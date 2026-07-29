'I fancy him strongly to turn them over' - Bow Echo or Gstaad in Sussex rematch? Our top tipster is taking both horses on

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes (4.10 ) promises to be one of the standout clashes of Glorious Goodwood as Bow Echo and Gstaad meet for a third time, but Paul Kealy is siding with neither.

Bow Echo has got the better of Gstaad in both of their previous meetings in the 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes, although the Irish runner got to within a head at Royal Ascot last time.

However, Kealy, who tipped 6-1 and 13-2 winners on the meeting's opening day, believes Godolphin's Opera Ballo can cause an upset by making all the running. The Group 1 winner finished third in the Queen Anne Stakes when last seen, but Kealy believes the track will play to his strengths.

Opera Ballo: won the Group 2 bet365 Mile at Sandown in April Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking on Racing Post's preview show In The Know , Kealy said: "It's an absolute cracker. Gstaad got a lot closer at Ascot and I always wonder how long the Guineas winners will last. Many tend to lose their form and Bow Echo might be getting caught up in that, but it's probably too soon to say.

"I wonder whether they are that good and I think that race might have left a mark on them. I'm a massive fan of Opera Ballo, who, for some unknown reason, has drifted out to a very backable price.

"That is probably because Lake Forest won the Lennox and is down to 10-1. The one they've pushed out on the back of that is Opera Ballo rather than lengthening the other two.

"Opera Ballo didn't have things go right for him at Ascot, but around a bend he is bombproof. Yes, he might get messed around by Dorset or Puerto Rico, but I think he'll be the first one to pounce and I fancy him strongly to turn them over."

Charlie Appleby: trainer of Opera Ballo Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Tom Segal also believes the four-year-old can pose a major threat to the younger generation.

"Kealy's right," the Pricewise tipster said. "Some of these Guineas winners go off, but in the old days they would come here and win. Bow Echo looked of that ilk in the Guineas and everything that could go wrong did go wrong at Ascot.

"I don't fancy Gstaad to beat him, but I think Opera Ballo is a danger. It was really good the way he won the bet365 Mile and these three-year-olds have to be very good to beat him. He's top-class around a bend.

"Bow Echo has to be as good as he was in the Guineas to beat him."

More insight from In The Know

I thought one of the two Wathnan horses would win the race and I think Wild Blossom will win, but Hidden Gift has a very good chance.

Tom is expecting the 5f fillies' conditions race (2.25) to be dominated by the big-spending owners

I was massively impressed with Planet Seeker. I'm a bit of a groupie for the Jeff Smith [owner] family. She absolutely hacked up at Newmarket on a day when there were five 7f races and she was easily the fastest of the lot. She won extremely easily and needs to improve chunks again, but that was the case with Saqqara Sands, who dead-heated with her stablemate last year.

Keals likes the look of the Ralph Beckett-trained runner in the Oak Tree Stakes (3.00)

I was looking at this race earlier on and I make her a 2-1 shot, so I wouldn't be surprised to see her go off shorter. The Queen Mary form is superb; even the horse that finished last has won a Listed race. I think Pershaada will be suited by Goodwood and she's going to have too much for the rest.

Keals fancies the favourite for the Molecomb Stakes (3.35)



Read these next:

Ranked: Ryan Moore's four rides on day two of Glorious Goodwood - plus what the jockey says about all of his chances

'Odds of 10-1 will do me just fine' - David Jennings' Galway Plate runner-by-runner expert guide

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.