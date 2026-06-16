Big-money buys headline Queen Mary as racing's super-rich flaunt their flashy new toys

Relative new boys Victorious Forever and Wathnan Racing are bidding to oust the Coolmore machine when they unleash two exciting prospects with hefty price tags in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Bahraini outfit Victorious Forever emerged last year when Victorious Racing and KHK Racing combined with the aim of taking on the established superpowers in Britain and on the global stage.

They are doing exactly that in Wednesday's juvenile opener when Senorita Bonita , the 900,000gns Tattersalls Craven Sale topper, lines up under William Buick against the likes of Victorious from Aidan O'Brien.

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, she confirmed the promise of her sale outing and subsequent homework in Newmarket when getting up to win first time at Nottingham a fortnight ago.

Ed Crisford said: “Senorita Bonita did everything wrong and still won on her debut at Nottingham and we expect her to take a big leap forward mentally for that.

"It’s a red-hot race but she goes in there with every chance and William came and rode her work last week.

"We think a stiff five furlongs will suit her well at this stage of her career and she’s drawn ten with some pace around her, so hopefully she gets a decent crack at it."

Wathnan chasing second win

Wathnan Racing know all about this fillies' juvenile test, having won it with Leovanni, herself a breeze-up graduate, two years ago.

They are back with unbeaten pair Wild Blossom and Alta Regina , who were also in the Tattersalls Craven book and were knocked down for 300,000gns and 240,000gns.

Wild Blossom: scores on her debut under James Doyle at Carlisle Credit: Grossick Photography

James Doyle has elected to partner Wild Blossom, whom he rode to a ten-length win on her debut at Carlisle last month, but it evidently was a tough choice over smart Lingfield winner Alta Regina, the mount of James McDonald.

Wathnan Racing adviser Richard Brown said: "Wild Blossom was extremely impressive when winning on her debut at Carlisle when James was very taken with her.

"Karl Burke reports her work to be good since. I don’t know what she beat that day but she’s lots of talent.

"She’s drawn seven but we are drawn around the two ahead of us in the market so it looks good."

On the claims of the second string, he added: "Alta Regina was very impressive at Lingfield where she was drawn on the wing but Jamie Spencer gave her a beautiful ride to win with her ears pricked without having a smack.

"It was a difficult decision for James but they both go there with live chances."

Hefty breeze-up price tags on show

By Tom Peacock, bloodstock journalist

Senorita Bonita is the most expensive two-year-old bought from the round of breeze-up sales in Britain this spring, having been signed up by Anthony Stroud for 900,000gns on behalf of Victorious Racing at the Tattersalls Craven Sale.

It was an enormous upgrade in value for the Starspangledbanner filly, who had been offered by her breeders Hawes Stud and Churchtown House Stud on two previous occasions as a yearling and a foal but she had failed to attract a buyer at 75,000gns each time.

Starspangledbanner: won at Royal Ascot and sired a Queen Mary winner Credit: Mark Cranham

Senorita Bonita is out of an unraced mare by Derby winner Ruler Of The World who is a sister to horses with form at a mile and a half, so she is sharper than might be imagined but her lofty sales price was on account of clocking a good time during her breeze and she left the impression of there being plenty more to come on her first start.

The winner two years ago, Leovanni, was a breeze-up filly found by Richard Brown of Blandford Bloodstock on behalf of Wathnan Racing. Wild Blossom and Alta Regina also came from the Craven at 300,000gns and 240,000gns, both well inside the top 20 dearest from the sale.

Last year's winner True Love was a filly bred with Classic credentials, as she proved in last month's 1,000 Guineas. Aidan O'Brien's candidate this time around, Victorious , is equally well-related as a daughter of Wootton Bassett from the blue-chip Lillie Langtry family of Minding. This one's half-sister, Sugar Island, was recently third in the Oaks.

What they say

Richard Hughes, trainer of Bint Archange

She's had a go on the track and she's trained well, we're very happy with her. It's a very hot renewal.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Crystal Queen

She was too keen in a three-runner race first time but I was very impressed how she knuckled down to get up at Beverley. This stiff five should suit her, although her draw in three is an unknown.

Francis Graffard, trainer of Drazinda

She was very good first time and I think she's a five-furlong filly, so I suggested to Princess Zahra that we should consider this race. She is a very fast filly who likes fast ground.

Francis Graffard: "She is a very fast filly who likes fast ground" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sultan Ali, owner of Fast Track

She was caught late on at Nottingham by Senorita Bonita, who is favourite for the race, so must go well again from her high draw in stall 26.

Henry Morshead, assistant to George Boughey, trainer of Havana Lightning

She’s done well since her win at Yarmouth where she was very professional and we expect her to cope with the occasion. It’s a bit of a cavalry charge but she’ll enjoy the ground.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Abdulla Al Mansoori, owner of Magic Effort

She was a good winner on her debut at Newmarket but then pulled too hard under a penalty at Goodwood next time.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Miss Lizzy

She was beaten only two lengths when fifth in a Listed race in France last time where she was a bit unlucky. She’s tough, game and experienced.

Tom Morley, trainer of More Champagne

Hopefully we’ve brought the right horse for the race. We had a go at this a few years ago but we are hopeful she can go close. She beat Shining Moment by six and a half lengths at Keeneland first time and the form of that has worked out very well. There are 28 runners but I like the draw in 14 so Johnny [Velazquez] can choose which side he wants to go.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Pershaada

She’s a lovely progressive filly who is a joy to train. She won a really lovely race at Goodwood a couple of weeks ago.

David O’Meara, trainer of Princess d’Orange

We were very impressed with her first time out and then she probably got caught out in a race that was overrun at York. She was back on track at Sandown and I was very pleased with that run. Her draw is okay [20] and we'll go there hopeful.

Wesley Ward, trainer of Ruiva and Shining Moment

I’m excited about Ruiva, who is a beautiful filly. She's very straightforward and super smart as well. Shining Moment has an extra race under her belt which is an advantage. We’re going for win number five in the race so fingers crossed.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Shimmering Sun

She seems to have improved from her winning debut at Salisbury. She's drawn okay [25] and we're looking forward to seeing whether she's good enough.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Victorious

We're going back in trip and she's drawn over the far side so we're taking a little gamble with her going back to five furlongs, but she is a quality filly.

Reporting by David Milnes

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