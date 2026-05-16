Brittany Russell out to complete a Triple Crown full set for women as Taj Mahal bids for Preakness glory

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The location may have changed but the prestige remains the same as a field of 14 will bid for a slice of Classic glory just after midnight on Sunday in the Grade 1 Preakness Stakes .

With Pimlico undergoing a $400 million renovation, nearby Laurel Park becomes only the second racecourse to host this 1m1½f contest in over a century. The Maryland track, perhaps best known in racing lore as the venue where Seabiscuit prepared for his match with War Admiral, offers a new test for this year's Preakness hopefuls, with a wider track and more sweeping turns compared to the race's usual terrain.

Unlike in Britain, the US Triple Crown proceeds at a rapid rate, with the Preakness taking place two weeks after the Kentucky Derby and ahead of the Belmont Stakes, which is slated for June 6. There are no Triple Crown ambitions this year, however, with Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo not lining up in the Preakness, so the Derby form will be tested by Ocelli , who finished a length behind the winner at Churchill Downs.

The market seems to be keener on Incredibolt , who was thrown into the Preakness mix at the last minute following his Derby sixth for trainer Riley Mott. He was over four lengths off the winner last time but the reduced trip could work in his favour, having readily won the Virginia Derby over nine furlongs in March.

Another good effort will be needed to see off Sunday's packed field, with the likes of Chip Honcho and Iron Honor coming into the race with fresh legs and likely to be dangerous.

Yet the biggest threat of all could come from the Brittany Russell-trained Taj Mahal , who is ridden by the trainer's husband Sheldon and is unbeaten in three starts at the track. The Nyquist colt is an unknown quantity at this level but is an assured operator at the venue, having put daylight between his rivals in the Federico Tesio Stakes last time over nine furlongs.

"There have been a lot of Tesio winners going to the Preakness, and we wanted it to be a pretty dominant effort to feel good about going on to this race," Russell told Bloodhorse.com.

"I'm realistic about the fact there are really good horses coming to the Preakness. I hope he's good enough to win this race, and I hope he wins it with some authority."

Cherie DeVaux made history as the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner this year, just as Jena Antonucci did before her in the 2023 Belmont Stakes. If Taj Mahal can take this step up in class in his stride then up-and-coming Russell will join that pair and complete the Triple Crown set for women.

Verdict: Taj Mahal bred for this test

By Jonny Pearson

Having finished third and sixth in the Kentucky Derby, Ocelli and Incredibolt hold obvious form claims. However, that was a tough race and was run only two weeks ago. They may need more time to get over their efforts, and it could be wise to overlook them in favour of Taj Mahal .

He is unbeaten in three starts and all his wins have come at Laurel Park, including in the Federico Tesio Stakes last time when he thrashed the opposition. He posted a good speed figure that day and everything points to further improvement, provided he does not over-exert himself in the early part of the race.

He's by Nyquist, who won the Kentucky Derby and finished third in the Preakness, so he is bred for this test and can take the step forward.

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