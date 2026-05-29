Brighton is back! The season finally gets under way at seaside track after troubles with wildlife infestations

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Conditions at Brighton are reported "back to pretty much where we'd expect to be" on the eve of its seriously delayed start to the season on Friday.

The East Sussex venue lost its first six meetings, from April 18 to May 26, due to turf damage caused by infestations of leatherjackets and nematodes.

But remedial work, including the spraying of garlic extract, has done the trick and the course was declared fit to resume following a BHA inspection last week.

A trial gallop also took place to ensure the track was fit for racing and clerk of the course Jack Hastings said on Thursday: "Gary Moore sent four horses down and all the jockeys were happy with it."

Tom Queally was among the riders to take part and he said at the time of the horses involved: "They all gathered a good deal of traction, with plenty of grip. I have full confidence in riding any type of horse over any distance at Brighton."

Warm weather has helped, as Hastings said: "Conditions recently have been ideal. We wanted the sun so the grass would kick on and start to grow because it had been quite cold for the time of year. It was only last week the temperature started to pick up.

"But now the grass coverage is really good and we're happy with it. We're back to pretty much where we'd expect to be at this time of year."

Tony Carroll has eight runners and is delighted that racing is resuming at a track where he is much the most successful trainer.

Tony Carroll: "It's been a lucky place for us" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He has had 59 winners in the last five seasons at a course where nobody else has had more than 17 and said: "It's been a lucky place for us and it's nice to see it's back on.

"We've ended up going to Chepstow and Bath and they've done well, so we have no complaints. We have some nice chances on the card. They're in good form, so I'm hopeful they'll run well."

Tony Carroll on three leading hopes as racing resumes at Brighton

Kondratiev Wave (4.23)

He ran a good race at Bath last time, likes the track and must have a lovely chance.

Neptune Legend (4.58)

We're backing him up a bit quick. The handicapper put him up 8lb for winning at Bath and he's running with a 4lb penalty. That doesn't work all the time.

Kento (5.30)

He's been running well at Wolverhampton and is a nice horse. He hasn't raced at Brighton but if he handles the track he'll be a big runner.

1) Before Saturday’s festivities, Carlisle also races today. Jim Goldie is sending a five-strong team and will be most confident about Krissy in the 1m1f apprentice handicap that opens the card (2.10 ). When one of Goldie’s gets on a roll they can be hard to stop and Krissy looks unlikely to have reached the end of her improvement as she chases a third win from her last four starts under a 5lb penalty. She won by seven and a half lengths as a 1-3 favourite at Musselburgh a week ago and looks miles ahead of her mark. She’s entered again at Thirsk on Sunday.

2) Brighton’s 2026 season belatedly gets under way after the track recovered from damage caused by leatherjackets and nematode infestations earlier in the spring. Naturally when studying Brighton the first port of call is Tony Carroll , who has had 42 more winners than any other trainer at the south-coast venue in the last five years. He sends seven there this afternoon, including Kondratiev Wave (4.23 ), who has been running consistently well all season and deserves another win.

3) Fans of the much-missed World of Sport and old British wrestling will be familiar with the name Giant Haystacks. The humongous athlete captivated audiences in the 1970s and 80s, but his equine namesake has not quite lived up to that billing with just one win from 16 starts under rules. However, I wonder if the seven-year-old gelding is now ready to break his duck over fences in the 2m6f beginners’ chase at Tramore (4.50 )

Now read these...

'I have full confidence in the track' - Brighton cleared to start delayed season after successful inspection and gallop

Next two Brighton meetings cancelled as curse of leatherjackets continues to plague seaside course

'The all-weather's got a special place in my heart' - Billy Loughnane and Tony Carroll crowned champions in back-to-back seasons

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