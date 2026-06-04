Bred to be racing royalty and burning up the gallops - is Legacy Link set to become the Gosdens' latest Oaks winner?

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Legacy Link , a daughter of Dubawi out of a sister to Frankel, is bred to become racing royalty and she gets her chance to live up to her blue-blooded pedigree in Friday's Betfred Oaks.

She was all the rage before her comeback win in the Musidora Stakes at York, having taken the eye of work-watchers in Newmarket, including the Racing Post's correspondent based in Flat racing's headquarters.

David Milnes told readers at the time: "Legacy Link could light up day one of the Dante meeting judging by the way she surged clear of a decent handicapper at second lot." And he was not wrong, as she justified 6-4 favouritism on the Knavesmire.

She got her own eye in for the Oaks with a spin around Epsom on the last Tuesday in May and the signs in Newmarket have been only positive since York, with Milnes reporting on Saturday: "She looks to have moved forward from her Musidora win and her recent awayday at Epsom."

Legacy Link: impressed in the Musidora Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Legacy Link has never been afraid to express herself on the gallops and the team behind her are pleased with how her preparation has gone.

"She came out of the Musidora well and has taken a step forward for it," said Thady Gosden, who trains the Juddmonte filly in partnership with his father John. "Her work has been good since. She's an enthusiastic filly in the mornings – she very much enjoys her work and likes to get on with it. She's an expressive filly."

Legacy Link's dam, Chiasma, won over a mile and a half at three, and although her daughter is untested over the Oaks trip so far, Gosden is confident she will see out the extra furlong and a half in Friday's Classic.

"She hit the line strong over ten and a half furlongs at York, where they went an even pace," he said. "It's the first time at this trip but you wouldn't expect it to cause any problems."

Gosden added: "It looks a good Oaks on paper. Amelia Earhart won the Cheshire Oaks and there's a collection of fillies in there who have run very well in trials leading into the race."

Legacy Link (right): teams up with Colin Keane again at Epsom Credit: Megan Rose Photography

Epsom has taken its fair share of rain this week but Gosden does not see that as a potential excuse for Legacy Link, who bids to give Clarehaven Stables a fifth win in the Oaks.

He said: "They've had plenty of rain through the week but it's looking dry on Friday and hopefully she'll handle the ground on the day. She has a great turn of foot, but you'd expect her to handle some juice in the ground.

"She's a very athletic and well-balanced filly, so you'd expect her to handle the unconventional track too."

Analysis: Clock confirms Legacy Link is a prime contender

By Harry Wilson, tipster

There was a definite sense of expectancy when it came to Legacy Link in the Musidora, as she had already shortened considerably for the Betfred Oaks in the weeks leading up to York and was sent off at just 6-4 despite it being her three-year-old debut.

That is likely because she gave every indication she would appreciate stepping up in trip when a staying-on fourth in the Fillies' Mile at Newmarket in October, form that had already been franked by the runner-up and third, who filled those places again in the 1,000 Guineas. That thinking was backed up by her pedigree too, given she's by Dubawi out of 1m4f winner Chiasma, a sister to the mighty Frankel, while she had reportedly been working well too.

Legacy Link fuelled that belief when landing the Musidora, although a lot will be made of the fact she got the job done by only three-quarters of a length from a 96-rated rival who she would have been expected to beat comfortably.

Legacy Link: can she follow up from York success? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There was so much to like about the way she won, though. Her inexperience was evident from the outset, as she went right coming out of the stalls, and the fact she raced keenly when likely in need of that first start in 215 days would have been no help, so she deserves huge credit for still being able to pull away at the line.

Although time comparisons across days aren't completely accurate, the fact she ran a time that was 6.67 seconds quicker than the Group 2 Middleton Fillies' Stakes and just 0.35 seconds slower than Item's Dante win the following day goes a long way to showing how fine an effort that was.

Legacy Link achieved a much better Topspeed figure than Oaks favourite Amelia Earheart managed when winning the Cheshire Oaks and, with every indication that she'll appreciate the extra furlong and a half at Epsom, she has a fantastic chance of handing the Gosden stable a fifth winner since 2014.

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