, though, while a 6lb rise for a fortunate-looking win at Doncaster last month asks a bigger question of early favourite Light Fandango .

Haarar might have found two quick runs against him last month, disappointing when favourite at Catterick just six days after winning comfortably at Carlisle. He is capable of bouncing back.

One of the most interesting in the line-up is Admiralty House , who has shaped well in his last two outings. He was still challenging at the last in the race won by Star Of Guiting here on New Year's Day, when connections clearly felt something was amiss as he was given wind surgery soon after, and he was too keen on heavy ground at Kelso on his sole start since.

Admiralty House has likely had this on the agenda all season, given he ran in a qualifier on his reappearance, and he doesn’t look to be on a bad mark, plus better ground will suit.

Analysis by Harry Wilson

Going update

The going was good to soft on Thursday, with officials at the track watering to the tune of 4mm to maintain conditions. Raceday is expected to start misty before clearing for a sunny day with highs of 17C.

What they say

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Light Fandango

He’s won two of his last three. Those wins came in this series, so it was always our intention to go to this meeting. He’s the only runner I’m sending up there.

Sandy Thomson, trainer of Admiralty House

We were delighted with his third at Kelso last time on his first start after a wind operation. He’ll enjoy the quicker ground and has a good each-way shout.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Ravenscraig Castle and Gemini Man

I gave Ravenscraig Castle a run on the Flat the other day to sharpen his ideas up and he stayed on well. He’s in good shape at home. Gemini Man is fit from the all-weather and likes the track. We go there with two live chances.

Daragh Bourke, trainer of Vampire Slayer

He’s improved since we put the visor on. He won twice and then finished third at Carlisle behind He's Bresilian, who was well fancied. We’re very hopeful of a good run.

Tristan Davidson, trainer of As Fast As Wind

It looks a competitive race, but if everything pans out right she'd have a chance. She needs dropping out – passing horses in the straight is her style. She’ll enjoy this better ground.

Rebecca Menzies, trainer of Disco Annie

She got a bit far back last time so we plan to ride her a bit handier. It’s great prize-money and we’re happy she just got into the race at the bottom of the handicap.

Reporting by David Milnes

Sam Hendry's three things to note

1. Helnwein bids for further boost to Ascot form

One of the hottest form lines of the season is represented in the 2m½f handicap hurdle at Newbury (3.00 ). Ascot’s premier £125,000 handicap hurdle on December 20 was won by Wilful (subsequent County Hurdle winner), ahead of runner-up Hot Fuss (Windsor winner and Martin Pipe second), third Alexei (Kingwell Hurdle winner and Champion Hurdle fourth) and fourth Mondo Man (Imperial Cup winner), while next home in fifth was Helnwein . The Alan King-trained eight-year-old has been off since, but has a good record fresh, is rated 1lb lower now and could easily add another layer of depth to that Ascot form.

2. Queen Roslyn intriguing from out of handicap

Up at Musselburgh, Queen Roslyn intrigues me in the Night Nurse Series Final (3.55 ). The five-year-old mare is out of the handicap and 12lb higher than when winning at Carlisle last week, but she did that very easily and maybe the penny has dropped over hurdles for this three-time Flat winner after four winless efforts earlier this season. One of those Flat wins came over two miles, so this step up trip to 2m4f should suit her nicely.

3. Can First Principle give Haggas a boost?

To the Midlands next, where Wolverhampton hosts the latest Friday Night Live fixture with seven races on ITV4. William Haggas has had only one success in Britain so far this year from 31 runners, and I’m sure fans of Lincoln favourite Eternal Force wouldn’t mind seeing the yard bang in a few winners before the turf season opener next weekend. First Principle is the trainer's sole runner on the card in the Class 3 1m½f handicap (7.00 ).

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